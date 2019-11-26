Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National CineMedia, Inc.    NCMI

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/26 04:00:00 pm
6.47 USD   -0.46%
05:31pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
11/13NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National CineMedia, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:31pm EST

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.7% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the connector between brands and movie audiences, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

  • December 2-4, 2019 at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference to be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, will be presenting at 10:10 AM ET on December 3, with one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,000 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 189 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.7% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
05:31pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Conference
BU
11/13NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change..
AQ
11/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2019
BU
11/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Inc. Appoints Donna Speciale to Its Board of Directors
BU
10/21NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date an..
BU
10/08NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, LLC : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Secured No..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 439 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 33,6 M
Debt 2019 841 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 503 M
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,75  $
Last Close Price 6,50  $
Spread / Highest target 84,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Lesinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clifford E. Marks President
Mark B. Segall Chairman
Katherine Lee Scherping Chief Financial Officer
David R. Haas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.0.31%503
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%12 063
DENTSU INC.-11.82%10 607
WANKA ONLINE INC--.--%291
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%233
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED-5.64%181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group