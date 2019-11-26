National CineMedia, Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Conference

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.7% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the connector between brands and movie audiences, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

December 2-4, 2019 at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference to be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, will be presenting at 10:10 AM ET on December 3, with one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,000 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 189 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.7% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

