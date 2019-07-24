Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National CineMedia, Inc.    NCMI

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National CineMedia : (NCM) Launches NCM LuxeNet to Connect Luxury Brands With Cultured, Affluent Movie Audiences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

NCM LuxeNet is a Carefully Curated Network of 130 Premium Movie Theaters Located in Major Metropolitan Areas in the Top 25 DMAs

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., is launching NCM LuxeNet, a new specialty cinema network to connect luxury brands with cultured, affluent movie audiences.

NCM LuxeNet is a carefully curated network of 130 premium movie theaters in the top 25 Designated Market Areas® (DMAs) featuring contemporary lobbies, state-of-the-art auditoriums, luxury seating, expanded amenities including bars and dine-in options, and a sophisticated movie slate ranging from the best independent and Oscar-nominated films to Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Theaters in the NCM LuxeNet network, from top exhibitor partners including AMC, Bow Tie Cinemas, Cinemark, Movie Tavern and Regal Entertainment Group, are located in major metropolitan areas with high household incomes.

“NCM LuxeNet is the preeminent place to showcase your premium brand,” said National CineMedia’s Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Felenstein. “We’ve designed it to give our upscale advertising partners the premier way to reach top-tier moviegoers – people with significant financial assets and spending power who are luxury auto, alcohol, travel, fashion and beauty influencers – alongside the greatest content in the best environments that Hollywood has to offer.”

In the growing luxury goods market, brands are now targeting a rising consumer class that is increasingly important to the category: the HENRYs (High-Earners-Not-Rich-Yet). HENRYs are an average age of 43, with an income of more than U.S. $100,000 and investable assets of less than U.S. $1 million. Customers in this new affluent class are digital savvy, love online shopping, and are big spenders – especially Millennial HENRYs, who are quickly catching up to Gen X and the Baby Boomers in luxury purchasing power.

The new NCM LuxeNet is specifically designed to reach these HENRYs, offering premium placement for premium brands in its Noovie pre-show, along with sophisticated marketing solutions to showcase luxury clients in unique & memorable ways that allow them to connect with cultured moviegoers through custom on-screen editorial, exclusive sponsorships, on-site programming, digital extensions and bespoke research. Like all of NCM’s network, NCM LuxeNet is audited and measured by Nielsen.

What’s Noovie?

NCM’s Noovie gives movie audiences a reason to arrive at the theater early to discover what’s next, with exclusive entertainment content, in-theater gaming, and engaging advertising from national, regional and local brands. Noovie also goes beyond the big screen with a growing digital ecosystem including Noovie.com, the go-to digital destination for all things movies, including trailers, showtimes, tickets, and more; Shuffle, Noovie’s new movie trivia game that movie fans can play anytime, anywhere; Noovie ARcade, the big screen interactive augmented reality (AR) game available free in the iTunes and Google Play stores; and Fantasy Movie League, the box office predictions game that combines the fierce competition of fantasy sports with the insanely popular world of entertainment and movies. Find out @WhatsNoovie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 58 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,900 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.6% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
12:14pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA : (NCM) Launches NCM LuxeNet to Connect Luxury Brands With Cu..
BU
07/22NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date a..
BU
06/10NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Shuffle, Noovie's New Movie Trivia Game, Celebrates Disney ..
BU
05/15NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/06NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submis..
AQ
05/06NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Reports Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2019
BU
05/01NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 2019 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
BU
04/30NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 455 M
EBIT 2019 166 M
Net income 2019 33,9 M
Debt 2019 826 M
Yield 2019 9,97%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,45  $
Last Close Price 6,82  $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford E. Marks President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Lesinski Chairman
Katherine Lee Scherping Chief Financial Officer
David R. Haas Independent Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.5.25%527
OMNICOM GROUP9.64%17 413
WPP GROUP9.38%14 372
PUBLICIS GROUPE-12.14%11 411
DENTSU INC-20.34%9 755
INTERPUBLIC GROUP8.77%8 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group