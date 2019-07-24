National CineMedia : (NCM) Launches NCM LuxeNet to Connect Luxury Brands With Cultured, Affluent Movie Audiences

NCM LuxeNet is a Carefully Curated Network of 130 Premium Movie Theaters Located in Major Metropolitan Areas in the Top 25 DMAs

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., is launching NCM LuxeNet, a new specialty cinema network to connect luxury brands with cultured, affluent movie audiences.

NCM LuxeNet is a carefully curated network of 130 premium movie theaters in the top 25 Designated Market Areas® (DMAs) featuring contemporary lobbies, state-of-the-art auditoriums, luxury seating, expanded amenities including bars and dine-in options, and a sophisticated movie slate ranging from the best independent and Oscar-nominated films to Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Theaters in the NCM LuxeNet network, from top exhibitor partners including AMC, Bow Tie Cinemas, Cinemark, Movie Tavern and Regal Entertainment Group, are located in major metropolitan areas with high household incomes.

“NCM LuxeNet is the preeminent place to showcase your premium brand,” said National CineMedia’s Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Felenstein. “We’ve designed it to give our upscale advertising partners the premier way to reach top-tier moviegoers – people with significant financial assets and spending power who are luxury auto, alcohol, travel, fashion and beauty influencers – alongside the greatest content in the best environments that Hollywood has to offer.”

In the growing luxury goods market, brands are now targeting a rising consumer class that is increasingly important to the category: the HENRYs (High-Earners-Not-Rich-Yet). HENRYs are an average age of 43, with an income of more than U.S. $100,000 and investable assets of less than U.S. $1 million. Customers in this new affluent class are digital savvy, love online shopping, and are big spenders – especially Millennial HENRYs, who are quickly catching up to Gen X and the Baby Boomers in luxury purchasing power.

The new NCM LuxeNet is specifically designed to reach these HENRYs, offering premium placement for premium brands in its Noovie pre-show, along with sophisticated marketing solutions to showcase luxury clients in unique & memorable ways that allow them to connect with cultured moviegoers through custom on-screen editorial, exclusive sponsorships, on-site programming, digital extensions and bespoke research. Like all of NCM’s network, NCM LuxeNet is audited and measured by Nielsen.

What’s Noovie?

NCM’s Noovie gives movie audiences a reason to arrive at the theater early to discover what’s next, with exclusive entertainment content, in-theater gaming, and engaging advertising from national, regional and local brands. Noovie also goes beyond the big screen with a growing digital ecosystem including Noovie.com, the go-to digital destination for all things movies, including trailers, showtimes, tickets, and more; Shuffle, Noovie’s new movie trivia game that movie fans can play anytime, anywhere; Noovie ARcade, the big screen interactive augmented reality (AR) game available free in the iTunes and Google Play stores; and Fantasy Movie League, the box office predictions game that combines the fierce competition of fantasy sports with the insanely popular world of entertainment and movies. Find out @WhatsNoovie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 58 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,900 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.6% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

