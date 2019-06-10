National CineMedia : Shuffle, Noovie's New Movie Trivia Game, Celebrates Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 with All-New Games to Play Anytime, Anywhere

New Original Mobile Games Based on the Pixar Universe Mark the First Shuffle Trivia Collaboration With The Walt Disney Studios

Beginning today, movie fans nationwide can get ready for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 with all new games from Shuffle, Noovie’s new movie trivia mobile game from National CineMedia (NCM), creators of the Noovie pre-show seen in movie theaters nationwide. This marks the first studio collaboration for Noovie Shuffle.

The new Shuffle original trivia games are based on the entire Pixar feature film universe and are a fun part of the marketing campaign for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, which opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

Designed as a web app at www.noovie.com/shuffle, Shuffle is a whirlwind collection of card-based movie-trivia mini-games where players must answer questions as quickly as possible to earn points before time runs out. Questions will come fast and furious, and players will be sorting, flinging, and swiping cards at a breakneck pace to accumulate points and earn the best score. Movie fans can test their Hollywood IQ anytime, anywhere, with a fun mix of challenging new Shuffle trivia games based on their favorite Pixar films, including:

Flicks – As new movie cards come up in the deck, quickly swipe the card left or right to answer a yes/no question about the Pixar universe.

– As new movie cards come up in the deck, quickly swipe the card left or right to answer a yes/no question about the Pixar universe. Star Chains – Find the connection between Pixar movies and actors to create a chain of correct answers. The longer the chain, the higher the points.

– Find the connection between Pixar movies and actors to create a chain of correct answers. The longer the chain, the higher the points. Match Up – Correctly match 3 pairs of Pixar movie-related cards. The faster you are, the more sets you get to match and win.

– Correctly match 3 pairs of Pixar movie-related cards. The faster you are, the more sets you get to match and win. Timeline – Which came first? Decide if an event happened before or after another event, such as the year a Pixar movie was released or the plot sequence of a story.

– Which came first? Decide if an event happened before or after another event, such as the year a Pixar movie was released or the plot sequence of a story. Bonus Round – Click on as many cards as you can that fit a given Pixar movie topic or category before they disappear.

New games and new card decks featuring movie topics based on studios or universes, specific films, or film categories like supervillains, movie music superstars, giant monsters, movie toys, and many more are added to Shuffle on an ongoing basis to match the current film slate and keep Shuffle fresh and challenging for players.

“Fans have been looking forward to Toy Story 4 for a long time, and this first-ever collaboration with Shuffle lets them gear up for Woody and the gang’s latest adventure in a unique and engaging way,” said David Sieden, Vice President, Cinema Partnerships at The Walt Disney Studios. “Movie trivia has always been an audience favorite, and Shuffle’s new mobile games are an entertaining way for people to connect with the Pixar characters and films that they love, both in the theater and beyond.”

The Walt Disney Studios is also the premiere studio collaborator for NCM’s Noovie Backlot content segments, offering movie audiences a unique behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, and was the first studio to create an in-theater Augmented Reality (AR) activation with NCM’s Noovie ARcade for Ralph Breaks the Internet.

“Disney is once again leading the way in mobile movie gaming, and we’re very excited to work with them on our first studio collaboration for Shuffle, Noovie’s new movie trivia game,” said NCM Chief Digital Officer, Rick Butler. “What’s especially cool about Shuffle is that movie audiences can play anytime, anywhere, so fans can enjoy it while they’re in their local Noovie theater waiting for the movie to start, or while they’re at home or on the go. By going beyond the big screen, we’re making movies an even bigger part of people’s daily lives.”

About Toy Story 4

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out) and Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up), Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019

What’s Noovie?

NCM’s Noovie gives movie audiences a reason to arrive at the theater early to discover what’s next, with exclusive entertainment content, in-theater gaming, and engaging advertising from national, regional and local brands. Noovie also goes beyond the big screen with a growing digital ecosystem including Noovie.com, the go-to digital destination for all things movies, including trailers, showtimes, tickets, and more; Shuffle, Noovie’s new movie trivia game that movie fans can play anytime, anywhere; Noovie ARcade, the big screen interactive augmented reality (AR) game available free in the iTunes and Google Play stores; and Fantasy Movie League, the box office predictions game that combines the fierce competition of fantasy sports with the insanely popular world of entertainment and movies.

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 58 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,900 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.6% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.



For images, logos and video from Shuffle, Noovie’s new movie trivia game, visit https://press.ncm.com/images-logos.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005602/en/