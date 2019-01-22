National Commerce Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Earnings 0 01/22/2019 | 06:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commerce Corporation (Nasdaq: NCOM) (the “Company” or “NCC”), the parent company of National Bank of Commerce, today reported fourth quarter 2018 net income to common shareholders of $10.7 million, compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted net earnings per share were $0.51 in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.59 in the third quarter of 2018 and $0.07 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The 2017 results include a write-down of the Company’s deferred tax asset (“DTA”) due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which increased income tax expense for the 2017 fourth quarter and full year by $6.2 million. The DTA write-down reduced fourth quarter 2017 diluted net earnings per share by approximately $0.41.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, NCC earned $42.4 million, or $2.21 in diluted net earnings per share, compared to $20.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The DTA write-down reduced 2017 diluted net earnings per share by approximately $0.44. NCC’s 2018 fourth quarter and full year results include $2.4 million and $5.4 million, respectively, in after-tax merger- and conversion-related expenses, reducing diluted net earnings per share by approximately $0.11 and $0.28 for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Additionally, the Company recorded additional incentive compensation expense in the fourth quarter totaling $3.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share after tax, which included payments made to certain executive officers in December 2018 in lieu of equity incentive awards that would otherwise be granted in January 2019 in accordance with the Company’s annual equity grant schedule, which awards will not be granted due to the pending merger with CenterState Bank Corporation (“CenterState”). “We are pleased to close out 2018 with a quarter of solid growth and profitability,” said Richard Murray, IV, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the low double-digit growth rate and the consistency in the net interest margin. We are also pleased to experience another quarter and year of low credit losses. We are excited about our pending merger with CenterState and the ability to serve our customers with a broader product set and a larger balance sheet that will result from the merger. Our team is excited about the opportunity, and we remain focused on doing our part to ensure a successful merger and integration.” Several important measures from the 2018 fourth quarter and full year are as follows: Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 4.75% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter 2018 margin increased 0.05%, compared to 4.69% reported for the third quarter of 2018, and increased 0.11%, compared to 4.63% reported for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the margin increased by 0.31% compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of accretion income, the 2018 fourth quarter margin was flat compared with the 2018 third quarter. Loan yields and interest-earning asset yields during the fourth quarter of 2018 improved by 0.14% and 0.15%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2018. These earning asset yield improvements were offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposit costs of 0.14% during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Total deposit costs during the fourth quarter of 2018 (including noninterest-bearing deposit balances) increased 0.10% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2018 total interest-bearing liability costs increased 0.15% compared to the third quarter of 2018.



Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) of 1.02% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year, ROAA was 1.19%, compared to 0.81% in 2017. The 2017 ROAA figures were negatively impacted by the DTA write-down.



Return on Average Equity (“ROAE”) of 6.14% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year, ROAE was 7.23%, compared to 5.65% in 2017. The 2017 ROAE figures were negatively impacted by the DTA write-down.



Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”) of 10.06% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 11.47% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 1.41% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 8.10% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The 2017 ROATCE figures were negatively impacted by the DTA write-down.



Fourth quarter and full year 2018 loan growth (excluding mortgage loans held-for-sale) of $87.6 million and $1.18 billion, respectively. The 2018 fourth quarter loan growth represents a 10.8% annualized growth rate. Non-acquired loans grew $178.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 and $498.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The full year loan growth figures for 2018 include loans acquired in the Company’s acquisitions of FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings, Inc., Premier Community Bank of Florida and Landmark Bancshares, Inc.



Increase in deposits of $100.6 million during the 2018 fourth quarter, representing a 12.0% annualized growth rate, and $1.15 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018. The full year deposit growth figures for 2018 include deposits acquired in the Company’s acquisitions of FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings, Inc., Premier Community Bank of Florida and Landmark Bancshares, Inc.



During the fourth quarter of 2018, mortgage production totaled $109.7 million, compared to $121.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, mortgage production volume totaled $490.8 million, compared to $507.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2017. The 2018 mortgage production was negatively impacted by rising rates. For the 2018 fourth quarter, approximately $70 million of production was sold in the secondary market. The mortgage division reported break-even profitability for the fourth quarter of 2018 and pre-tax profit of $360 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018.



The factoring division reported a record quarter and year for revenues and profits. During the fourth quarter of 2018, purchased volume in the factoring division totaled $304.6 million, compared to $267.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, purchase volume totaled $1.21 billion, compared to the $1.03 billion for the year ended December 31, 2017. Factoring net charge-offs were $344 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018 (less than 0.03% of purchase volume), and the division reported net recoveries of $321 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Company had a record quarter and full year in the merchant sponsorship business, with 2018 fourth quarter revenue of $835 thousand, bringing 2018 full year merchant sponsorship revenue to $3.0 million.



The Company’s tax rate in the 2018 fourth quarter benefited from the exercise of options by employees, net of some non-deductible compensation, resulting in a net reduction in income tax expense of approximately $700 thousand.



Increase in non-acquired non-performing assets to $5.7 million, from $1.1 million at September 30, 2018. The increase was almost entirely associated with one commercial borrower that filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy during the fourth quarter of 2018. The loan is secured by real estate with an appraised value in excess of the loan balance. Total nonperforming assets, including acquired nonperforming assets, were 0.37% of loans plus other real estate at December 31, 2018.



Annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% of average loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.05% for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Provision for loan losses of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, the same amount recorded during the fourth quarter of 2017. Provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $4.7 million, compared to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.



At December 31, 2018, the Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.85%, essentially flat compared to 10.89% at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s common equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.10%, an increase of 0.56% from December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, total risk-based capital was 14.81%, up 0.44% from December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s tangible book value per share was $20.63, an increase of $1.58 from $19.05 at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s book value per share was $33.57. A copy of this news release may be accessed by visiting www.nationalbankofcommerce.com, and then clicking on the “Investor Relations” link under the “Learn More” tab located on that webpage. The Company will not host a live audio webcast conference this quarter. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Some of the financial measures presented in this press release and included in the accompanying unaudited financial statements are not measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net earnings per diluted share, return on average assets (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses), return on average tangible common equity (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses), tangible common equity, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio. The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below in its analysis of the Company’s performance. “Adjusted net earnings per diluted share” is defined as net income to common shareholders adjusted for the after-tax effect of merger/conversion-related expenses during the period divided by diluted shares outstanding.



“Return on average assets (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses)” is defined as net income to common shareholders adjusted for the after-tax effect of merger/conversion-related expenses during the period divided by average assets for the period.



“Return on average tangible common equity (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses)” is defined as net income to common shareholders adjusted for the after-tax effect of merger/conversion-related expenses during the period divided by average tangible common equity for the period. The Company’s management believes that these measures provide useful information to management and investors because they eliminate the impact of merger/conversion-related expenses from each period to provide a meaningful comparison to other periods and other companies that might not have this category of expenses. The Company’s management believes that it is appropriate to exclude merger/conversion-related expenses in its presentation because the costs vary based on factors specific to each acquisition and are not indicative of the costs of operating the Company’s core business. “Tangible common equity” is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill, other intangible assets and minority interest not included in intangible assets.





“Average tangible common equity” is defined as the average of tangible common equity for the applicable period.





“Return on average tangible common equity,” or ROATCE, is defined as net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity.





“Tangible book value per share” is defined as tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period to period in book value per share, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The Company’s management believes that these measures, each of which utilizes the concept of tangible common equity rather than total common equity, provide useful information to management and investors because they eliminate the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets created in an acquisition. These measures are commonly used by investors when assessing financial institutions. “Efficiency ratio” is defined as noninterest expense divided by operating revenue (which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income), excluding one-time gains and losses on sales of securities. This measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in productivity based on the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.





“Operating efficiency ratio” is defined as noninterest expense divided by operating revenue, excluding one-time gains and losses on sales of securities and one-time gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition activities. This measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in productivity based on the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, the Company acknowledges that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, the Company cautions readers that these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude various items detailed in the attached “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” About National Commerce Corporation National Commerce Corporation (Nasdaq: NCOM), a Delaware corporation, is a financial holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce, provides a broad array of financial services for commercial and consumer customers through seven full-service banking offices in Alabama, twenty-four full-service banking offices in Florida and five full-service banking offices in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. National Bank of Commerce conducts business under a number of trade names unique to its local markets, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, PrivatePlus Mortgage, Patriot Bank, FirstAtlantic Bank, Premier Community Bank of Florida and First Landmark Bank. Additionally, National Bank of Commerce owns a majority stake in Corporate Billing, LLC, a transaction-based finance company headquartered in Decatur, Alabama that provides factoring, invoicing, collection and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. National Commerce Corporation files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com. More information about National Commerce Corporation and National Bank of Commerce may be obtained at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements for which NCC claims the protection of the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in NCC’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases and in oral and written statements made by NCC or with NCC’s approval that are not statements of historical fact and that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (a) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (b) statements of NCC’s plans, objectives and expectations or those of its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to the pending merger with CenterState; (c) statements of future economic performance; and (d) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “will,” “should,” “may” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in NCC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and described in any subsequent reports that NCC has filed with the SEC. With respect to the pending merger with CenterState, these risks include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized; (2) disruption from the merger with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (4) the risk of successful integration of NCC’s businesses into CenterState; (5) the failure to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger; (6) the failure to obtain the necessary stockholder approvals in connection with the merger; (7) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (8) reputational risk and the reaction of each company’s customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (9) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger; (10) the risk that the integration of NCC’s operations into the operations of CenterState will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (11) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; and (12) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. There are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. NCC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In that respect, NCC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Additional Information About the Merger with CenterState and Where to Find It

CenterState has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of CenterState’s common stock that will be issued to NCC’s stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of CenterState and NCC and a prospectus of CenterState. A definitive joint proxy statement-prospectus will be sent to the stockholders of each of CenterState and NCC in connection with the proposed merger. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE (AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS) BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov . Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by CenterState on its website at www.centerstatebanks.com and by NCC on its website at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of CenterState and NCC are urged to read carefully the entire registration statement and joint proxy statement-prospectus when it becomes available, including any amendments thereto, because such documents will contain important information about the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described above. CenterState, NCC and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of each of CenterState and NCC in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of CenterState and NCC and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of CenterState or of NCC in connection with the proposed merger will be included in the joint proxy statement-prospectus for each of CenterState’s and NCC’s special meeting of stockholders, which will be filed by CenterState and NCC with the SEC. Information about the directors and officers of CenterState and their ownership of CenterState common stock can also be found in CenterState’s definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018, and other documents subsequently filed by CenterState with the SEC. Information about the directors and officers of NCC and their ownership of NCC common stock can also be found in NCC’s definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018, and other documents subsequently filed by NCC with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be included in the joint proxy statement-prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the merger filed with the SEC when they become available.

NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share amounts and percentages or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Earnings Summary Interest income $ 51,430 $ 46,195 $ 37,713 $ 36,320 $ 30,224 Interest expense 7,533 6,174 4,310 3,420 2,824 Net interest income 43,897 40,021 33,403 32,900 27,400 Provision for loan losses 1,548 1,001 856 1,318 1,478 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 2 191 (119 ) Other noninterest income (1) 5,130 4,768 4,673 4,517 4,744 Merger/conversion-related expenses (2) 2,810 897 542 2,396 1,172 Additional incentive compensation expenses (3) 3,776 - - - - Other noninterest expense (4) 26,799 26,199 22,077 21,579 17,838 Income before income taxes 14,094 16,692 14,603 12,315 11,537 Income tax expense 2,672 4,040 3,303 2,776 3,890 Deferred tax asset write-down - - - - 6,231 Total income tax expense 2,672 4,040 3,303 2,776 10,121 Net income before minority interest 11,422 12,652 11,300 9,539 1,416 Net income attributable to minority interest 721 676 616 456 413 Net income to common shareholders $ 10,701 $ 11,976 $ 10,684 $ 9,083 $ 1,003 Weighted average common and diluted shares outstanding Basic 20,676,626 19,838,772 17,236,525 17,209,551 14,783,597 Diluted 21,169,085 20,360,770 17,642,926 17,612,298 15,173,984 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.07 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses) $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.62 $ 0.12

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Selected Performance Ratios 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Return on average assets (ROAA) (5) 1.02 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.18 % 0.15 % ROAA (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses) 1.24 1.31 1.42 1.42 0.28 Return on average equity (ROAE) 6.14 7.40 8.39 7.35 0.99 Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) 10.06 12.09 12.73 11.27 1.41 ROATCE (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses) 12.28 12.85 13.26 13.54 2.55 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 4.74 4.69 4.77 4.80 4.63 Efficiency ratio 68.10 60.50 59.40 64.08 59.14 Operating efficiency ratio (4) 62.36 58.49 57.98 57.67 55.49 Noninterest income / average assets (annualized) 0.49 0.49 0.60 0.59 0.72 Noninterest expense / average assets (annualized) 2.82 2.78 2.88 3.12 2.88 Yield on loans 5.88 5.74 5.74 5.66 5.45 Cost of total deposits 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.60 % 0.47 % 0.43 % December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Factoring Metrics 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Recourse purchased volume $ 129,388 $ 132,531 $ 127,680 $ 115,970 $ 108,628 Non-recourse purchased volume 175,220 182,742 181,835 167,015 158,565 Total purchased volume $ 304,608 $ 315,273 $ 309,515 $ 282,985 $ 267,193 Average turn (days) 44.79 44.56 42.85 42.25 43.59 Net (recoveries) charge-offs / total purchased volume (0.11 )% 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.14 % 0.18 % Average discount rate 1.53 % 1.64 % 1.63 % 1.64 % 1.59 % December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Mortgage Metrics 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total production ($) $ 109,740 $ 116,540 $ 149,640 $ 114,850 $ 120,969 Refinance (%) 31.4 % 23.4 % 17.0 % 27.8 % 22.1 % Purchases (%) 68.6 % 76.6 % 83.0 % 72.2 % 77.9 % As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Balance Sheet Highlights 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,130 $ 200,291 $ 217,773 $ 132,825 $ 235,288 Total investment securities 212,561 211,182 161,542 169,868 111,396 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 15,031 15,533 24,455 21,077 29,191 Acquired purchased credit-impaired loans 39,536 40,922 26,942 29,359 25,696 Acquired non-purchased credit-impaired loans 1,198,058 1,262,636 714,359 783,556 538,276 Nonacquired loans held for investment (6) 1,953,685 1,774,835 1,614,376 1,531,475 1,455,376 CBI loans (factoring receivables) 126,686 151,985 141,455 136,194 118,710 Total gross loans held for investment 3,317,965 3,230,378 2,497,132 2,480,584 2,138,058 Allowance for loan losses 18,176 16,759 15,997 15,839 14,985 Total intangibles 267,984 269,297 173,590 174,225 117,849 Total assets 4,210,541 4,103,345 3,214,367 3,113,766 2,737,676 Total deposits 3,432,289 3,331,682 2,643,713 2,551,517 2,285,831 FHLB advances 2,000 2,000 7,000 7,000 7,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,851 18,340 - - - Subordinated debt 37,235 37,211 24,580 24,567 24,553 Total liabilities 3,513,483 3,418,534 2,697,563 2,608,040 2,337,718 Minority interest 7,655 7,611 7,551 7,391 7,348 Common stock 208 206 172 172 148 Total shareholders' equity 697,058 684,811 516,804 505,726 399,958 Tangible common equity $ 428,353 $ 414,837 $ 342,597 $ 331,044 $ 281,695 End of period common shares outstanding 20,762,084 20,649,948 17,246,659 17,229,043 14,788,436 As of and For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Asset Quality Analysis 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Nonacquired Nonaccrual loans $ 4,807 $ 231 $ 294 $ 367 $ 82 Other real estate and repossessed assets 75 340 340 - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 818 484 408 723 677 Total nonacquired nonperforming assets $ 5,700 $ 1,055 $ 1,042 $ 1,090 $ 759 Acquired Nonaccrual loans $ 5,612 $ 4,050 $ 2,461 $ 2,412 $ 2,640 Other real estate and repossessed assets 899 999 999 999 1,094 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Total acquired nonperforming assets $ 6,511 $ 5,049 $ 3,460 $ 3,411 $ 3,734 Selected asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets / Assets 0.29 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets / (Loans + OREO + repossessed assets) 0.37 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.21 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.08 0.14 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.55 0.52 0.64 0.64 0.70 Nonacquired nonperforming assets / (Nonacquired loans + nonacquired OREO + nonacquired repossessed assets) (6) 0.29 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.05 Allowance for loan losses / (Nonacquired nonaccrual loans + nonacquired loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing) 323.13 2,343.92 2,278.77 1,453.12 1,974.31

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Additional Information - Allowance for Loan Losses 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Allowance for loan losses excluding CBI loans (factoring receivables) 17,576 16,159 15,397 15,239 14,385 Nonacquired loans held for investment (6) 1,953,685 1,774,835 1,614,376 1,531,475 1,455,376 Allowance for loan losses allocated to CBI loans (factoring receivables) 600 600 600 600 600 CBI loans (factoring receivables) 126,686 151,985 141,455 136,194 118,710 For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Taxable Equivalent Yields/Rates 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans 5.88 % 5.74 % 5.74 % 5.66 % 5.45 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.68 4.92 3.71 4.85 2.96 Interest on securities: Taxable 3.45 3.10 3.14 3.11 3.09 Non-taxable 4.07 4.01 4.23 4.06 4.81 Cash balances in other banks 2.27 2.13 1.80 1.55 1.37 Funds sold - - - 1.38 - Total interest-earning assets 5.56 5.41 5.38 5.29 5.10 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1.11 0.97 0.84 0.67 0.62 Interest on FHLB advances 4.17 2.98 4.13 4.11 4.02 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1.48 1.07 - - - Interest on subordinated debt 6.50 6.47 6.30 6.41 6.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.20 1.05 0.93 0.76 0.73 Net interest spread 4.36 4.36 4.45 4.53 4.37 Net interest margin 4.74 % 4.69 % 4.77 % 4.80 % 4.63 % As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Shareholders' Equity and Capital Ratios Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.85 % 11.40 % 11.24 % 10.98 % 10.89 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.10 13.03 13.43 13.03 12.54 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.10 13.03 13.43 13.03 12.54 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.81 14.74 15.06 14.66 14.37 Equity / Assets 16.56 16.69 16.08 16.24 14.61 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.86 % 10.82 % 11.27 % 11.26 % 10.75 % Book value per share $ 33.57 $ 33.16 $ 29.97 $ 29.35 $ 27.05 Tangible book value per share $ 20.63 $ 20.09 $ 19.86 $ 19.21 $ 19.05 For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Detail of Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 1,165 $ 1,166 $ 1,029 $ 1,012 $ 733 Mortgage origination and fee income 1,882 1,825 2,262 1,895 2,450 Merchant sponsorship revenue 835 749 675 720 592 Income from bank-owned life insurance 340 323 276 286 210 Wealth management fees 27 16 15 15 11 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate (83 ) - (32 ) 171 (66 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investments - - 2 191 (119 ) Other noninterest income 964 689 448 418 814 Total noninterest income $ 5,130 $ 4,768 $ 4,675 $ 4,708 $ 4,625 For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Detail of Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,872 $ 14,336 $ 12,498 $ 12,460 $ 10,016 Commission-based compensation 1,753 1,876 1,825 1,501 1,700 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,536 2,439 2,025 1,994 1,649 Data processing expenses 2,520 1,820 1,369 3,356 1,437 Advertising and marketing expenses 340 296 361 268 349 Legal fees 1,001 384 496 160 219 FDIC insurance assessments 265 267 226 281 145 Property and casualty insurance premiums 217 232 251 224 253 Accounting and audit expenses 328 388 332 335 209 Consulting and other professional expenses 1,450 1,347 568 538 888 Telecommunications expenses 350 295 227 229 217 ORE, Repo asset and other collection expenses 80 61 71 69 75 Core deposit intangible amortization 1,466 1,306 738 739 393 Other noninterest expense 2,207 2,049 1,632 1,821 1,460 Total noninterest expense $ 33,385 $ 27,096 $ 22,619 $ 23,975 $ 19,010 As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Non-GAAP Reconciliation 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 697,058 $ 684,811 $ 516,804 $ 505,726 $ 399,958 Less: intangible assets 267,984 269,297 173,590 174,225 117,849 Less: minority interest not included in intangible assets 721 677 617 457 414 Tangible common equity $ 428,353 $ 414,837 $ 342,597 $ 331,044 $ 281,695 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 20,762,084 20,649,948 17,246,659 17,229,043 14,788,436 Tangible book value per share $ 20.63 $ 20.09 $ 19.86 $ 19.21 $ 19.05 Total assets at end of period $ 4,210,541 $ 4,103,345 $ 3,214,367 $ 3,113,766 $ 2,737,676 Less: intangible assets 267,984 269,297 173,590 174,225 117,849 Adjusted total assets at end of period $ 3,942,557 $ 3,834,048 $ 3,040,777 $ 2,939,541 $ 2,619,827 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.86 % 10.82 % 11.27 % 11.26 % 10.75 % For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net income to common shareholders $ 10,701 $ 11,976 $ 10,684 $ 9,083 $ 1,003 Plus: merger/conversion-related expenses (net of tax) 2,353 752 445 1,826 815 Adjusted net income to common shareholders $ 13,054 $ 12,728 $ 11,129 $ 10,909 $ 1,818 Net earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.07 Effect to adjust for merger/conversion-related expenses (net of tax) 0.11 0.04 0.02 0.10 0.05 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.62 $ 0.12 Total average shareholders' equity $ 690,986 $ 642,367 $ 510,958 $ 500,901 $ 402,317 Less: average intangible assets 268,619 248,900 173,953 173,766 119,415 Less: average minority interest not included in intangible assets 465 435 366 326 357 Average tangible common equity $ 421,902 $ 393,032 $ 336,639 $ 326,809 $ 282,545 Net income to common shareholders 10,701 11,976 10,684 9,083 1,003 Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) 10.06 % 12.09 % 12.73 % 11.27 % 1.41 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.06 % 12.09 % 12.73 % 11.27 % 1.41 % Effect of merger/conversion-related expenses (net of tax) 2.22 0.76 0.53 2.27 1.14 ROATCE (excluding merger/conversion-related expenses) 12.28 % 12.85 % 13.26 % 13.54 % 2.55 % Return on average assets 1.02 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.18 % 0.15 Effect of merger/conversion-related expenses (net of tax) 0.22 0.08 0.06 0.24 0.12 ROAA (excluding merger/conversion related-expenses) 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.42 % 1.42 % 0.28 % Efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 43,897 $ 40,021 $ 33,403 $ 32,900 $ 27,400 Total noninterest income 5,130 4,768 4,675 4,708 4,625 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 2 191 (119 ) Operating revenue $ 49,027 $ 44,789 $ 38,076 $ 37,417 $ 32,144 Expenses: Total noninterest expenses $ 33,385 $ 27,096 $ 22,619 $ 23,975 $ 19,010 Efficiency ratio 68.10 % 60.50 % 59.40 % 64.08 % 59.14 % Operating efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 43,897 $ 40,021 $ 33,403 $ 32,900 $ 27,400 Total noninterest income 5,130 4,768 4,675 4,708 4,625 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 2 191 (119 ) Operating revenue $ 49,027 $ 44,789 $ 38,076 $ 37,417 $ 32,144 Expenses: Total noninterest expenses $ 33,385 $ 27,096 $ 22,619 $ 23,975 $ 19,010 Less: merger/conversion-related expenses 2,810 897 542 2,396 1,172 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 30,575 $ 26,199 $ 22,077 $ 21,579 $ 17,838 Operating efficiency ratio 62.36 % 58.49 % 57.98 % 57.67 % 55.49 % (1) Excludes securities gains (2) After-tax impact of merger/conversion-related expenses of $2,353, $752, $445, $1,826 and $815, respectively, for the periods presented (3) After-tax impact of additional compensation expenses of $2,823 shown in three months ended December 2018 (4) Excludes merger/conversion-related expenses (5) Net income to common shareholders / average assets (6) Excludes CBI loans (factoring receivables)

NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) Assets December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 50,628 $ 36,246 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 166,502 199,042 Cash and cash equivalents 217,130 235,288 Investment securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $24,821 and $25,932 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 25,045 25,562 Investment securities available-for-sale 187,516 85,834 Other investments 16,946 11,350 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 15,031 29,191 Loans, net of unearned income 3,317,965 2,138,058 Less: allowance for loan losses 18,176 14,985 Loans, net 3,299,789 2,123,073 Premises and equipment, net 86,658 52,455 Accrued interest receivable 10,348 6,157 Bank-owned life insurance 55,114 31,584 Other real estate 974 1,094 Deferred tax assets, net 17,405 12,041 Goodwill 249,612 113,394 Core deposit intangible, net 18,372 4,455 Other assets 10,601 6,198 Total assets $ 4,210,541 $ 2,737,676 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 929,820 $ 697,144 Interest-bearing demand 692,725 362,266 Savings and money market 1,315,337 951,846 Time 494,407 274,575 Total deposits 3,432,289 2,285,831 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,000 7,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,851 - Subordinated debt 37,235 24,553 Accrued interest payable 1,437 900 Other liabilities 21,671 19,434 Total liabilities 3,513,483 2,337,718 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 250,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 20,762,084 and 14,788,436 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 208 148 Additional paid-in capital 604,965 347,999 Retained earnings 86,433 43,989 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,203 ) 474 Total shareholders' equity attributable to National Commerce Corporation 689,403 392,610 Noncontrolling interest 7,655 7,348 Total shareholders' equity 697,058 399,958 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,210,541 $ 2,737,676 NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 48,505 $ 28,834 $ 162,332 $ 104,194 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities 1,776 756 5,654 2,627 Interest on non-taxable investment securities 181 191 751 783 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 968 443 2,921 2,187 Total interest income 51,430 30,224 171,658 109,791 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 6,831 2,365 19,205 8,530 Interest on FHLB advances 21 71 190 283 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 71 - 121 1 Interest on subordinated debt 610 388 1,921 1,553 Total interest expense 7,533 2,824 21,437 10,367 Net interest income 43,897 27,400 150,221 99,424 Provision for loan losses 1,548 1,478 4,723 3,894 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,349 25,922 145,498 95,530 Other income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,165 733 4,372 2,711 Mortgage origination and fee income 1,882 2,450 7,864 11,529 Merchant sponsorship revenue 835 592 2,979 2,560 Income from bank-owned life insurance 340 210 1,225 855 Wealth management fees 27 11 73 47 Gain (loss) on other real estate (83 ) (66 ) 56 44 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale - (119 ) 193 (91 ) Other 964 814 2,519 2,056 Total other income 5,130 4,625 19,281 19,711 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,872 10,016 58,166 39,556 Commission-based compensation 1,753 1,700 6,955 6,855 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,536 1,649 8,994 6,209 Core deposit intangible amortization 1,466 393 4,249 1,455 Other operating expense 8,758 5,252 28,711 19,120 Total other expense 33,385 19,010 107,075 73,195 Earnings before income taxes 14,094 11,537 57,704 42,046 Income tax expense 2,672 10,121 12,791 20,071 Net earnings 11,422 1,416 44,913 21,975 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 721 413 2,469 1,907 Net earnings attributable to National Commerce Corporation $ 10,701 $ 1,003 $ 42,444 $ 20,068 Weighted average common and diluted shares outstanding Basic 20,676,626 14,783,597 18,753,066 13,800,595 Diluted 21,169,085 15,173,984 19,230,190 14,193,433 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.07 $ 2.26 $ 1.45 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.07 $ 2.21 $ 1.41 NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Loans $ 3,263,797 $ 48,332 5.88 % $ 3,002,640 $ 43,459 5.74 % $ 2,480,578 $ 35,501 5.74 % $ 2,451,352 $ 34,220 5.66 % $ 2,091,443 $ 28,704 5.45 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale 14,909 176 4.68 18,935 235 4.92 23,247 215 3.71 17,402 208 4.85 18,237 136 2.96 Securities: Taxable securities 204,498 1,776 3.45 191,157 1,496 3.10 155,062 1,212 3.14 152,748 1,170 3.11 97,175 756 3.09 Tax-exempt securities 23,595 242 4.07 25,102 254 4.01 24,393 257 4.23 25,169 252 4.06 25,005 303 4.81 Cash balances in other banks 169,235 968 2.27 152,715 818 2.13 132,868 596 1.80 138,358 529 1.55 128,606 443 1.37 Funds sold - - 0.00 - - 0.00 - - 0.00 2,946 10 1.38 - - 0.00 Total interest-earning assets 3,676,034 $ 51,494 5.56 3,390,549 $ 46,262 5.41 2,816,148 $ 37,781 5.38 2,787,975 $ 36,389 5.29 2,360,466 $ 30,342 5.10 Noninterest-earning assets 485,083 475,094 333,297 328,605 255,239 Total assets $ 4,161,117 $ 3,865,643 $ 3,149,445 $ 3,116,580 $ 2,615,705 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 605,295 $ 984 0.64 % $ 644,863 $ 877 0.54 % $ 517,769 $ 632 0.49 % $ 423,537 $ 322 0.31 % $ 331,876 $ 277 0.33 % Savings and money market deposits 1,311,434 3,893 1.18 1,162,707 3,114 1.06 975,986 2,182 0.90 1,038,751 1,816 0.71 884,660 1,381 0.62 Time deposits 520,994 1,954 1.49 470,211 1,570 1.32 342,890 1,038 1.21 327,011 823 1.02 285,669 707 0.98 Federal Home Loan Bank 2,000 21 4.17 3,467 26 2.98 7,000 72 4.13 7,000 71 4.11 7,000 71 4.02 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,041 71 1.48 18,457 50 1.07 - - 0.00 - - 0.00 381 - 0.00 Subordinated debt 37,235 610 6.50 32,950 537 6.47 24,574 386 6.30 24,560 388 6.41 24,547 388 6.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,495,999 $ 7,533 1.20 2,332,655 $ 6,174 1.05 1,868,219 $ 4,310 0.93 1,820,859 $ 3,420 0.76 1,534,133 $ 2,824 0.73 Noninterest-bearing deposits 946,572 866,974 746,940 772,358 657,786 Total funding sources 3,442,571 3,199,629 2,615,159 2,593,217 2,191,919 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 27,560 23,647 23,328 22,462 21,469 Shareholders' equity 690,986 642,367 510,958 500,901 402,317 $ 4,161,117 $ 3,865,643 $ 3,149,445 $ 3,116,580 $ 2,615,705 Net interest rate spread 4.36 % 4.36 % 4.45 % 4.53 % 4.37 % Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent) 43,961 4.74 % 40,088 4.69 % 33,471 4.77 % 32,969 4.80 % 27,518 4.63 % Tax equivalent adjustment 64 67 68 69 118 Net interest income/margin $ 43,897 4.74 % $ 40,021 4.68 % $ 33,403 4.76 % $ 32,900 4.79 % $ 27,400 4.61 % NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate Loans $ 2,802,374 $ 161,512 5.76 % $ 1,918,634 $ 103,539 5.40 % Mortgage loans held for sale 18,617 834 4.48 18,779 679 3.62 Securities: Taxable securities 176,050 5,654 3.21 89,492 2,627 2.94 Tax-exempt securities 24,562 1,005 4.09 25,420 1,243 4.89 Cash balances in other banks 148,391 2,911 1.96 198,689 2,187 1.10 Funds sold 726 10 1.38 - - 0.00 Total interest-earning assets 3,170,720 $ 171,926 5.42 2,251,014 $ 110,275 4.90 Non-interest earning assets 406,140 230,482 Total assets $ 3,576,860 $ 2,481,496 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing transactions accounts $ 548,630 $ 2,815 0.51 % $ 330,057 $ 944 0.29 % Savings and money market deposits 1,123,078 11,005 0.98 834,664 4,848 0.58 Time deposits 415,958 5,385 1.29 288,851 2,738 0.95 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,849 190 3.92 7,000 283 4.04 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9,452 121 1.28 651 1 0.15 Subordinated debt 29,873 1,921 6.43 24,527 1,553 6.33 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,131,840 $ 21,437 1.01 1,485,750 $ 10,367 0.70 Non-interest bearing deposits 833,781 621,819 Total funding sources 2,965,621 2,107,569 Non-interest bearing liabilities 24,262 18,549 Shareholders' equity 586,977 355,378 $ 3,576,860 $ 2,481,496 Net interest rate spread 4.41 % 4.20 % Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent) 150,489 4.75 % 99,908 4.44 % Tax equivalent adjustment 268 484 Net interest income/margin $ 150,221 4.74 % $ 99,424 4.42 % Contact: National Commerce Corporation William E. Matthews, V President and Chief Financial Officer (205) 313-8100 Lowell Womack, Jr. Director of Financial Reporting (205) 313-8100

