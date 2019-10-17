Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  National Commercial Bank SJSC    1180   SA13L050IE10

NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC

(1180)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Commercial Bank SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying on easy loans and rich locals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh

RIYADH/LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is setting the stage for a blockbuster listing of state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, relying on easy credit for retail investors and pushing rich locals to invest with cash held abroad to achieve a $2 trillion (1.6 trillion pounds) valuation target.

The world's largest oil firm could announce plans next week to float a 1%-2% stake on the kingdom's Tadawul market before a possible international listing, launching an initiative that is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic diversification drive.

If the state raises more than $25 billion, it would be the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO), topping Alibaba's 2014 debut.

To capitalise on local interest, Aramco can take advantage of new market rules that allow issuers the flexibility to sell more shares to retail investors, likely exceeding the usual 10% seen in recent IPOs, two banking and one legal source said.

A government committee has met in the past few months with dozens of wealthy Saudi individuals to secure pre-sale agreements, two bankers and a potential investor said.

One source said those discussions included encouraging investors to repatriate cash held overseas to avoid draining too much liquidity from the Saudi banking system. "The national interest requires bringing money from overseas," he said.

Aramco declined to comment and the government's media office did not respond to a request for comment.

"Listing first on the Riyadh exchange is a great opportunity for Aramco to access first the type of investors that might be most excited about the public offering," said Ellen R. Wald, president of Transversal Consulting and author of the book Saudi, Inc.

"Between the domestic Saudi enthusiasm for the company and government encouragement of investment in Aramco, Tadawul is bound to give Aramco the best opportunity for a high valuation.”

EASY LOANS

Large Saudi banks are facilitating loans for local retail investors, three other banking sources said, amid strong liquidity in the banking system where deposits exceeded loans by 215 billion riyals ($57 billion) in August.

Bankers expect at least 6 million-7 million local investors to participate, more than took part in the $6 billion 2014 IPO of National Commercial Bank, which was 23 times oversubscribed.

"The IPO will be a gift from the government to the Saudi people and they will want as many of them as possible to take part in it," said a Riyadh investment banker.

Saudi investors see the IPO as a chance to own part of the kingdom's crown jewel and an opportunity to show patriotism after the attack on Aramco oil plants on Sept. 14 that temporarily knocked out more than half the country's output, which is now about 10 million barrels per day.

Potential investors told Reuters they had been preparing for months -- saving money, selling land plots and exiting other stocks. Saudis flooded banks with phone calls asking how to participate after Aramco announced bank mandates last month.

"I have seven boys and I wish I could invest in Aramco IPO for each of them," said retired civil servant Abu Abdullah.

Online adverts promoting the IPO to locals have gone viral.

"The Aramco IPO is a chance that comes once in a lifetime, and one must seize it," said a Saudi real estate investor.

EQUAL TREATMENT

Some foreign funds fear the domestic focus may crowd them out.

"It's quite a valuable asset we think is fairly well-run, but if all the cream is taken by locals it will be harder to attract foreign investors," said Marshall Stocker, portfolio manager at U.S.-based investment firm Eaton Vance.

"It's an important economic principle that investors are treated equally regardless of their nationality," he said.

A person familiar with the deal said the process was transparent for all institutional investors, including Qualified Foreign Investors registered with the Tadawul bourse, who can bid for the share allocation.

Besides helping to hit the valuation target of $2 trillion - a figure cited by the crown prince although bankers have suggested a lower number - a local listing will also aid Riyadh's efforts to promote Tadawul to investors abroad.

Bankers say Tadawul's membership in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and FTSE Global Equity Index should boost demand for the IPO, but one source familiar with the transaction said the expected level of passive fund investment was uncertain.

"We are studying the opportunity. If we participate, most likely it would be the international space where we think liquidity should be greater," said Peter Marber, chief investment officer at active asset manager Aperture Investors.

Foreign funds bought more Saudi stocks this year after Riyadh entered both indices, but the Saudi market <.TASI> is down 4% year-to-date, as local institutions sold shares to prepare for the Aramco deal, fund managers and analysts say.

Tadawul should have enough liquidity for a 1%-2% Aramco float given daily trading worth 5 billion riyals in August, analysts say. Inflows from foreign passive funds helped lift trading from 3.2 billion riyals a year earlier.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar in the Gulf, Tom Arnold in London; additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Edmund Blair)

By Marwa Rashad, Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK S
05:41pNATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying on..
RE
10/15Saudi stocks slide on banks as most Gulf markets lower
RE
10/13Guggenheim’s Dubai venture hires Goldman Sachs' Abu Innab to head MENA ..
RE
09/11SAUDI ARAMCO GIVES NINE BANKS TOP RO : sources
RE
09/10Saudi Aramco picks banks including Goldman, JPMorgan for IPO roles - Bloomber..
RE
09/09Saudi Aramco pursues IPO with local listing plan as lines up banks - sources
RE
05/07NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) announces obtainin..
AQ
05/07NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) announces obtainin..
AQ
05/05NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Zmakan Gift Shop Opens at Red Sea Mall
AQ
05/03NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Alsharif Khalid Al-Ghalib, head of the retail ba..
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 19 780 M
EBIT 2019 13 074 M
Net income 2019 10 095 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,04x
Capitalization 125 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 50,70  SAR
Last Close Price 41,80  SAR
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Faisal Omar Al-Sakkaf Chief Executive Officer
Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi Chairman
Lama Ahmed Ghazzaoui Head-Finance Group
Anees bin Ahmed Moumina Non-Executive Director
Zaid bin Abdul Rahman Al-Gowaiz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC33 015
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.88%382 618
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.62%277 715
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.44%273 921
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.62%211 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%202 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group