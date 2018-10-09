Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  National Commercial Bank SJSC    1180   SA13L050IE10

NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC (1180)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

National Commercial Bank SJSC : Saudi's NCB Capital advises finance duo on potential IPOs -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - NCB Capital, the investment banking unit of Saudi Arabia's largest lender, is advising two local finance companies, Amlak International for Real Estate Finance and Nayifat Finance, on possible share listings, sources familiar with the matter said.

The kingdom is encouraging more companies to list on the stock market in an effort to deepen capital markets under an economic reform push aimed at reducing the reliance on oil revenue.

Both Amlak and Nayifat operate within sectors the government is keen to develop.

Amlak, founded in Riyadh in 2007 provides real estate financing, while Nayifat offers financing to small and medium-sized enterprises and consumer finance.

The government has set a target for the mortgage market to reach a total value of 502 billion riyals ($133.9 billion) by 2020, from a current 290 billion riyals, and also wants to raise SMEs' financial sector financing to 5 percent by 2020, from 2 percent now.

Two of the sources said Amlak was targeting an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year and was considering floating 30 percent of the company. Nayifat was weighing selling a smiliar-sized stake, one of the sources said.

Amlak's shareholders include the Saudi Investment Bank and Amlak Finance, a Dubai-based Islamic mortgage company. The company has assets of about 3.1 billion riyals. Nayifat has assets of about 1.9 billion riyals.

NCB Capital declined to comment, while Amlak and Nayifat did not respond to requests for comment.

Activity in the public market has been subdued in recent months, with several companies delaying flotations. IPOs for ACWA Power, Saudi Stock Exchange and Arabian Centres have all stalled.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

By Tom Arnold, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Marwa Rashad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK S
07:28pNATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi's NCB Capital advises finance duo on poten..
RE
09/30NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Sukuk issuance and rate rise a boon for KSA Isla..
AQ
09/18NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Turkiye Finans applies for $800 million Sukuk pr..
AQ
09/17NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Ripple Signs Partnership With Saudi National Com..
AQ
08/16NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Limited Impact of Decline in Turkish Lira Exchan..
AQ
08/15NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NCB not affected by falling Turkish Lira
AQ
07/30Saudi banks' deposits shrink as government pulls back funds
RE
07/30NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : The Board of Directors of the National Commercia..
AQ
07/29FACEOF : Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi deputy minister of culture
AQ
07/28NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : King appoints deputy culture minister, new Jedda..
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2018 19 236 M
EBIT 2018 12 136 M
Net income 2018 10 376 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 14,43
P/E ratio 2019 12,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,47x
Capitalization 137 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,0  SAR
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mansour bin Saleh Al-Mayman Chairman
Lama Ahmed Ghazzaoui Head-Finance Group
Mutlaq bin Abdullah Al-Mutlaq Independent Director
Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Zaid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC36 598
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%302 344
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.32%275 071
WELLS FARGO-11.54%258 482
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%215 885
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.