NATIONAL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED    213

NATIONAL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(213)
National Electronics : CHANGE OF VENUE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

08/11/2020 | 06:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 213)

CHANGE OF VENUE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice of AGM") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of National Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company"), both dated 28 July 2020, and the form of proxy (the "Proxy Form"), regarding the AGM of the Company be held at Shop 202, Centricity, 2/F., Chater House, 8 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m.. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that the venue of the AGM has been changed to Dragon Room 1, The Hong Kong Bankers Club, 43/F., Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, Central, Hong Kong.

Save for the change of venue of the AGM, all the information set out in the Circular, the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form remain unchanged. The Proxy Form remains valid for the AGM and Shareholders are not required to re-submit the Proxy Form if they have already done so. Shareholders who intend to attend the AGM in person are advised to pay attention to the above-mentioned change of venue.

Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation in Hong Kong, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website (http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/national/) or the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) for any future announcement(s) or update(s) on the latest arrangements of the AGM.

By order of the Board

National Electronics Holdings Limited

Lee Yuen Ching Jimmy

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lee Yuen Ching, Jimmy, Mr. Lee Bon Chi, Loewe, Mr. Lee Yuen Kui, James, Mr. Lee Yuen Cheor, Edward and Mr. Wai Kwong Yuen, Ricky; the non- executive Director is Ms. Lee Yuen Yu, Dorathy and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Samson Sun, M.B.E., J.P., Mr. Chan Chak Cheung, William and Mr. Chan Kwok Wai.

Disclaimer

National Electronics Holdings Limited published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:03:06 UTC
