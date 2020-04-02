Log in
National Express : Board Changes

04/02/2020 | 03:33am EDT
02 April 2020

Matt Ashley to step down from the Board of National Express Group PLC and change of Senior Independent Director

National Express (LSE: NEX) today announces that Matt Ashley has decided to step down as
Group Business Development Director and from the National Express Board with effect from
3 April 2020 to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer designate at William Hill PLC (LSE:
WMH).

National Express Group Chairman Sir John Armitt said: 'I want to thank Matt for his service
to the Company over 10 years in a number of roles, including as Group Finance Director,
President and CEO North America and most recently Group Business Development Director.
Matt's contribution to the Company over this time has been significant and, on behalf of the
Board, I wish him well in his new role.'

Dean Finch, National Express Group Chief Executive, added: 'I thank Matt for his long and
distinguished service with the Company. I first hired Matt because I knew he would be a
great addition to our team. Indeed, during his time at National Express Matt has been a
much valued colleague and made a real difference to our business in his many senior roles. I
wish him all the very best for the future.'

Matt Ashley commented: 'I have very much enjoyed being part of National Express over the
last 10 years. I would like to thank Dean and everyone I have worked with during my time at
National Express. It was a very interetesting and rewarding part of my career and I will take
many positive memories with me. I wish everyone at National Express well for the future.'

Matt Ashley will therefore no longer stand for re-election at the Company's 2020 AGM and
Resolution No.5 in the Notice of the Company's 2020 AGM is withdrawn and will not be put
to the vote at the AGM (and any proxy votes lodged in respect of it will be disregarded).

National Express also announces that, with effect from 3 April 2020, Elliott (Lee) Sander will
stand down as Senior Independent Director (but will remain as a Non-Executive Director) of
the Company and Matthew Crummack, an existing Independent Non-Executive Director of
the Company, will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director.

Sir John Armitt said: 'On behalf of the Board, I thank Lee for his work and wise counsel as
Senior Independent Director. I am pleased that he will remain on the Board. I would also like
to thank Matthew for assuming the role Senior Independent Director and I look forward to
continuing to work with him.'

Issued 02 April 2020 07:18

Disclaimer

NX - National Express Group plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:32:00 UTC
