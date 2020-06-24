Log in
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC    NEX   GB0006215205

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/24 05:06:11 am
226.2 GBX   -3.83%
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC : Board changes
PU
02:30aNATIONAL EXPRESS : Persimmon poaches Dean Finch from National Express as CEO
RE
05/15NATIONAL EXPRESS : Brief Trading Update
PU
National Express Group plc: Board changes

06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT
24 June 2020

Dean Finch to step down as National Express CEO

The Board of National Express Group plc ('National Express') announces that Dean Finch has tendered his resignation after more than ten years as Group Chief Executive, in order to take up a new role as CEO at Persimmon plc.

He will leave the Group towards the end of the year or when a successor is appointed, in order to complete a smooth handover. A further announcement will be made once a leaving date has been agreed. The Board has commenced a full search for his replacement and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Sir John Armitt, Chairman, said: 'We would like to thank Dean for his enormous contribution to National Express. During his time as Chief Executive he has transformed the business into a leading international transport group, with significant growth potential in all our main markets and a strong and effective management team at all levels. Recently he has expertly guided us through the challenge of COVID-19. Dean has the best wishes of all of us at National Express for his next challenge. In the meantime, the Board are pleased that Dean will remain with the business until later in the year or a successor is appointed, to aid a smooth handover.'

Dean Finch said: 'It has been a great privilege to be Chief Executive of National Express. I have developed a great affection for the company and my outstanding colleagues there. I believe I will leave National Express in both a strong position to continue to weather the effects of COVID-19 and well-placed to secure significant growth opportunities once we emerge from this crisis. I have learned a lot from the many immensely skilled colleagues in the business and believe they are a very effective team who will continue to grasp these opportunities and maintain National Express' leadership position.'

Issued 24 June 2020 07:00

Disclaimer

NX - National Express Group plc published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:09 UTC
