Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Express Group PLC    NEX   GB0006215205

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC

(NEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Statement re: Zero emission vision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:17am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Statement re: Zero emission vision
Released 07:05 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2447E
National Express Group PLC
27 February 2020

27 February 2020

National Express Group PLC

National Express Group sets out zero emission vision

Pledge to not buy another diesel bus in the UK

Ambition to have fully zero emission bus fleet by 2030 and coach fleet by 2035, making National Express the first zero emission transport group in the UK

Environmental targets to be included in all senior executive share schemes

National Express Group today outlines its vision to become the UK's most sustainable bus and coach company.

National Express Group today announces:

We will not buy another diesel bus for our UK operations;

We will lead the transition to zero emission coaches, with a target for the first electric coaches to be in service next year;

An ambition that our UK bus and UK coach fleets will be fully zero emission from 2030 and 2035 respectively;

Environmental targets will make up 25% of senior executive Long Term Incentive Plans.

This new vision follows our sustained investment in Euro VI vehicles, way ahead of Clean Air Zone and Ultra Low Emission Zone requirements. National Express Group has also been one of the first transport companies to adopt the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's methodology for setting its carbon reduction targets.

National Express Group recognises the importance of operators playing their role in delivering public policy ambitions. The recent government announcement of a £5 billion bus fund, the pro-public transport policies of the Mayor of the West Midlands and the ambitious vision set out in the draft Birmingham Transport Plan all show there is a desire for leadership and change. National Express Group is determined to be part of that change and to demonstrate that leadership.

National Express Group will shortly launch a procurement competition to choose the manufacturers and partners to help achieve these ambitions. This year we will:

Place a major order for electric buses to add to our first zero emission vehicles which will shortly enter service in the West Midlands;

Hold an in-service trial of an electric coach on our Stansted Airport service;

Select partners to develop a zero emission vehicle suitable for all long distance coach routes.

With significant operations overseas, National Express Group will also look to apply this leadership to these businesses shortly and set equally ambitious objectives.

Dean Finch, National Express Group Chief Executive said:

'Bus and Coach travel is already one of the greenest ways to get around, with each bus removing up to 75 cars from the road. National Express has already invested in clean buses and coaches and kept fares low to support a shift from private cars to mass transit. Working through our West Midlands Bus Alliance we have achieved the fastest passenger growth of any major city-region in the country, demonstrating its success.

However we understand the imperative to go much further, so we are today setting out an ambition to be the first zero emission transport group in the UK. Our decision to never again buy a diesel bus in the UK coupled with our support in leading the zero emission transition in coach will place our UK operations at the forefront of efforts to tackle climate change and poor air quality. We simply believe this is the right thing to do for our customers, the communities we serve and our stakeholders.'

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said:

'Working in partnership with National Express in the last three years we have managed to deliver an increase in passengers, brand-new buses, and fare freezes.

Now I am delighted to be working with the company again to help tackle the region's climate emergency. Air pollution is a major contributor to climate change in the West Midlands, and we need to make sure people across the region are being presented with clean, viable alternatives to the car.

National Express have already done a brilliant job of upgrading their buses while keeping prices low, and the West Midlands Combined Authority and I will do all I can to support them to reach their zero-carbon pledge by 2030.'

Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE, Birmingham City Council Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said:

'This is absolutely fantastic news for Birmingham and the West Midlands. As our draft Transport Plan sets out, we need bold leadership to meet the challenges cities like Birmingham face. At the heart of this is the need to encourage more people to switch to a cleaner and greener public transport network. With today's announcement National Express has shown bold leadership. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we make Birmingham the most progressive public transport city in the country.'

ENDS

Enquiries

Maitland/AMO

Neil Bennett and James McFarlane

020 7379 5151

Note to editors

National Express bus carries around a million passengers every day on a fleet of 1,600 buses across the West Midlands, Coventry and Dundee. Through our Bus Alliance partnership with Transport for West Midlands we are growing the number of bus journeys in the region, against a UK decline. In the West Midlands we've recorded the highest level since 2016. National Express West Midlands is the region's largest private employer that pays the real Living Wage.

National Express coach is the UK's largest operator of scheduled coach services, running over 1,800 services to more than 540 cities and towns every day. In 2019, they provided journeys to over 21 million passengers. National Express operates coach services direct to the terminal for all major UK airports 24 hours a day with 1,100 airport services every day.

National Express Groupis a leading public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, North America, continental Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Group has a fleet of over 31,500 vehicles and nearly 940 million journeys are made on National Express services each year. National Express was the first transport group to become a Living Wage Foundation accredited employer in the UK. Further information on National Express Group can be found at: http://www.nationalexpressgroup.com.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
STRTFMATMTJTBRM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Statement re: Zero emission vision - RNS

Disclaimer

NX - National Express Group plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
02:17aSTATEMENT RE : Zero emission vision
PU
02/25NATIONAL EXPRESS : Best of the brokers
AQ
02/03NATIONAL EXPRESS : COACH EXPANDS ABROAD FOR FIRST TIME; Three year Dublin Airpor..
AQ
01/30DAIMLER : Buses Sells 500 City Buses to Spanish Bus Company in Morocco
DJ
01/30UNIVERSITY OF BATH : National Express Foundation grants GBP36,000 to Gold Schola..
AQ
2019NATIONAL EXPRESS : Private Placement
PU
2019NATIONAL EXPRESS : Trading Update
PU
2019NATIONAL EXPRESS : continues global expansion with Casablanca contract
AQ
2019Berkeley chairman sells shares worth $54 mln in housebuilder
RE
2019NATIONAL EXPRESS : Major 1bn bus contract caps summer of success
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 750 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 1 239 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 2 103 M
Chart NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
National Express Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 480,00  GBp
Last Close Price 412,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Chairman
Chris Davies Director & Director-Group Finance
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Deputy Chairman
Chris E. Muntwyler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC-12.14%2 718
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.46%34 540
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%5 058
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-0.50%3 099
FIRSTGROUP-0.96%2 004
STAGECOACH-15.31%973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group