NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.

(NFG)
07/31 03:33:32 pm
47.64 USD   +0.72%
03:00pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania
PU
07/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Teleconference Announcement
PU
07/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY : Teleconference Announcement
AQ
National Fuel Gas : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania

07/31/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Amanda Nelson

814-871-8148NelsonA@natfuel.com

National Fuel Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania

Erie, Pa., July 31, 2019 - National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $6.15, from $74.61 to $68.46. This 8.24 percent decrease is to become effective Aug. 1, 2019.

Benefitting northwestern Pennsylvania homes and businesses, market prices of natural gas remain near historic lows when compared to the previous 11 years due to the large supply of shale gas. Nearly all of the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Pennsylvania produced shale gas.

National Fuel's price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.37569 per ccf. This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who shop for an alternate gas supplier.

Gas supply charges are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel. Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be Nov. 1, 2019.

As the result of proactive cost-containment and productivity efforts, National Fuel hasn't sought to increase the delivery service charges paid by its residential customers in more than 11 years, even while consistent investments in pipeline safety and system modernization have continued.

Customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call National Fuel Customer Service at 1-800-365- 3234 to discuss available payment programs and services.

This digging season, National Fuel reminds homeowners and professional contractors to Call Before You Dig at least 3 and no more than 10 business days before starting any excavation projects. Pennsylvania state law requires residents to call 811 - a free service - prior to digging in order to have underground utility lines marked and prevent accidental damage and possible injury.

As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 750,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.

###

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 18:59:02 UTC
