National Fuel Gas : Employees Carry Identification

National Fuel Employees Carry Identification

ERIE, Pa., March 15, 2019- National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is warning customers of a recent door-to-door utility scam. Scammers are visiting customers at home and posing as representatives from National Fuel and other utilities.

National Fuel reminds its customers that company representatives always carry photo identification. When visiting a customer's home, a representative's identification card should be visibly noticeable, if it is not, the customer should ask the representative to see their ID. If customers are suspicious of the reason given for the representative visiting their home, they should contact National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234 to verify the employee's identity and the purpose of the visit.

In addition, customers are reminded that:

 National Fuel employees DO NOT conduct door-to-door sales of gas supply. Any door-to-door salesperson wearing a hard hat or another article of clothing or accessories commonly associated with utility employees is not likely a National Fuel employee.

 National Fuel employees DO NOT visit customers' homes to view their gas bills, offer energy audits, ask them to sign any sort of agreement or discuss account matters unless they are related to collection activities.

 National Fuel employees DO NOT ask customers for bill payment by prepaid debit card or wire transfer. National Fuel accepts payments by check and credit card.

 National Fuel employees DO NOT ask customers to replace gas meters at their expense. Gas meters are the property of National Fuel and are the responsibility of the Utility to replace or repair.

 National Fuel employees DO visit customers' homes for operational purposes, including meter reading, construction work and gas emergencies. Employees will carry identification cards and will produce them without resistance if asked.

Customers should contact National Fuel, 1-800-365-3234, to report suspicious or unusual behavior involving a utility representative. Customers also can report suspicious activity to local authorities.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.

