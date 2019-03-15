Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Fuel Gas Co.    NFG

NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.

(NFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Fuel Gas : Employees Carry Identification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 11:49am EDT

PO BOX 2081 | 1100 STATE STREET | ERIE, PA 16512

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For additional information, please contact:

Carly Manino 814-460-7587

ManinoC@natfuel.com

National Fuel Employees Carry Identification

ERIE, Pa., March 15, 2019- National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) is warning customers of a recent door-to-door utility scam. Scammers are visiting customers at home and posing as representatives from National Fuel and other utilities.

National Fuel reminds its customers that company representatives always carry photo identification. When visiting a customer's home, a representative's identification card should be visibly noticeable, if it is not, the customer should ask the representative to see their ID. If customers are suspicious of the reason given for the representative visiting their home, they should contact National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234 to verify the employee's identity and the purpose of the visit.

In addition, customers are reminded that:

  • National Fuel employees DO NOT conduct door-to-door sales of gas supply. Any door-to-door salesperson wearing a hard hat or another article of clothing or accessories commonly associated with utility employees is not likely a National Fuel employee.

  • National Fuel employees DO NOT visit customers' homes to view their gas bills, offer energy audits, ask them to sign any sort of agreement or discuss account matters unless they are related to collection activities.

  • National Fuel employees DO NOT ask customers for bill payment by prepaid debit card or wire transfer. National Fuel accepts payments by check and credit card.

  • National Fuel employees DO NOT ask customers to replace gas meters at their expense. Gas meters are the property of National Fuel and are the responsibility of the Utility to replace or repair.

  • National Fuel employees DO visit customers' homes for operational purposes, including meter reading, construction work and gas emergencies. Employees will carry identification cards and will produce them without resistance if asked.

Customers should contact National Fuel, 1-800-365-3234, to report suspicious or unusual behavior involving a utility representative. Customers also can report suspicious activity to local authorities.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.

###

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 15:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
11:49aNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Employees Carry Identification
PU
03/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
03/07National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Resu..
GL
02/01NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/01NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/01NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Q1 2019 National Fuel Gas Company Earnings Conference Call
PU
01/31NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/31National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings
GL
01/15NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Winter Reminders from National Fuel
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 802 M
EBIT 2019 549 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
P/E ratio 2020 21,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 5 213 M
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Tanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Smith Chairman
John R. Pustulka Chief Operating Officer
David P. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ann M. Wegrzyn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.18.05%5 213
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP9.97%27 727
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD2.70%18 462
TOKYO GAS CO LTD11.57%12 434
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION9.47%11 865
GAIL INDIA LTD-1.86%11 524
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.