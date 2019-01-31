National Fuel Reports First Quarter Earnings 0 01/31/2019 | 04:46pm EST Send by mail :

FISCAL 2019 FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP earnings of $102.7 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to $198.7 million, or $2.30 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $97.5 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to $88.0 million, or $1.02 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $219.4 million compared to $205.7 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 22)

E&P segment net production of 49.2 Bcfe, an increase of 23% from the prior year

Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.61 per Mcf, down $0.11 per Mcf from the prior year

Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $61.70 per Bbl, up $1.91 per Bbl from the prior year

E&P cash operating expenses averaged $1.35 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.13 per Mcfe from the prior year

Gathering segment operating revenues increased $5.9 million, or 25% on higher system throughput

Utility segment net income increased $4.7 million, or 22%, on higher customer margins

Lower consolidated interest expense of $2.1 million resulting from the early refinancing of an 8.75% coupon 10-year note that was set to mature in May 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2018 2017 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 102,660 $ 198,654 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (5,000 ) (111,000 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (6,505 ) 433 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness 1,366 (106 ) Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 6,347 — Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (1,333 ) — Adjusted Operating Results $ 97,535 $ 87,981 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 2.30 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.06 ) (1.29 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (0.08 ) 0.01 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness 0.02 — Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 0.07 — Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (0.01 ) — Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 1.12 $ 1.02 MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Ronald J. Tanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “We’ve started off our 2019 fiscal year with a strong first quarter and we expect our momentum will continue through the whole year. As we transitioned into the winter heating season, the operating teams in our Utility and Pipeline and Storage businesses have our pipeline systems ready to safely deliver natural gas to the more than 750,000 customers within our service territories and across the northeast, ensuring that homes and businesses continue to benefit from the reliability of natural gas when needed most. Our operations’ employees were also able to provide mutual aid to other northeast utilities that recently experienced operational issues on their systems. “In our Exploration and Production and Gathering operations, both quarterly production and gathering throughput continue to grow at a healthy clip, and we’re on track to achieve our targeted production growth while also growing our earnings and cash flows. With a balanced portfolio of long-term sales and transportation contracts and line of sight on incremental transportation capacity out of the basin, we remain focused on efficiently developing both the Marcellus and Utica shale horizons across our more than 700,000-acre, fee-owned acreage position in the Western Development Area. “As has been the case for decades, across our operations we remain focused on prudently deploying capital, driving shareholder value with the development of our integrated assets, and returning capital to shareholders through our long-standing dividend.” FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE National Fuel is tightening and raising its full-year earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. The Company is now projecting that earnings on a non-GAAP basis will be within the range of $3.45 to $3.65 per share, or $3.55 per share at the midpoint of the range. The $0.05 per share increase from the midpoint of the previous guidance range reflects the impact of actual results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and updates to key forecast assumptions, including natural gas and oil prices. The Company is also reaffirming its guidance for its Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2019 net production of 210 to 230 billion cubic feet equivalent (“Bcfe”), which represents a 24 percent increase over fiscal 2018 at the midpoint of the range. Projections for consolidated and individual segment capital expenditures are also unchanged. The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the first quarter, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company’s income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the first quarter by $0.06 per share; (2) the full year impact of the Exploration and Production segment’s unrealized gain on hedging ineffectiveness, which increased earnings by $0.06 per share in the first quarter ($3.2 million, or $0.03 per share, of the unrealized gain relates to hedge contracts that will settle during the remaining nine months ending September 30, 2019); and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed on page 6, which lowered earnings by $0.06 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining nine months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 are outlined in the table on page 8. DISCUSSION OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT The following discussion of the earnings of each operating segment is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The 2017 Tax Reform Act, which was passed during the prior year first quarter, reduced the statutory federal tax rate and resulted in the remeasurement of the Company’s deferred income taxes. For the Company’s non-rate regulated activities, the net decrease in the Company’s deferred income taxes lowered income tax expense and benefited the prior year first quarter consolidated earnings by $111.0 million, or $1.29 per share. A removal of a valuation allowance related to the remeasurement of deferred income taxes from the 2017 Tax Reform Act during the current year first quarter lowered income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings by $5.0 million, or $0.06 per share. The remeasurement of deferred income taxes due to 2017 Tax Reform, which was a significant driver of the Company’s first quarter segment GAAP earnings when compared to the prior year, is outlined in the tables below that reconcile GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results by segment. Upstream Business Exploration and Production Segment The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California. Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 38,214 $ 106,698 $ (68,484 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ (990 ) $ (77,300 ) $ 76,310 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness $ (6,505 ) $ 433 $ (6,938 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness $ 1,366 $ (106 ) $ 1,472 Adjusted Operating Results $ 32,085 $ 29,725 $ 2,360 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,896 $ 80,221 $ 9,675 The Exploration and Production segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $68.5 million versus the prior year, driven primarily by the impact of 2017 Tax Reform on deferred taxes discussed above and the net impact of unrealized gains and losses that were recognized due to hedge accounting ineffectiveness (see further discussion below). Excluding these items, the Exploration and Production segment’s first quarter earnings increased $2.4 million as higher natural gas production and better realized crude oil prices were partially offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas prices, lower crude oil production, and higher operating expenses. Seneca’s first quarter net production was 49.2 billion cubic feet equivalent (“Bcfe”), an increase of 9.1 Bcfe, or 23 percent, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 9.7 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”), or 27 percent, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Pennsylvania. Seneca increased production by 5.7 Bcf in the EDA-Lycoming area, where development was timed to fill interstate pipeline capacity contracted on the Atlantic Sunrise project which went in service during the quarter. Production from the WDA-Clermont area increased 3.3 Bcf due to increased Utica development. Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.61 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf"), a decrease of $0.11 per Mcf from the prior year. The decline in Seneca’s average realized natural gas price is primarily attributable to the expiration of physical firm sales and financial hedge contracts over the past 12 months that had favorable pricing relative to firm sales and hedges settled in the current quarter, offset partially by improved realizations on unhedged production tied to NYMEX and sold into the spot markets in Pennsylvania. Seneca’s oil production for the first quarter decreased 101 thousand barrels ("Mbbl") due largely to the impact of the sale of Seneca’s Sespe properties in California in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $61.70 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of $1.91 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to higher market prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil during the quarter and stronger price differentials relative to WTI at local sales points in California. The improving local price differentials also required Seneca to record the net $6.5 million unrealized mark-to-market gain on its WTI and Brent financial swap contracts due to accounting rules on measuring hedge ineffectiveness. Total operating expenses increased $14.4 million during the first quarter. Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $2.9 million due mostly to higher gathering expenses in Appalachia resulting from the increase in natural gas production, partially offset by lower operating costs in California following the sale of Seneca’s Sespe properties. General and Administrative (“G&A”) expense increased $1.6 million due mainly to higher personnel costs. Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense increased $7.3 million due to the increase in production and a higher per unit depletion rate. Property, franchise, and other taxes increased $2.8 million due to higher impact fees in Pennsylvania, which increase and decrease along with natural gas index prices on a calendar year basis. On a per unit of production basis, cash operating expenses (total operating expenses excluding DD&A) were $1.35 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (“Mcfe”), a decrease of $0.13 per Mcfe from the prior year. Midstream Businesses Pipeline and Storage Segment The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania. Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 25,102 $ 38,462 $ (13,360 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ — $ (14,100 ) $ 14,100 Adjusted Operating Results $ 25,102 $ 24,362 $ 740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,824 $ 50,417 $ (2,593 ) The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $13.4 million versus the prior year, driven primarily by the impact of 2017 Tax Reform on deferred taxes discussed above. Excluding this item, the Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter earnings increased $0.7 million as higher operating revenues, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate were partially offset by higher operating expenses. Operating revenues increased $1.8 million versus the prior year due primarily to other revenues recorded during the quarter for funds received relating to the early termination of a transportation contract. Operation and Maintenance (“O&M”) expense increased $4.0 million over the prior year due primarily to an increase in compressor and facility maintenance activity during the quarter, higher long term incentive compensation expense, and the impact in the prior year of the reversal of a reserve for preliminary engineering and survey costs relating to projects in development. The combined $0.7 million increase in DD&A expense and property, franchise and other taxes was due to projects and new facilities placed in service over the past year. The 2017 Tax Reform Act lowered the Company’s statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, which decreased income tax expense by $0.8 million. Other tax items, due mostly to permanent book to tax differences, lowered income tax expense by another $1.6 million. Gathering Segment The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region which currently delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system. Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 14,183 $ 45,400 $ (31,217 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ (500 ) $ (34,900 ) $ 34,400 Adjusted Operating Results $ 13,683 $ 10,500 $ 3,183 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,948 $ 20,813 $ 5,135 The Gathering segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $31.2 million versus the prior year, driven primarily by the impact of 2017 Tax Reform on deferred taxes discussed above. Excluding this item, the $3.2 million increase in the Gathering segment’s first quarter earnings was due mainly to higher operating revenues, offset partially by higher operating expenses. Operating revenues increased $5.9 million, or 25 percent, due primarily to an 11.5 Bcf increase in throughput from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The Trout Run gathering system throughput increased 6.7 Bcf as Seneca increased production during the quarter to fill its new interstate pipeline capacity on the Atlantic Sunrise project. Throughput on the Covington and Clermont gathering systems increased 1.4 Bcf and 4.1 Bcf, respectively. Operating expenses increased $1.3 million during the first quarter. O&M expense increased $0.7 million due largely to the operation of additional compression facilities along the Covington gathering system, which were acquired from affiliate Seneca in March 2018, and an increase in facilities and related maintenance activity at the Trout Run gathering system. DD&A expense increased $0.6 million due to an increase in plant assets in-service during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Downstream Businesses Utility Segment The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 25,649 $ 20,993 $ 4,656 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ — $ — $ — Adjusted Operating Results $ 25,649 $ 20,993 $ 4,656 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,569 $ 54,150 $ 3,419 The $4.7 million increase in the Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings was due primarily to higher margin (operating revenues less purchased gas expense), lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate. The increase in the Utility’s margin was largely attributable to the impacts of higher usage and weather on residential and commercial customer margins. Also contributing to the increase were revenues relating to the recovery of the segment’s increased capital investment in its distribution system under a system modernization mechanism. Interest expense decreased $0.9 million due primarily to the Company’s early refinancing of an 8.75 percent coupon 10-year note that was set to mature in May 2019. The 2017 Tax Reform Act lowered the Company’s statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, which decreased income tax expense $1.0 million from the prior year first quarter. In accordance with state regulatory orders, the Utility segment has been recording a refund provision to return the net effect of the 2017 Tax Reform Act to its customers. The estimated refund provision recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $0.5 million lower than the refund provision recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Energy Marketing Segment The Energy Marketing segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Resources, Inc. (“NFR”). NFR markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, offering competitively priced natural gas to its customers. Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (302 ) $ 1,046 $ (1,348 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ (198 ) $ 200 $ (398 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ (500 ) $ 1,246 $ (1,746 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (721 ) $ 1,804 $ (2,525 ) The Energy Marketing segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.3 million versus the prior year, driven partly by the impact of 2017 Tax Reform on deferred taxes discussed above. Excluding this item, the Energy Marketing segment’s first quarter net loss of $0.5 million was a decrease of $1.7 million over the prior year earnings of $1.2 million. The decrease is due largely to lower margins (operating revenues less purchased gas costs). NFR’s customer margins were negatively impacted by stronger natural gas prices at local purchase points relative to NYMEX-based customer sales contracts. The average cost per Mcf of gas purchased on a spot basis at local purchase points increased 42 percent during the quarter, compared to the average increase in NYMEX monthly settlement prices of 24 percent. Corporate and All Other Corporate and All Other operations had a combined loss of $0.2 million for the current year first quarter, which was $13.7 million lower than the loss of $13.9 million for prior year first quarter. The decrease in the loss was primarily attributable to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which resulted in a remeasurement of deferred income taxes that increased prior quarter income tax expense by $15.1 million. A removal of a valuation allowance related to the 2017 Tax Reform Act during the quarter ended December 31, 2018, resulted in an adjustment to Corporate and All Other’s remeasured deferred income taxes and lowered current quarter income tax expense by $3.3 million. This increase in earnings was partially offset by the impact of $6.3 million of unrealized losses on investments in equity securities recorded during the quarter. Unrealized gains and losses on investments in equity securities are now recognized in earnings following the adoption of authoritative accounting guidance effective October 1, 2018. These unrealized gains and losses had been previously recorded as other comprehensive income. EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. There are two ways to access this call. For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel’s website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com . For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number “7996513”. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “7996513”. Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, February 8, 2019. National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for five operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com . Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES GUIDANCE SUMMARY As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 are outlined in the table below. The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the first quarter, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company’s income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the first quarter by $0.06 per share; (2) the full year impact of the Exploration and Production segment’s unrealized gain on hedging ineffectiveness, which increased earnings by $0.06 per share in the first quarter ($3.2 million, or $0.03 per share, of the unrealized gain relates to hedge contracts that will settle during the remaining nine months ending September 30, 2019); and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed on page 6, which lowered earnings by $0.06 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining nine months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis. Updated FY 2019 Guidance Previous FY 2019 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share $3.45 to $3.65 $3.35 to $3.65 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate 24% to 25% ~25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $460 - $495 $460 - $495 Pipeline and Storage $120 - $150 $120 - $150 Gathering $55 - $65 $55 - $65 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $725 - $810 $725 - $810 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price (winter | summer) $3.25 /MMBtu | $2.75 /MMBtu $3.00 /MMBtu | $2.65 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer) $2.75 /MMBtu | $2.25 /MMBtu $2.50 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $55.00 /Bbl $70.00 /Bbl California oil price (% of WTI) 102% 100% Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 194 to 214 194 to 214 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 16 Total Production 210 to 230 210 to 230 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.85 - $0.90 $0.85 - $0.90 G&A $0.25 - $0.35 $0.25 - $0.35 DD&A $0.70 - $0.75 $0.70 - $0.75 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $130 - $140 $130 - $140 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues ~$285 ~$285

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Businesses Downstream Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* First quarter 2018 GAAP earnings $ 106,698 $ 38,462 $ 45,400 $ 20,993 $ 1,046 $ (13,945 ) $ 198,654 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (77,300 ) (14,100 ) (34,900 ) 200 15,100 (111,000 ) Unrealized loss on hedge ineffectiveness 433 433 Tax impact of unrealized loss on hedge ineffectiveness (106 ) (106 ) First quarter 2018 adjusted operating results 29,725 24,362 10,500 20,993 1,246 1,155 87,981 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 19,897 19,897 Higher (lower) crude oil production (4,563 ) (4,563 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (3,563 ) (3,563 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 825 825 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 1,339 4,421 5,760 Downstream Margins*** Impact of higher usage and weather 1,739 1,739 System modernization tracker revenues 889 889 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change 413 413 Higher (lower) marketing margins (1,827 ) (1,827 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (2,201 ) (2,201 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,068 ) (2,991 ) (549 ) (4,608 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (2,109 ) (2,109 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (5,493 ) (446 ) (5,939 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower interest expense 159 445 (28 ) 713 5 274 1,568 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 1,593 796 586 1,007 (30 ) (218 ) 3,734 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (1,184 ) 1,635 (600 ) (30 ) 162 103 86 All other / rounding 67 (484 ) (201 ) (75 ) (56 ) 202 (547 ) First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 32,085 25,102 13,683 25,649 (500 ) 1,516 97,535 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 990 500 198 3,312 5,000 Unrealized gain on hedge ineffectiveness 6,505 6,505 Tax impact of unrealized gain on hedge ineffectiveness (1,366 ) (1,366 ) Unrealized (loss) on other investments (6,347 ) (6,347 ) Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments 1,333 1,333 First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 38,214 $ 25,102 $ 14,183 $ 25,649 $ (302 ) $ (186 ) $ 102,660 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Businesses Downstream Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* First quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.45 $ 0.53 $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ 2.30 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.90 ) (0.16 ) (0.40 ) — 0.17 (1.29 ) Unrealized loss on hedge ineffectiveness 0.01 0.01 Tax impact of unrealized loss on hedge ineffectiveness — — Rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.02 — First quarter 2018 adjusted operating results per share 0.34 0.28 0.12 0.24 0.02 0.02 1.02 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.23 0.23 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.01 0.01 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.02 0.05 0.07 Downstream Margins*** Impact of higher usage and weather 0.02 0.02 System modernization tracker revenues 0.01 0.01 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change — — Higher (lower) marketing margins (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower interest expense — 0.01 — 0.01 — — 0.02 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 — — 0.05 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) — — — — All other / rounding (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) First quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.37 0.29 0.16 0.30 (0.01 ) 0.01 1.12 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 — 0.04 0.06 Unrealized gain on hedge ineffectiveness 0.08 0.08 Tax impact of unrealized gain on hedge ineffectiveness (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Unrealized (loss) on other investments (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments 0.01 0.01 Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — First quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 1.18 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2018 2017 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 272,092 $ 225,725 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 163,937 140,450 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 54,218 53,480 490,247 419,655 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 138,660 94,034 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 43,915 44,080 Exploration and Production and Other 32,795 35,083 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 24,934 20,311 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 24,005 20,848 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 64,255 55,830 328,564 270,186 Operating Income 161,683 149,469 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (9,602 ) (3,503 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,439 ) (28,087 ) Other Interest Expense (1,073 ) (502 ) Income Before Income Taxes 125,569 117,377 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 22,909 (81,277 ) Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 102,660 $ 198,654 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.19 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 2.30 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 86,032,729 85,630,296 Used in Diluted Calculation 86,708,814 86,325,537

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2018 2018 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 10,604,089 $ 10,439,839 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,520,472 5,462,696 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,083,617 4,977,143 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 109,754 229,606 Hedging Collateral Deposits 2,784 3,441 Receivables - Net 192,604 141,498 Unbilled Revenue 74,497 24,182 Gas Stored Underground 30,336 37,813 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 34,947 35,823 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 8,700 4,204 Other Current Assets 69,219 68,024 Total Current Assets 522,841 544,591 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 114,219 115,460 Unamortized Debt Expense 15,412 15,975 Other Regulatory Assets 111,611 112,918 Deferred Charges 42,994 40,025 Other Investments 129,715 132,545 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 84,609 82,733 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 34,244 9,518 Other 42,190 102 Total Other Assets 580,470 514,752 Total Assets $ 6,186,928 $ 6,036,486 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 86,270,957 Shares and 85,956,814 Shares, Respectively $ 86,271 $ 85,957 Paid in Capital 817,076 820,223 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,172,334 1,098,900 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (28,690 ) (67,750 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,046,991 1,937,330 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,131,880 2,131,365 Total Capitalization 4,178,871 4,068,695 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper — — Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 127,926 160,031 Amounts Payable to Customers — 3,394 Dividends Payable 36,663 36,532 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 30,016 19,062 Customer Advances 7,351 13,609 Customer Security Deposits 23,842 25,703 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 191,172 132,693 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 2,112 49,036 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 419,082 440,060 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 598,285 512,686 Taxes Refundable to Customers 366,448 370,628 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 214,842 212,311 Other Regulatory Liabilities 150,337 146,743 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 40,842 66,103 Asset Retirement Obligations 104,343 108,235 Other Deferred Credits 113,878 111,025 Total Deferred Credits 1,588,975 1,527,731 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,186,928 $ 6,036,486

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2018 2017 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 102,660 $ 198,654 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 64,255 55,830 Deferred Income Taxes 64,175 (94,676 ) Stock-Based Compensation 5,311 3,905 Other 2,182 3,678 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (101,541 ) (83,357 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 8,353 10,337 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (4,496 ) (3,164 ) Other Current Assets (1,195 ) 3,591 Accounts Payable 1,502 13,173 Amounts Payable to Customers (3,394 ) 251 Customer Advances (6,258 ) 2,697 Customer Security Deposits (1,861 ) 2,131 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 38,412 11,532 Other Assets (42,400 ) (5,275 ) Other Liabilities (21,333 ) (21,775 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 104,372 $ 97,532 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (177,567 ) $ (142,613 ) Other (2,549 ) 2,612 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (180,116 ) $ (140,001 ) Financing Activities: Reduction of Long-Term Debt $ — $ (307,047 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (36,532 ) (35,500 ) Net Repurchases of Common Stock (8,233 ) (1,501 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (44,765 ) $ (344,048 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (120,509 ) (386,517 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at October 1 233,047 557,271 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at December 31 $ 112,538 $ 170,754

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2018 2017 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 162,876 $ 139,141 $ 23,735 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 15,198 13,602 1,596 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 42,562 39,647 2,915 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,353 2,535 (182 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 6,362 3,569 2,793 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 34,700 27,425 7,275 101,175 86,778 14,397 Operating Income 61,701 52,363 9,338 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 278 3 275 Other Interest Expense (13,163 ) (13,374 ) 211 Income Before Income Taxes 48,816 38,992 9,824 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 10,602 (67,706 ) 78,308 Net Income $ 38,214 $ 106,698 $ (68,484 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.44 $ 1.24 $ (0.80 )

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2018 2017 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 54,218 $ 53,310 $ 908 Intersegment Revenues 22,851 21,985 866 Total Operating Revenues 77,069 75,295 1,774 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 304 106 198 Operation and Maintenance 21,633 17,672 3,961 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 7,308 7,100 208 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,114 10,596 518 40,359 35,474 4,885 Operating Income 36,710 39,821 (3,111 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 1,926 1,645 281 Interest Expense (7,286 ) (7,876 ) 590 Income Before Income Taxes 31,350 33,590 (2,240 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 6,248 (4,872 ) 11,120 Net Income $ 25,102 $ 38,462 $ (13,360 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.45 $ (0.16 ) Three Months Ended December 31, GATHERING SEGMENT 2018 2017 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ 170 $ (170 ) Intersegment Revenues 29,690 23,665 6,025 Total Operating Revenues 29,690 23,835 5,855 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 3,711 2,984 727 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 31 38 (7 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 4,679 4,088 591 8,421 7,110 1,311 Operating Income 21,269 16,725 4,544 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 43 316 (273 ) Interest Expense (2,377 ) (2,340 ) (37 ) Income Before Income Taxes 18,935 14,701 4,234 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 4,752 (30,699 ) 35,451 Net Income $ 14,183 $ 45,400 $ (31,217 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.16 $ 0.53 $ (0.37 )

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, UTILITY SEGMENT 2018 2017 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 220,012 $ 187,089 $ 32,923 Intersegment Revenues 2,645 2,182 463 Total Operating Revenues 222,657 189,271 33,386 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 111,880 81,924 29,956 Operation and Maintenance 43,155 43,317 (162 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 10,053 9,880 173 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,290 13,325 (35 ) 178,378 148,446 29,932 Operating Income 44,279 40,825 3,454 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (6,216 ) (6,691 ) 475 Interest Expense (5,893 ) (6,837 ) 944 Income Before Income Taxes 32,170 27,297 4,873 Income Tax Expense 6,521 6,304 217 Net Income $ 25,649 $ 20,993 $ 4,656 Net Income Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.06 Three Months Ended December 31, ENERGY MARKETING SEGMENT 2018 2017 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 52,080 $ 38,636 $ 13,444 Intersegment Revenues 332 126 206 Total Operating Revenues 52,412 38,762 13,650 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 51,516 35,445 16,071 Operation and Maintenance 1,617 1,513 104 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 70 69 1 53,203 37,027 16,176 Operating Income (Loss) (791 ) 1,735 (2,526 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 45 13 32 Interest Expense (5 ) (11 ) 6 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (751 ) 1,737 (2,488 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (449 ) 691 (1,140 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (302 ) $ 1,046 $ (1,348 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.01 )

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, ALL OTHER 2018 2017 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 1,007 $ 1,096 $ (89 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 261 314 (53 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 135 144 (9 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 212 139 73 608 597 11 Operating Income 399 499 (100 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 138 62 76 Income Before Income Taxes 537 561 (24 ) Income Tax Expense 153 1,280 (1,127 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 384 $ (719 ) $ 1,103 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Three Months Ended December 31, CORPORATE 2018 2017 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 54 $ 213 $ (159 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,165 1,000 165 Total Operating Revenues 1,219 1,213 6 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 2,797 3,407 (610 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 116 117 (1 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 190 188 2 3,103 3,712 (609 ) Operating Loss (1,884 ) (2,499 ) 615 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 22,879 32,468 (9,589 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,439 ) (28,087 ) 2,648 Other Interest Expense (1,044 ) (1,383 ) 339 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (5,488 ) 499 (5,987 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (4,918 ) 13,725 (18,643 ) Net Loss $ (570 ) $ (13,226 ) $ 12,656 Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.15 Three Months Ended December 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2018 2017 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (56,683 ) $ (48,958 ) $ (7,725 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (25,040 ) (23,441 ) (1,599 ) Operation and Maintenance (31,643 ) (25,517 ) (6,126 ) (56,683 ) (48,958 ) (7,725 ) Operating Income — — — Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (28,695 ) (31,319 ) 2,624 Interest Expense 28,695 31,319 (2,624 ) Net Income $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ —

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Increase 2018 2017 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 120,214 (1)(2) $ 74,725 (3)(4) $ 45,489 Pipeline and Storage 29,964 (1)(2) 22,274 (3)(4) 7,690 Gathering 8,790 (1)(2) 12,931 (3)(4) (4,141 ) Utility 15,923 (1)(2) 16,535 (3)(4) (612 ) Energy Marketing 20 18 2 Total Reportable Segments 174,911 126,483 48,428 All Other — 1 (1 ) Corporate 17 29 (12 ) Total Capital Expenditures $ 174,928 $ 126,513 $ 48,415 (1) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $66.1 million, $12.9 million, $4.4 million, and $2.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (2) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2018. (3) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2017, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $37.1 million, $10.7 million, $4.7 million, and $3.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2017, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (4) Capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2017, exclude capital expenditures of $36.5 million, $25.1 million, $3.9 million and $6.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2017 and paid during the three months ended December 31, 2017. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2017, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2017. DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended December 31 Normal 2018 2017 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 2,253 2,325 2,227 3.2 4.4 Erie, PA 2,044 2,030 2,029 (0.7 ) 0.0 (1) Percents compare actual 2018 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2018 degree days to actual 2017 degree days. NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2018 2017 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 45,305 35,414 9,891 West Coast 502 695 (193 ) Total Production 45,807 36,109 9,698 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 2.93 $ 2.35 $ 0.58 West Coast 6.73 5.00 1.73 Weighted Average 2.97 2.40 0.57 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.61 2.72 (0.11 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — West Coast 571 672 (101 ) Total Production 572 673 (101 ) Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 66.31 $ 43.85 $ 22.46 West Coast 65.71 57.88 7.83 Weighted Average 65.71 57.86 7.85 Weighted Average after Hedging 61.70 59.79 1.91 Total Production (Mmcfe) 49,239 40,147 9,092 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ (0.03 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.86 $ 0.99 $ (0.13 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.02 (1) Refer to page 14 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.54 per Mcfe for both the three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Nine Months of Fiscal 2019 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 558,000 BBL $ 63.52 / BBL NYMEX 801,000 BBL $ 53.42 / BBL Total 1,359,000 BBL $ 57.57 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 60,120,000 MMBTU $ 2.93 / MMBTU DAWN 5,400,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 51,914,991 MMBTU $ 2.68 / MMBTU Total 117,434,991 MMBTU $ 2.82 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 864,000 BBL $ 63.51 / BBL NYMEX 324,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 1,188,000 BBL $ 59.96 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 18,640,000 MMBTU $ 3.04 / MMBTU DAWN 7,200,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 45,045,882 MMBTU $ 2.34 / MMBTU Total 70,885,882 MMBTU $ 2.59 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 576,000 BBL $ 64.48 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 732,000 BBL $ 61.61 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 4,840,000 MMBTU $ 3.01 / MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 41,487,601 MMBTU $ 2.22 / MMBTU Total 46,927,601 MMBTU $ 2.31 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,579,694 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 37,102,311 MMBTU $ 2.26 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,948,498 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2018 2017 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 35,700 34,841 859 Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 156,201 171,860 (15,659 ) Interruptible Transportation 916 882 34 192,817 207,583 (14,766 ) Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2018 2017 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 54,688 43,162 11,526 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2018 2017 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 19,780 17,847 1,933 Commercial Sales 2,846 2,596 250 Industrial Sales 204 144 60 22,830 20,587 2,243 Off-System Sales — 22 (22 ) Transportation 22,270 21,427 843 45,100 42,036 3,064 Energy Marketing Volume Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2018 2017 (Decrease) Natural Gas (MMcf) 12,419 11,979 440

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017: Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2018 2017 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 102,660 $ 198,654 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (5,000 ) (111,000 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (6,505 ) 433 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness 1,366 (106 ) Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 6,347 — Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (1,333 ) — Adjusted Operating Results $ 97,535 $ 87,981 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 2.30 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.06 ) (1.29 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (0.08 ) 0.01 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness 0.02 — Unrealized loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 0.07 — Tax impact of unrealized loss on other investments (0.01 ) — Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 1.12 $ 1.02 Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017: Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 (in thousands) Reported GAAP Earnings $ 102,660 $ 198,654 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 64,255 55,830 Other (Income) Deductions 9,602 3,503 Interest Expense 26,512 28,589 Income Taxes 22,909 (81,277 ) Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Hedge Ineffectiveness (6,505 ) 433 Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,433 $ 205,732 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,824 $ 50,417 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 25,948 20,813 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 73,772 71,230 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 89,896 80,221 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 57,569 54,150 Energy Marketing Adjusted EBITDA (721 ) 1,804 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (1,083 ) (1,673 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,433 $ 205,732 NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 38,214 $ 106,698 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 34,700 27,425 Other (Income) Deductions (278 ) (3 ) Interest Expense 13,163 13,374 Income Taxes 10,602 (67,706 ) Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Hedge Ineffectiveness (6,505 ) 433 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,896 $ 80,221 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 25,102 $ 38,462 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,114 10,596 Other (Income) Deductions (1,926 ) (1,645 ) Interest Expense 7,286 7,876 Income Taxes 6,248 (4,872 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,824 $ 50,417 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 14,183 $ 45,400 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 4,679 4,088 Other (Income) Deductions (43 ) (316 ) Interest Expense 2,377 2,340 Income Taxes 4,752 (30,699 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,948 $ 20,813 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 25,649 $ 20,993 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,290 13,325 Other (Income) Deductions 6,216 6,691 Interest Expense 5,893 6,837 Income Taxes 6,521 6,304 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,569 $ 54,150 Energy Marketing Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (302 ) $ 1,046 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 70 69 Other (Income) Deductions (45 ) (13 ) Interest Expense 5 11 Income Taxes (449 ) 691 Adjusted EBITDA $ (721 ) $ 1,804 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ (186 ) $ (13,945 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 402 327 Other (Income) Deductions 5,678 (1,211 ) Interest Expense (2,212 ) (1,849 ) Income Taxes (4,765 ) 15,005 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,083 ) $ (1,673 ) Analyst Contact: Kenneth E. Webster 716-857-7067 Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654

