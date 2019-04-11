Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Fuel Gas Co.    NFG

NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.

(NFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/11 02:09:08 pm
60.2 USD   -0.30%
01:43pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Teleconference Announcement
PU
01:31pTeleconference Announcement
GL
04/03National Fuel Announces Management Change
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teleconference Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:

Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be Ronald J. Tanski, President and Chief Executive Officer; David P. Bauer, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and John P. McGinnis, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 833-287-0795
Participant International Toll Dial-In Number: 647-689-4454
Conference ID:  6683755

This teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online in a “listen only” mode at the National Fuel website: investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Go to the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page, click the link to the conference call and “agree” to the terms of the safe-harbor disclaimer to proceed to the call. An audio replay of the teleconference call will begin approximately two hours following the call on Friday, May 3, 2019, and play through the close of business on Friday, May 10, 2019.  To access the replay, dial 800-585-8367 and provide the conference ID number listed above.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com

For additional information, contact:

Kenneth E. Webster
Director of Investor Relations
716-857-7067

or

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman
Senior Investor Relations Analyst
716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

hirescolorlogo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
01:43pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Teleconference Announcement
PU
01:31pTeleconference Announcement
GL
04/04NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
04/04NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Announces Management Change
AQ
04/03National Fuel Announces Management Change
GL
04/02NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Reminds the Public to Call Before You Dig
PU
03/28NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/25NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/15NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Employees Carry Identification
PU
03/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 802 M
EBIT 2019 549 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,11
P/E ratio 2020 21,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 5 209 M
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Tanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Smith Chairman
John R. Pustulka Chief Operating Officer
David P. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ann M. Wegrzyn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.18.00%5 209
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP14.87%28 860
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-6.47%17 300
TOKYO GAS CO LTD6.80%11 967
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION8.32%11 740
GAIL INDIA LTD-6.27%11 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About