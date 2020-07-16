Log in
National Fuel Gas : Appoints Jeffrey Hart as Vice President of Corporate Responsibility

07/16/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Financial

News

National Fuel Gas Company

6363 Main Street Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

National Fuel Gas Company Appoints Jeffrey Hart as

Vice President of Corporate Responsibility

(July 7, 2020) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE: NFG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey F. Hart as the Company's first Vice President of Corporate Responsibility.

"The creation of this new post recognizes the expanding scope of National Fuel's corporate responsibility initiatives, as well as its strategic importance," said David P. Bauer, National Fuel Gas Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jeff will enhance the Company's ongoing focus on significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, and further reinforce the Company's commitment to our six guiding principles of safety, environmental stewardship, community, innovation, satisfaction, and transparency."

Hart joined the Company in 1984 and since that time has held numerous management and executive-level positions in the Company's Consumer Business, Operations, and Energy Marketing areas. This experience

represents a cross-section of the Company's customer-facing and field operations, which involve interaction with and consideration of multiple types of stakeholders. Hart holds a bachelor's degree in management and finance and master's degrees in business administration and public accounting from Canisius College.

Hart's extensive experience and understanding of the Company's operations will allow him to lead the Company's Corporate Responsibility Management Committee, which engages subject matter experts from different operating segments who provide reporting information and support sustainable business practices. Additionally, Hart will be responsible for ESG disclosure and identifying further sustainable business practices for the Company to consider strategic decision making across the Company. He will also be responsible for regularly updating the Corporate Responsibility Executive Committee, comprised of senior management who are accountable for integrating applicable sustainability practices in their respective areas, and the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, which provides board-level oversight and guidance for corporate responsibility strategy and reporting, which includes ESG matters, that are important to the Company and its stakeholders.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact:

Kenneth E. Webster

716-857-7067

Media Contact:

Karen L. Merkel

716-857-7654

-30-

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 08:50:09 UTC
