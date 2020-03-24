Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Fuel Gas Company    NFG

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fuel Gas : HEAP Available for NY Customers Facing Financial Difficulties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

6363 Main Street, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

1-800-634-5440 | www.nationalfuelgas.com

RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2020

For additional information, please contact:

Karen L. Merkel- 716-857-7654

HEAP Available for Customers Facing Financial Difficulties

(March 24, 2020) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - National Fuel recognizes that during these unsettling times there may be instances where customers find themselves facing financial difficulties. Customers whose income situations have changed in the last 30 days may be eligible for HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program), a federally funded programs that provides financial heating assistance to those who qualify.

Customers who receive Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) grants are also automatically enrolled in the Statewide Low Income Program (SLIP), a program that provides monthly discounts on gas delivery charges. The discount amount is based on the amount of the HEAP grant they receive.

In addition to HEAP, other programs are available to help individuals who struggle to make their bill payments. National Fuel encourages customers to contact a customer service representative at 1-800-365-3234 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss their personal situations. A quick call can provide information on the following programs:

  • Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund is open year round and helps qualified customers who are aged 55 years or older, have a certified medical condition, are disabled, are a veteran, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits to prevent an energy emergency.
  • Deferred Payment Agreement allows the potential to negotiate a repayment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.
  • Special Protections is applicable for households where all residents are aged 62 years or older, 18 years or younger, blind or disabled.
  • Budget plan billing is available for customers who want to have level, predictable monthly payments.

As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuel.com.

-30-

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
02:08pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : HEAP Available for NY Customers Facing Financial Difficultie..
PU
03/16NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Closing New York Customer Assistance Centers
PU
03/16NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Centers to Close Tomorrow
PU
03/16NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
03/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Announces Election of New Directors at Annual Meeting of Sto..
PU
03/11National Fuel Announces Election of New Directors at Annual Meeting of Stockh..
GL
03/11National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Resu..
GL
02/03NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania
PU
01/31NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
01/31NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 708 M
EBIT 2020 483 M
Net income 2020 284 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,30%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 2 865 M
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,60  $
Last Close Price 33,10  $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Smith Chairman
John R. Pustulka Chief Operating Officer
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY-28.88%2 942
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-28.48%16 694
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED5.19%16 587
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-28.04%10 539
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.0.49%9 172
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.-5.15%6 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group