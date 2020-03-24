National Fuel Gas : HEAP Available for NY Customers Facing Financial Difficulties

6363 Main Street, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

1-800-634-5440 | www.nationalfuelgas.com

RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2020

For additional information, please contact:

Karen L. Merkel- 716-857-7654

HEAP Available for Customers Facing Financial Difficulties

(March 24, 2020) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - National Fuel recognizes that during these unsettling times there may be instances where customers find themselves facing financial difficulties. Customers whose income situations have changed in the last 30 days may be eligible for HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program), a federally funded programs that provides financial heating assistance to those who qualify.

Customers who receive Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) grants are also automatically enrolled in the Statewide Low Income Program (SLIP), a program that provides monthly discounts on gas delivery charges. The discount amount is based on the amount of the HEAP grant they receive.

In addition to HEAP, other programs are available to help individuals who struggle to make their bill payments. National Fuel encourages customers to contact a customer service representative at 1-800-365-3234 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss their personal situations. A quick call can provide information on the following programs:

Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund is open year round and helps qualified customers who are aged 55 years or older, have a certified medical condition, are disabled, are a veteran, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits to prevent an energy emergency.

Deferred Payment Agreement allows the potential to negotiate a repayment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.

Special Protections is applicable for households where all residents are aged 62 years or older, 18 years or younger, blind or disabled.

Budget plan billing is available for customers who want to have level, predictable monthly payments.

As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuel.com.

