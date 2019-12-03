National Fuel Gas : Help with Heating Bills Outreach Event on Dec. 14

6363 Main Street, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

RELEASE DATE: Dec. 3, 2019

Help with Heating Bills Now Available

Outreach Event set for Dec. 14th

(Dec. 3, 2019) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - If you need help with your heating bill, National Fuel can help. A customer outreach event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at National Fuel's Customer Assistance Center located at the Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY. Representatives from both National Fuel and Erie County will be on hand to assist with the HEAP application process. Appointments are necessary so please contact 716-686- 6123 for scheduling purposes.

HEAP is a federally funded program that provides assistance to eligible customers to pay their home heating bills. National Fuel customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for assistance as funds are limited and will be distributed on a first-come,first-served basis.

Grant amounts vary and will be provided only while HEAP funding remains available. Additional assistance may be available for those with a heating emergency. The maximum regular HEAP grant for customers who use natural gas to heat their homes is $401. HEAP grants are immediately posted to customer accounts when they are received from New York state.

HEAP eligibility is determined using the last four weeks of your gross household income. You may be eligible to receive HEAP benefits if your gross household income is at or below the following income levels:

Household 2016-17 Maximum Monthly Size Gross Income Limit 1 $2,494 2 $3,262 3 $4,030 4 $4,797 5 $5,565 6 $6,332

For the Dec. 14th event, HEAP recipients from 2018-19 will need to submit a completed application and proof of earned income for the past four weeks. Proof of unearned income (SSD, social security, worker's comp. etc.) is not required.

