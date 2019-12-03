National Fuel Gas : Help with Heating Bills Outreach Event on Dec. 14

6363 Main Street, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221
1-800-634-5440 | www.nationalfuelgas.com
RELEASE DATE: Dec. 3, 2019
For additional information, please contact:
Karen L. Merkel, 716-857-7654
Help with Heating Bills Now Available
Outreach Event set for Dec. 14th
(Dec. 3, 2019) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - If you need help with your heating bill, National Fuel can help. A customer outreach event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at National Fuel's Customer Assistance Center located at the Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY. Representatives from both National Fuel and Erie County will be on hand to assist with the HEAP application process. Appointments are necessary so please contact 716-686- 6123 for scheduling purposes.
HEAP is a federally funded program that provides assistance to eligible customers to pay their home heating bills. National Fuel customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for assistance as funds are limited and will be distributed on a first-come,first-served basis.
Grant amounts vary and will be provided only while HEAP funding remains available. Additional assistance may be available for those with a heating emergency. The maximum regular HEAP grant for customers who use natural gas to heat their homes is $401. HEAP grants are immediately posted to customer accounts when they are received from New York state.
HEAP eligibility is determined using the last four weeks of your gross household income. You may be eligible to receive HEAP benefits if your gross household income is at or below the following income levels:
|
|
Household
|
|
|
2016-17 Maximum Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Size
|
|
|
Gross Income Limit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
$2,494
|
|
2
|
|
$3,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
$4,030
|
|
4
|
|
$4,797
|
|
5
|
|
$5,565
|
|
6
|
|
$6,332
|
For the Dec. 14th event, HEAP recipients from 2018-19 will need to submit a completed application and proof of earned income for the past four weeks. Proof of unearned income (SSD, social security, worker's comp. etc.) is not required.
-more-
2-2-2
Individuals who have not received a HEAP grant in the past year will need to submit the following information:
-
A completed application
-
Proof of earned income for the past four weeks
-
Proof of unearned income
-
Proof of each household member's identity (one of the following for each member: birth certificate, social security card, driver's license, marriage certificate, school records, or baptismal certificate)
-
A valid Social Security Number for each household member
-
A utility bill if you pay for heat or proof that you pay rent which includes heat
-
Proof of residence (one of the following: utility bill, homeowners insurance policy, deed, tax bill, or current rent receipt with name and address of tenant and landlord or lease with name and address)
-
Proof of vulnerability, if applicable
In addition to HEAP, other programs are available to help individuals who struggle to make their bill payments. National Fuel encourages customers to contact a customer service representative to discuss their personal situations. A quick call can provide information on the following programs: Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund is open year round and helps qualified customers who are aged 55 years or older, have a certified medical condition, are disabled, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits to prevent an energy emergency; a Deferred Payment Agreement allows the potential to negotiate a repayment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance; Special Protections is applicable for households where all residents are aged 62 years or older, 18 years or younger, blind or disabled; and budget plan billing is available for customers who want to have level, predictable monthly payments. Customer assistance is available each weekday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. by contacting 1-800-365-3234.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 750,000 customers in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.NationalFuel.com.