National Fuel Gas : Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Remains Available for New York Customers Facing Financial Difficulties

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

6363 Main Street, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221 1-800-634-5440 |www.nationalfuelgas.com

RELEASE DATE: July 6, 2020

For additional information, please contact:

Karen L. Merkel- 716-857-7654

Home Energy Assistance Program Remains Available for

Customers Facing Financial Difficulties

(July 6, 2020) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - HEAP has been extended through Aug. 31, 2020, or until the funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first. Customers whose income situations have changed in the last 30 days may be eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP, a federally funded program that provides financial heating assistance to those who qualify.

HEAP eligibility is based on the last four weeks of income. Customers who receive HEAP grants are also automatically enrolled in the Statewide Low Income Program or SLIP, a program that provides monthly discounts on gas delivery charges. The discount amount is based on the amount of the HEAP grant they receive. For more information, please visit HEAPhelps.com.

In addition to HEAP, other programs are available to help individuals who struggle to make their bill payments. National Fuel encourages customers to contact a customer service representative at 1-800-365-3234 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss their situations. A quick call can provide information on the following programs:

  • Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund is open year-round and helps qualified customers who are aged 55 years or older, have a certified medical condition, are disabled, are a veteran, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits to prevent an energy emergency.

  • Deferred Payment Agreement allows the potential to negotiate a repayment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.

  • Special Protections is applicable for households where all residents are aged 62 years or older, 18 years or younger, blind or disabled.

  • Budget plan billing is available for customers who want to have level, predictable monthly payments.

As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuel.com.

-30-

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:09 UTC
