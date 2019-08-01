Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of National General Holdings Corp. Investors (NGHC)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of National General Holdings Corp. (“National General Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NGHC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2017, The New York Times published an article revealing that the Company and Wells Fargo had forced thousands of customers to pay for auto insurance that they did not need or want. The scheme affected more than 800,000 auto loan customers, pushed more than 274,000 into delinquency, and resulted in more than 20,000 unlawful vehicle repossessions. As a result of this scheme, the Company has been subject to multiple regulatory investigations, congressional scrutiny, and civil lawsuits.

On this news, shares of National General Holdings fell more than 15% between July 26, 2017 and August 10, 2017, when a congressional inquiry into the scandal was launched, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased National General Holdings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801006127/en/