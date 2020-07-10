Log in
NATIONAL GENERAL INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of National General Holdings Corp. - NGHC

07/10/2020

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of National General Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGS: NGHC) to The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of National General will receive only $32.00 in cash for each share of National General that they own, plus closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nghc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 667 M - -
Net income 2020 334 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 3 843 M 3 843 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 59,3%
