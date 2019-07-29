Log in
National General Holdings Corp. Announces 25% Increase on Common Stock Dividend to $0.05 per share

07/29/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved quarterly dividends on the company’s common and preferred stock as follows:

  • A cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share.
  • A cash dividend on the company’s 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, in the amount of $0.46875 per share
  • A cash dividend on the company’s 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $18.75 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per Depositary Share).
  • A cash dividend on the company’s 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $18.75 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per Depositary Share)

The dividends on the company's common stock will be payable on October 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2019. Each dividend on the company's preferred stock will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2019.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, lender-placed, supplemental health and other niche insurance products.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
National General Holdings Corp.
(212) 380-9462 phone
InvestorRelations@NGIC.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
