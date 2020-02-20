Log in
National General Holdings Corp.    NGHC

NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(NGHC)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National General Holdings Corp. Announces Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

02/20/2020 | 01:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved quarterly dividends on the company's common and preferred stock as follows:

  • A cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.05 per share.
  • A cash dividend on the company's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, in the amount of $0.46875 per share.
  • A cash dividend on the company's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $18.75 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per Depositary Share).
  • A cash dividend on the company's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $18.75 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per Depositary Share).

The dividend on the company’s common stock will be payable on April 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020.  Each dividend on the company’s preferred stock will be payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

Investor Contact
Paul Anderson
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 212-380-9462
Email: Paul.Anderson@NGIC.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 571 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 284 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 2 439 M
Chart NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
National General Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 21,52  $
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry S. Karfunkel Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Karfunkel Co-Chairman & President
Peter A. Rendall Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Weiner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sam Rea Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP.-2.62%2 439
ALLIANZ SE6.07%104 087
CHUBB LIMITED5.49%74 218
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP10.32%65 081
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.22%59 793
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-3.74%42 984
