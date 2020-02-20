National General Holdings Corp. Reports 2019 Results
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $98.4 million or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.3 million or $0.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) was $83.1 million or $0.72 per diluted share compared to $33.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Full year 2019 net income was $314.5 million or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $174.9 million or $1.59 per diluted share in 2018. 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) was $319.2 million or $2.75 per diluted share compared to $231.5 million or $2.09 per diluted share in 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights versus Fourth Quarter 2018*
Gross written premium grew $46.1 million or 3.9% to $1,221.8 million, primarily driven by the acquisition of National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company (“Farmers Union Insurance”) which closed on August 1, 2019, and continued organic growth in our A&H segment of 7.5%, partially offset by the impact of the Euro Accident Health and Care Insurance (“Euroaccident”) sale which closed on December 2, 2019.
The overall combined ratio(12,13) was 91.4% in the fourth quarter compared to 95.9% in the prior year’s quarter and 91.0% for the full year compared to 92.6% in 2018, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The P&C segment reported a decrease in combined ratio to 94.2% from 100.5% in the prior year’s quarter. The combined ratio includes $9.2 million of catastrophe losses related to weather-related events compared to $59.0 million of Hurricane Michael and California fires catastrophe losses in the prior year’s quarter. The A&H segment reported an increase in combined ratio to 77.1% from 73.6% in the prior year’s quarter.
Service and fee income grew 10.5% to $179.3 million, driven by organic growth primarily in our group administration fees and third party technology services fees within our A&H segment.
Stockholders’ equity was $2.65 billion and fully diluted book value per share was $19.06 at December 31, 2019, growth of 19.3% and 25.0%, respectively, from December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve month operating return on average equity (ROE)(14) was 16.1% as of December 31, 2019.
Fourth quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) excludes the following items, net of tax: $3.4 million or $0.03 per share earnings from equity method investments, $33.8 million or $0.29 per share of net gain on investments (including $20.9 million gain on the sale of Euroaccident, net of tax), $10.7 million or $0.09 per share of non-cash amortization of intangible assets and $11.3 million or $0.10 per share of other expenses reflecting an acquisition related arbitration award.
Barry Karfunkel, National General’s CEO, stated: “2019 was an exceptional year for National General generating a 91.0% combined ratio, $319.2 million of operating earnings, ROE of 16.1% and growth in diluted book value per share of 25.0%. While our P&C segment earnings were negatively impacted by reserve strengthening within our small business auto product line, the P&C segment continued its strong performance via both our independent agency and direct to consumer distribution channels. Our A&H segment reported very strong profitability within our group and individual products. I am pleased with the continued execution of our strategy of focused underwriting discipline and long term growth initiatives.”
*NOTE: Unless specified otherwise, discussion of our fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 results do not include financial results from the Reciprocal Exchanges, which are presented within our consolidated financial results within this release but are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders.
Overview of Fourth Quarter 2019 as Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018
Property & Casualty - Gross written premium grew by 3.3% to $1,045.9 million, net written premium increased by 12.7% to $807.6 million, and net earned premium increased by 12.7% to $842.3 million. P&C gross written premium growth was primarily driven by $47.4 million of added premiums from the acquisition of Farmers Union Insurance. Service and fee income was $107.5 million compared to $110.8 million in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio(12,13) was 94.2% with a loss and LAE ratio of 73.6% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 20.6%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 100.5% with a loss and LAE ratio of 79.6% and an expense ratio of 20.9%. The loss and LAE ratio was impacted by pre-tax catastrophe losses of approximately $9.2 million primarily related to weather-related events in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $59.0 million of losses in the fourth quarter 2018. Prior year loss development was $26.8 million unfavorable in the fourth quarter 2019 primarily driven by small business auto, compared to unfavorable loss development of $8.6 million in the fourth quarter 2018.
Accident & Health - Gross written premium grew by 7.5% to $175.8 million, net written premium grew by 14.3% to $160.4 million, and net earned premium grew by 10.2% to $166.5 million. The A&H gross written premium increase was driven by the continued growth in our domestic A&H business. Service and fee income grew 39.7% to $71.8 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by group administrative fees and third party technology services fees. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio(12,13) was 77.1% with a loss and LAE ratio of 41.4% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 35.7%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 73.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 45.7% and an expense ratio of 27.9%. The loss and LAE ratio reflects continued strong performance in both small group self-funded and individual products. Prior year loss development was $7.6 million favorable in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to favorable loss development of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018.
Reciprocal Exchanges - Results for the Reciprocal Exchanges are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders. Gross written premium was $102.5 million, net written premium was $62.0 million, and net earned premium was $60.8 million. Reciprocal Exchanges combined ratio(12,13) excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets was 113.8% with a loss and LAE ratio of 86.4% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 27.4%.
Fourth quarter 2019 investment income grew to $38.5 million, compared to $37.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total investments and cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $4.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased to a $74.5 million gain at December 31, 2019 from a $52.1 million loss at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates which positively impacted bond valuations.
Interest expense was $12.7 million for both the current and prior year’s quarter. Debt was $686.0 million at December 31, 2019, down from $705.8 million at December 31, 2018.
The fourth quarter of 2019 provision for income taxes was $20.3 million and the effective tax rate for the quarter was 15.9% compared with income taxes of $12.6 million and an effective rate of 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 19.8%.
Stockholders’ equity was $2,649.5 million at December 31, 2019, growth of 19.3% from $2,220.8 million at December 31, 2018. Fully diluted book value per share was $19.06 at December 31, 2019, growth of 25.0% from $15.25 at December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve month operating return on average equity (ROE)(14) was 16.1% as of December 31, 2019.
Year-to-Date P&C Segment Notable Large Losses
Year
Quarter
Event
P&C Notable Large Losses and LAE ($ millions)
P&C Loss and LAE Ratio Points*
EPS Impact After Tax
2019
Q4
Weather-related Events
$9.2
1.1%
$0.06
2019
Q3
Weather-related Events
$11.5
1.4%
$0.08
2019
Q2
Weather-related Events
$18.4
2.2%
$0.13
2019
Q1
Winter Weather
$12.1
1.6%
$0.08
2018
Q4
Hurricane Michael and November California Fires
$59.0
7.9%
$0.41
2018
Q3
California Fires and Hurricane Florence
$35.0
4.7%
$0.25
2018
Q2
Spring Weather-related and Texas Hail Events
$20.5
2.8%
$0.15
2018
Q1
Winter Weather
$14.2
2.0%
$0.10
* Loss and LAE ratio points related to P&C net earned premium in quarter the loss event was recorded.
Additional item
Auto Quota Share - Effective January 1, 2020, we cede 5.0% of net liability under our auto quota share reinsurance agreement.
Conference Call
On Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET, Chief Executive Officer Barry Karfunkel and Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner will review results and discuss business conditions via a conference call that may be accessed as follows:
A replay of the conference call will be accessible from 2:00 PM ET on Friday, February 21, 2020 to 11:59 PM ET on Friday, March 6, 2020 by dialing either 800-332-6854 (toll-free) within the U.S. or 973-528-0005 outside the U.S. and entering passcode 652437. In addition, a replay of the webcast can also be retrieved at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Income Statement - Fourth Quarter $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
Consolidated
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
Consolidated
Revenues:
Gross written premium
$
1,221,772
$
102,465
$
1,324,237
$
1,175,687
$
111,902
$
1,287,589
Net written premium
967,943
62,012
1,029,955
856,746
51,325
908,071
Net earned premium
1,008,770
60,826
1,069,596
898,479
45,752
944,231
Ceding commission income
38,085
13,055
51,140
48,495
17,226
65,721
Service and fee income
179,276
1,284
165,924
(A)
162,170
1,285
146,270
(G)
Net investment income
38,491
2,184
38,917
(B)
37,666
2,182
37,332
(H)
Net gain (loss) on investments
16,393
707
17,100
(4,689
)
(2,100
)
(6,789
)
Other income
26,428
—
26,428
—
—
—
Total revenues
$
1,307,443
$
78,056
$
1,369,105
(C)
$
1,142,121
$
64,345
$
1,186,765
(I)
Expenses:
Loss and loss adjustment expense
$
689,262
$
52,528
$
741,790
$
664,125
$
36,297
$
700,422
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
199,523
12,710
212,233
184,195
9,031
193,226
General and administrative expenses
278,331
18,352
282,047
(D)
242,340
21,724
246,879
(J)
Interest expense
12,722
1,758
12,722
(E)
12,650
2,516
12,650
(K)
Total expenses
$
1,179,838
$
85,348
$
1,248,792
(F)
$
1,103,310
$
69,568
$
1,153,177
(L)
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
127,605
$
(7,292
)
$
120,313
$
38,811
$
(5,223
)
$
33,588
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
20,324
(4,805
)
15,519
12,595
2,628
15,223
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest and dividends on preferred shares
107,281
(2,487
)
104,794
26,216
(7,851
)
18,365
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
Segment Information - Fourth Quarter $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
Gross written premium
$
1,045,926
$
175,846
$
1,221,772
$
102,465
$
1,012,138
$
163,549
$
1,175,687
$
111,902
Net written premium
807,574
160,369
967,943
62,012
716,394
140,352
856,746
51,325
Net earned premium
842,283
166,487
1,008,770
60,826
747,457
151,022
898,479
45,752
Ceding commission income
35,926
2,159
38,085
13,055
42,281
6,214
48,495
17,226
Service and fee income
107,474
71,802
179,276
1,284
110,776
51,394
162,170
1,285
Total underwriting revenues
$
985,683
$
240,448
$
1,226,131
$
75,165
$
900,514
$
208,630
$
1,109,144
$
64,263
Loss and loss adjustment expense (A)
620,267
68,995
689,262
52,528
595,144
68,981
664,125
36,297
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
130,238
69,285
199,523
12,710
135,968
48,227
184,195
9,031
General and administrative expenses (B)
198,077
65,981
264,058
18,352
178,797
53,543
232,340
21,724
Total underwriting expenses
$
948,582
$
204,261
$
1,152,843
$
83,590
$
909,909
$
170,751
$
1,080,660
$
67,052
Underwriting income (loss)
37,101
36,187
73,288
(8,425
)
(9,395
)
37,879
28,484
(2,789
)
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
11,766
1,806
13,572
30
5,835
2,091
7,926
111
Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment
$
48,867
$
37,993
$
86,860
$
(8,395
)
$
(3,560
)
$
39,970
$
36,410
$
(2,678
)
Underwriting ratios
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8)
73.6
%
41.4
%
68.3
%
86.4
%
79.6
%
45.7
%
73.9
%
79.3
%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9)
22.0
%
36.8
%
24.4
%
27.5
%
21.6
%
29.2
%
22.9
%
26.8
%
Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10)
95.6
%
78.2
%
92.7
%
113.9
%
101.2
%
74.9
%
96.8
%
106.1
%
Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment)
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8)
73.6
%
41.4
%
68.3
%
86.4
%
79.6
%
45.7
%
73.9
%
79.3
%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11)
20.6
%
35.7
%
23.1
%
27.4
%
20.9
%
27.9
%
22.0
%
26.5
%
Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12)
94.2
%
77.1
%
91.4
%
113.8
%
100.5
%
73.6
%
95.9
%
105.8
%
(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included $26,832 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $7,581 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $8,558 of unfavorable development in the P&C segment, and $6,354 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
(B) General and administrative expenses includes expenses allocated to segments only.
Segment Information - Year to Date $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
Gross written premium
$
4,367,016
$
768,617
$
5,135,633
$
447,447
$
4,271,408
$
698,109
$
4,969,517
$
448,923
Net written premium
3,329,543
660,606
3,990,149
234,472
3,017,609
626,539
3,644,148
183,565
Net earned premium
3,244,792
663,019
3,907,811
210,231
2,929,028
616,413
3,545,441
186,761
Ceding commission income
164,013
10,939
174,952
63,501
160,945
7,003
167,948
56,749
Service and fee income
455,519
249,487
705,006
5,755
439,483
185,980
625,463
5,751
Total underwriting revenues
$
3,864,324
$
923,445
$
4,787,769
$
279,487
$
3,529,456
$
809,396
$
4,338,852
$
249,261
Loss and loss adjustment expense (A)
2,366,676
310,680
2,677,356
177,112
2,178,163
321,345
2,499,508
162,718
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
559,980
222,348
782,328
45,039
508,557
184,726
693,283
41,983
General and administrative expenses (B)
756,093
254,208
1,010,301
85,994
712,113
201,808
913,921
83,756
Total underwriting expenses
$
3,682,749
$
787,236
$
4,469,985
$
308,145
$
3,398,833
$
707,879
$
4,106,712
$
288,457
Underwriting income (loss)
181,575
136,209
317,784
(28,658
)
130,623
101,517
232,140
(39,196
)
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
27,920
6,745
34,665
71
23,960
7,363
31,323
44
Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment
$
209,495
$
142,954
$
352,449
$
(28,587
)
$
154,583
$
108,880
$
263,463
$
(39,152
)
Underwriting ratios
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8)
72.9
%
46.9
%
68.5
%
84.2
%
74.4
%
52.1
%
70.5
%
87.1
%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9)
21.5
%
32.6
%
23.4
%
29.4
%
21.2
%
31.4
%
23.0
%
33.9
%
Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10)
94.4
%
79.5
%
91.9
%
113.6
%
95.6
%
83.5
%
93.5
%
121.0
%
Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment)
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8)
72.9
%
46.9
%
68.5
%
84.2
%
74.4
%
52.1
%
70.5
%
87.1
%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11)
20.6
%
31.6
%
22.5
%
29.4
%
20.4
%
30.2
%
22.1
%
33.8
%
Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12)
93.5
%
78.5
%
91.0
%
113.6
%
94.8
%
82.3
%
92.6
%
120.9
%
(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 included $46,623 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $45,356 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $4,760 of favorable development in the P&C segment, and $30,977 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the year ended December 31, 2018.
(B) General and administrative expenses includes expenses allocated to segments only.
Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13) $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
Total underwriting expenses
$
948,582
$
204,261
$
1,152,843
$
83,590
$
909,909
$
170,751
$
1,080,660
$
67,052
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense
620,267
68,995
689,262
52,528
595,144
68,981
664,125
36,297
Less: Ceding commission income
35,926
2,159
38,085
13,055
42,281
6,214
48,495
17,226
Less: Service and fee income
107,474
71,802
179,276
1,284
110,776
51,394
162,170
1,285
Operating expense
184,915
61,305
246,220
16,723
161,708
44,162
205,870
12,244
Net earned premium
$
842,283
$
166,487
$
1,008,770
$
60,826
$
747,457
$
151,022
$
898,479
$
45,752
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9)
22.0
%
36.8
%
24.4
%
27.5
%
21.6
%
29.2
%
22.9
%
26.8
%
Total underwriting expenses
$
948,582
$
204,261
$
1,152,843
$
83,590
$
909,909
$
170,751
$
1,080,660
$
67,052
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense
620,267
68,995
689,262
52,528
595,144
68,981
664,125
36,297
Less: Ceding commission income
35,926
2,159
38,085
13,055
42,281
6,214
48,495
17,226
Less: Service and fee income
107,474
71,802
179,276
1,284
110,776
51,394
162,170
1,285
Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
11,766
1,806
13,572
30
5,835
2,091
7,926
111
Operating expense before amortization and impairment
173,149
59,499
232,648
16,693
155,873
42,071
197,944
12,133
Net earned premium
$
842,283
$
166,487
$
1,008,770
$
60,826
$
747,457
$
151,022
$
898,479
$
45,752
Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11)
20.6
%
35.7
%
23.1
%
27.4
%
20.9
%
27.9
%
22.0
%
26.5
%
Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13) $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
P&C
A&H
NGHC
Reciprocal Exchanges
Total underwriting expenses
$
3,682,749
$
787,236
$
4,469,985
$
308,145
$
3,398,833
$
707,879
$
4,106,712
$
288,457
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense
2,366,676
310,680
2,677,356
177,112
2,178,163
321,345
2,499,508
162,718
Less: Ceding commission income
164,013
10,939
174,952
63,501
160,945
7,003
167,948
56,749
Less: Service and fee income
455,519
249,487
705,006
5,755
439,483
185,980
625,463
5,751
Operating expense
696,541
216,130
912,671
61,777
620,242
193,551
813,793
63,239
Net earned premium
$
3,244,792
$
663,019
$
3,907,811
$
210,231
$
2,929,028
$
616,413
$
3,545,441
$
186,761
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9)
21.5
%
32.6
%
23.4
%
29.4
%
21.2
%
31.4
%
23.0
%
33.9
%
Total underwriting expenses
$
3,682,749
$
787,236
$
4,469,985
$
308,145
$
3,398,833
$
707,879
$
4,106,712
$
288,457
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense
2,366,676
310,680
2,677,356
177,112
2,178,163
321,345
2,499,508
162,718
Less: Ceding commission income
164,013
10,939
174,952
63,501
160,945
7,003
167,948
56,749
Less: Service and fee income
455,519
249,487
705,006
5,755
439,483
185,980
625,463
5,751
Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
27,920
6,745
34,665
71
23,960
7,363
31,323
44
Operating expense before amortization and impairment
668,621
209,385
878,006
61,706
596,282
186,188
782,470
63,195
Net earned premium
$
3,244,792
$
663,019
$
3,907,811
$
210,231
$
2,929,028
$
616,413
$
3,545,441
$
186,761
Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11)
20.6
%
31.6
%
22.5
%
29.4
%
20.4
%
30.2
%
22.1
%
33.8
%
Premiums by Product Line $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Gross Written Premium
Net Written Premium
Net Earned Premium
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Property & Casualty
Personal Auto
$
637,500
$
619,180
3.0
%
$
529,481
$
474,173
11.7
%
$
569,014
$
490,874
15.9
%
Homeowners
174,763
164,698
6.1
%
128,028
75,830
68.8
%
132,715
87,689
51.3
%
RV/Packaged
43,950
43,967
—
%
36,690
43,806
(16.2
)%
44,900
51,347
(12.6
)%
Small Business Auto
68,875
72,851
(5.5
)%
52,846
52,142
1.4
%
62,402
59,285
5.3
%
Lender-placed insurance
110,002
103,061
6.7
%
57,308
67,439
(15.0
)%
23,636
53,182
(55.6
)%
Other
10,836
8,381
29.3
%
3,221
3,004
7.2
%
9,616
5,080
89.3
%
Total Premium
$
1,045,926
$
1,012,138
3.3
%
$
807,574
$
716,394
12.7
%
$
842,283
$
747,457
12.7
%
Accident & Health
Group
$
75,352
$
62,693
20.2
%
$
60,477
$
51,626
17.1
%
$
60,477
$
51,618
17.2
%
Individual
88,012
76,232
15.5
%
87,733
76,181
15.2
%
88,129
75,883
16.1
%
International
12,482
24,624
(49.3
)%
12,159
12,545
(3.1
)%
17,881
23,521
(24.0
)%
Total Premium
$
175,846
$
163,549
7.5
%
$
160,369
$
140,352
14.3
%
$
166,487
$
151,022
10.2
%
Total National General
$
1,221,772
$
1,175,687
3.9
%
$
967,943
$
856,746
13.0
%
$
1,008,770
$
898,479
12.3
%
Reciprocal Exchanges
Personal Auto
$
32,676
$
36,527
(10.5
)%
$
33,498
$
20,899
60.3
%
$
40,642
$
21,111
92.5
%
Homeowners
68,953
74,421
(7.3
)%
29,829
30,049
(0.7
)%
19,489
24,228
(19.6
)%
Other
836
954
(12.4
)%
(1,315
)
377
nm
695
413
68.3
%
Total Premium
$
102,465
$
111,902
(8.4
)%
$
62,012
$
51,325
20.8
%
$
60,826
$
45,752
32.9
%
Consolidated Total
$
1,324,237
$
1,287,589
2.8
%
$
1,029,955
$
908,071
13.4
%
$
1,069,596
$
944,231
13.3
%
nm - not meaningful
Premiums by Product Line $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
Gross Written Premium
Net Written Premium
Net Earned Premium
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Property & Casualty
Personal Auto
$
2,721,202
$
2,637,743
3.2
%
$
2,260,385
$
2,016,858
12.1
%
$
2,190,748
$
1,927,667
13.6
%
Homeowners
718,819
689,040
4.3
%
404,278
331,120
22.1
%
405,306
329,850
22.9
%
RV/Packaged
212,746
208,394
2.1
%
198,737
206,740
(3.9
)%
195,639
197,258
(0.8
)%
Small Business Auto
315,569
319,299
(1.2
)%
249,067
233,456
6.7
%
252,359
237,587
6.2
%
Lender-placed insurance
342,267
363,056
(5.7
)%
198,171
202,069
(1.9
)%
182,231
215,811
(15.6
)%
Other
56,413
53,876
4.7
%
18,905
27,366
(30.9
)%
18,509
20,855
(11.2
)%
Total Premium
$
4,367,016
$
4,271,408
2.2
%
$
3,329,543
$
3,017,609
10.3
%
$
3,244,792
$
2,929,028
10.8
%
Accident & Health
Group
$
288,549
$
239,729
20.4
%
$
231,388
$
197,386
17.2
%
$
231,398
$
197,406
17.2
%
Individual
340,731
308,122
10.6
%
340,049
308,065
10.4
%
340,251
307,952
10.5
%
International
139,337
150,258
(7.3
)%
89,169
121,088
(26.4
)%
91,370
111,055
(17.7
)%
Total Premium
$
768,617
$
698,109
10.1
%
$
660,606
$
626,539
5.4
%
$
663,019
$
616,413
7.6
%
Total National General
$
5,135,633
$
4,969,517
3.3
%
$
3,990,149
$
3,644,148
9.5
%
$
3,907,811
$
3,545,441
10.2
%
Reciprocal Exchanges
Personal Auto
$
152,688
$
153,129
(0.3
)%
$
134,958
$
61,759
nm
$
106,549
$
59,923
77.8
%
Homeowners
290,972
291,907
(0.3
)%
98,009
120,875
(18.9
)%
101,964
125,806
(19.0
)%
Other
3,787
3,887
(2.6
)%
1,505
931
61.7
%
1,718
1,032
66.5
%
Total Premium
$
447,447
$
448,923
(0.3
)%
$
234,472
$
183,565
27.7
%
$
210,231
$
186,761
12.6
%
Consolidated Total (A)
$
5,583,080
$
5,416,839
3.1
%
$
4,224,621
$
3,827,713
10.4
%
$
4,118,042
$
3,732,202
10.3
%
nm - not meaningful
(A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges of $(567) in Personal Auto and $(1,034) in Homeowners Gross Written Premium in the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
Fee Income $ in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Property & Casualty
Service and Fee Income
$
107,474
$
110,776
(3.0
)%
$
455,519
$
439,483
3.6
%
Ceding Commission Income
35,926
42,281
(15.0
)%
164,013
160,945
1.9
%
Property & Casualty
$
143,400
$
153,057
(6.3
)%
$
619,532
$
600,428
3.2
%
Accident & Health
Service and Fee Income
Group
$
36,122
$
29,736
21.5
%
$
134,206
$
104,504
28.4
%
Individual
4,144
1,331
nm
9,650
9,304
3.7
%
Third Party Fee
31,536
20,327
55.1
%
105,631
72,172
46.4
%
Total Service and Fee Income
71,802
51,394
39.7
%
249,487
185,980
34.1
%
Ceding Commission Income
2,159
6,214
(65.3
)%
10,939
7,003
56.2
%
Accident and Health
$
73,961
$
57,608
28.4
%
$
260,426
$
192,983
34.9
%
Total National General
$
217,361
$
210,665
3.2
%
$
879,958
$
793,411
10.9
%
Reciprocal Exchanges
Service and Fee Income
$
1,284
$
1,285
(0.1
)%
$
5,755
$
5,751
0.1
%
Ceding Commission Income
13,055
17,226
(24.2
)%
63,501
56,749
11.9
%
Reciprocal Exchanges
$
14,339
$
18,511
(22.5
)%
$
69,256
$
62,500
10.8
%
Consolidated Total (A)
$
217,064
$
211,991
2.4
%
$
880,418
$
786,280
12.0
%
nm - not meaningful
(A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges in Service and Fee Income of $(14,636) and $(17,185) in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(68,796) and $(69,631) in the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Additional Disclosures
(1) References to operating earnings and basic and diluted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures defined by the Company as net income/loss and basic and diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax net gain or loss on investments (including foreign exchange gain or loss), other-than-temporary impairment losses, earnings or losses of equity method investments (related parties), deferred tax asset impairment, non-cash impairment of goodwill and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and any significant non-recurring or infrequent items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The Company believes operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS are relevant measures of the Company’s profitability because operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS contain the components of net income upon which the Company’s management has the most influence and excludes factors outside management’s direct control and non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2) Total investments includes $238,841 and $233,723 in related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(3) Reinsurance balances includes $0 and $7,425 from related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(4) Other includes $2,391 and $2,362 from related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(5) Accounts payable and accrued expenses includes $639 and $69,874 to related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(6) Common stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,368,811 shares - December 31, 2019; authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 112,940,595 shares - December 31, 2018.
(7) Preferred stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2019; authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2018.
(8) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (loss ratio) is calculated by dividing loss and loss adjustment expense by net earned premium.
(9) Operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing operating expense by net earned premium. Operating expense consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income, service and fee income and other general and administrative expenses (arbitration award / litigation settlement expense). The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business.
(10) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio (non-GAAP)(9) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management uses operating expense ratio (non-GAAP) and combined ratio (non-GAAP) to evaluate financial performance against historical results and establish targets. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.
(11) Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing the operating expense before amortization and impairment by net earned premium. Operating expense before amortization and impairment consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income, service and fee income and other general and administrative expenses (arbitration award / litigation settlement expense) less non-cash amortization of intangible assets and non-cash impairment of goodwill. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business. Management believes that this measure provides a more useful comparison to the operating expense ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions.
(12) Combined ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP)(11) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management believes that this measure of underwriting profitability provides a more useful comparison to the combined ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.
(13) Combined ratio (non-GAAP), operating expense ratio (non-GAAP), combined ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) and operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules. Other companies may calculate these ratios differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(14) Trailing twelve month operating return on average equity is the ratio of the previous twelve months operating earnings (non-GAAP) to average shareholders’ equity for the same twelve-month period. Average shareholders’ equity is the sum of the shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of the period divided by two. In the opinion of the Company’s management this ratio is an important indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and capital management. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of net income to operating earnings, which is the Non-GAAP component of the operating return on average equity.
(15) Our products in the P&C segment include personal auto, homeowners, RV/Packaged, small business auto, lender-placed insurance and other products. The personal auto product includes policies for standard, preferred and nonstandard automobile insurance. The homeowners product includes multiple-peril policies and personal umbrella coverage to the homeowner. The RV/Packaged product offers policies that include RV automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage and full-time liability coverage. The small business auto product offers policies that include liability and physical damage coverage for light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles. The lender-placed insurance product offers fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. Our products and revenue in the A&H segment include group, individual and third party fees. The group product includes revenue from our small group self-funded product. The individual product line includes revenue from our supplemental products including short-term medical, accident/AD&D, hospital indemnity, cancer/critical illness, dental and term life insurance. Third party fees include commission and general agent fees for selling policies issued by third-party insurance companies, fees generated through selling our technology products to third parties and fees from our international health insurance offerings.