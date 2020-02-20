National General Holdings Corp. Reports 2019 Results

Log in
02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $98.4 million or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.3 million or $0.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) was $83.1 million or $0.72 per diluted share compared to $33.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full year 2019 net income was $314.5 million or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $174.9 million or $1.59 per diluted share in 2018. 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) was $319.2 million or $2.75 per diluted share compared to $231.5 million or $2.09 per diluted share in 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights versus Fourth Quarter 2018*

  • Gross written premium grew $46.1 million or 3.9% to $1,221.8 million, primarily driven by the acquisition of National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company (“Farmers Union Insurance”) which closed on August 1, 2019, and continued organic growth in our A&H segment of 7.5%, partially offset by the impact of the Euro Accident Health and Care Insurance (“Euroaccident”) sale which closed on December 2, 2019.
  • The overall combined ratio(12,13) was 91.4% in the fourth quarter compared to 95.9% in the prior year’s quarter and 91.0% for the full year compared to 92.6% in 2018, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The P&C segment reported a decrease in combined ratio to 94.2% from 100.5% in the prior year’s quarter. The combined ratio includes $9.2 million of catastrophe losses related to weather-related events compared to $59.0 million of Hurricane Michael and California fires catastrophe losses in the prior year’s quarter. The A&H segment reported an increase in combined ratio to 77.1% from 73.6% in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Service and fee income grew 10.5% to $179.3 million, driven by organic growth primarily in our group administration fees and third party technology services fees within our A&H segment.
  • Stockholders’ equity was $2.65 billion and fully diluted book value per share was $19.06 at December 31, 2019, growth of 19.3% and 25.0%, respectively, from December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve month operating return on average equity (ROE)(14) was 16.1% as of December 31, 2019.
  • Fourth quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) excludes the following items, net of tax: $3.4 million or $0.03 per share earnings from equity method investments, $33.8 million or $0.29 per share of net gain on investments (including $20.9 million gain on the sale of Euroaccident, net of tax), $10.7 million or $0.09 per share of non-cash amortization of intangible assets and $11.3 million or $0.10 per share of other expenses reflecting an acquisition related arbitration award.

Barry Karfunkel, National General’s CEO, stated: “2019 was an exceptional year for National General generating a 91.0% combined ratio, $319.2 million of operating earnings, ROE of 16.1% and growth in diluted book value per share of 25.0%. While our P&C segment earnings were negatively impacted by reserve strengthening within our small business auto product line, the P&C segment continued its strong performance via both our independent agency and direct to consumer distribution channels. Our A&H segment reported very strong profitability within our group and individual products. I am pleased with the continued execution of our strategy of focused underwriting discipline and long term growth initiatives.”

*NOTE: Unless specified otherwise, discussion of our fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 results do not include financial results from the Reciprocal Exchanges, which are presented within our consolidated financial results within this release but are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders.

Overview of Fourth Quarter 2019 as Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

  • Property & Casualty - Gross written premium grew by 3.3% to $1,045.9 million, net written premium increased by 12.7% to $807.6 million, and net earned premium increased by 12.7% to $842.3 million. P&C gross written premium growth was primarily driven by $47.4 million of added premiums from the acquisition of Farmers Union Insurance. Service and fee income was $107.5 million compared to $110.8 million in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio(12,13) was 94.2% with a loss and LAE ratio of 73.6% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 20.6%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 100.5% with a loss and LAE ratio of 79.6% and an expense ratio of 20.9%. The loss and LAE ratio was impacted by pre-tax catastrophe losses of approximately $9.2 million primarily related to weather-related events in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $59.0 million of losses in the fourth quarter 2018. Prior year loss development was $26.8 million unfavorable in the fourth quarter 2019 primarily driven by small business auto, compared to unfavorable loss development of $8.6 million in the fourth quarter 2018.
     
  • Accident & Health - Gross written premium grew by 7.5% to $175.8 million, net written premium grew by 14.3% to $160.4 million, and net earned premium grew by 10.2% to $166.5 million. The A&H gross written premium increase was driven by the continued growth in our domestic A&H business. Service and fee income grew 39.7% to $71.8 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by group administrative fees and third party technology services fees. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio(12,13) was 77.1% with a loss and LAE ratio of 41.4% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 35.7%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 73.6% with a loss and LAE ratio of 45.7% and an expense ratio of 27.9%. The loss and LAE ratio reflects continued strong performance in both small group self-funded and individual products. Prior year loss development was $7.6 million favorable in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to favorable loss development of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018.
     
  • Reciprocal Exchanges - Results for the Reciprocal Exchanges are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders. Gross written premium was $102.5 million, net written premium was $62.0 million, and net earned premium was $60.8 million. Reciprocal Exchanges combined ratio(12,13) excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets was 113.8% with a loss and LAE ratio of 86.4% and an expense ratio(11,13) of 27.4%.

Fourth quarter 2019 investment income grew to $38.5 million, compared to $37.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total investments and cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $4.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased to a $74.5 million gain at December 31, 2019 from a $52.1 million loss at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates which positively impacted bond valuations.

Interest expense was $12.7 million for both the current and prior year’s quarter. Debt was $686.0 million at December 31, 2019, down from $705.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The fourth quarter of 2019 provision for income taxes was $20.3 million and the effective tax rate for the quarter was 15.9% compared with income taxes of $12.6 million and an effective rate of 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 19.8%.

Stockholders’ equity was $2,649.5 million at December 31, 2019, growth of 19.3% from $2,220.8 million at December 31, 2018. Fully diluted book value per share was $19.06 at December 31, 2019, growth of 25.0% from $15.25 at December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve month operating return on average equity (ROE)(14) was 16.1% as of December 31, 2019.

  Year-to-Date P&C Segment Notable Large Losses
Year Quarter Event P&C Notable Large
Losses and LAE
($ millions)		 P&C Loss
and LAE
Ratio Points*		 EPS Impact
After Tax
2019 Q4 Weather-related Events $9.2 1.1% $0.06
2019 Q3 Weather-related Events $11.5 1.4% $0.08
2019 Q2 Weather-related Events $18.4 2.2% $0.13
2019 Q1 Winter Weather $12.1 1.6% $0.08
           
2018 Q4 Hurricane Michael and November California Fires $59.0 7.9% $0.41
2018 Q3 California Fires and Hurricane Florence $35.0 4.7% $0.25
2018 Q2 Spring Weather-related and Texas Hail Events $20.5 2.8% $0.15
2018 Q1 Winter Weather $14.2 2.0% $0.10

* Loss and LAE ratio points related to P&C net earned premium in quarter the loss event was recorded.

Additional item

Auto Quota Share - Effective January 1, 2020, we cede 5.0% of net liability under our auto quota share reinsurance agreement.

Conference Call

On Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET, Chief Executive Officer Barry Karfunkel and Chief Financial Officer Mike Weiner will review results and discuss business conditions via a conference call that may be accessed as follows:

800 Access Number:800-346-7359
973 Access Number:     973-528-0008
Conference Entry Code: 652437
Webcast Registration:       http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be accessible from 2:00 PM ET on Friday, February 21, 2020 to 11:59 PM ET on Friday, March 6, 2020 by dialing either 800-332-6854 (toll-free) within the U.S. or 973-528-0005 outside the U.S. and entering passcode 652437. In addition, a replay of the webcast can also be retrieved at http://ir.nationalgeneral.com/events-and-presentations.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, lender-placed, supplemental health and other niche insurance products.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and “believe” or their variations or similar terminology. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, non-receipt of expected payments from insureds or reinsurers, changes in interest rates, a downgrade in the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries, the potential effect of changes in LIBOR reporting practices, the effect of the performance of financial markets on our investment portfolio, our ability to accurately underwrite and price our products and to maintain and establish accurate loss reserves, estimates of the fair value of investments, development of claims and the effect on loss reserves, large loss activity including hurricanes and wildfires, the cost and availability of reinsurance coverage, the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues, the effect of unpredictable catastrophic losses, changes in the demand for our products, our degree of success in integrating acquired businesses, the effect of general economic conditions, state and federal legislation, the effects of tax reform, regulations and regulatory investigations into industry practices, risks associated with conducting business outside the United States, developments relating to existing agreements, disruptions to our business relationships with third party vendors or agencies, breaches in data security or other disruptions involving our technology, heightened competition, changes in pricing environments, and changes in asset valuations. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Income Statement - Fourth Quarter
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2019  2018 
  NGHC Reciprocal
Exchanges		 Consolidated  NGHC Reciprocal
Exchanges		 Consolidated 
Revenues:              
Gross written premium $1,221,772  $102,465  $1,324,237   $1,175,687  $111,902  $1,287,589  
Net written premium 967,943  62,012  1,029,955   856,746  51,325  908,071  
Net earned premium 1,008,770  60,826  1,069,596   898,479  45,752  944,231  
               
Ceding commission income 38,085  13,055  51,140   48,495  17,226  65,721  
Service and fee income 179,276  1,284  165,924 (A) 162,170  1,285  146,270 (G)
Net investment income 38,491  2,184  38,917 (B) 37,666  2,182  37,332 (H)
Net gain (loss) on investments 16,393  707  17,100   (4,689) (2,100) (6,789) 
Other income 26,428    26,428         
Total revenues $1,307,443  $78,056  $1,369,105 (C) $1,142,121  $64,345  $1,186,765 (I)
               
Expenses:              
Loss and loss adjustment expense $689,262  $52,528  $741,790   $664,125  $36,297  $700,422  
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 199,523  12,710  212,233   184,195  9,031  193,226  
General and administrative expenses 278,331  18,352  282,047 (D) 242,340  21,724  246,879 (J)
Interest expense 12,722  1,758  12,722 (E) 12,650  2,516  12,650 (K)
Total expenses $1,179,838  $85,348  $1,248,792 (F) $1,103,310  $69,568  $1,153,177 (L)
               
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $127,605  $(7,292) $120,313   $38,811  $(5,223) $33,588  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 20,324  (4,805) 15,519   12,595  2,628  15,223  
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest and dividends on preferred shares 107,281  (2,487) 104,794   26,216  (7,851) 18,365  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   (2,487) (2,487)    (7,851) (7,851) 
Net income before dividends on preferred shares 107,281    107,281   26,216    26,216  
Less: dividends on preferred shares 8,925    8,925   8,867    8,867  
Net income available to common stockholders $98,356  $  $98,356   $17,349  $  $17,349  

Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(14,636), (B) $(1,758), (C) $(16,394), (D) $(14,636), (E) $(1,758), (F) $(16,394), (G) $(17,185), (H) $(2,516), (I) $(19,701), (J) $(17,185), (K) $(2,516) and (L) $(19,701).

Income Statement - Year to Date
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019  2018 
  NGHC Reciprocal
Exchanges		 Consolidated  NGHC Reciprocal
Exchanges		 Consolidated 
Revenues:              
Gross written premium $5,135,633  $447,447  $5,583,080   $4,969,517  $448,923  $5,416,839 (G)
Net written premium 3,990,149  234,472  4,224,621   3,644,148  183,565  3,827,713  
Net earned premium 3,907,811  210,231  4,118,042   3,545,441  186,761  3,732,202  
               
Ceding commission income 174,952  63,501  238,453   167,948  56,749  224,697  
Service and fee income 705,006  5,755  641,965 (A) 625,463  5,751  561,583 (H)
Net investment income 142,174  8,638  141,233 (B) 119,852  8,875  119,034 (I)
Net gain (loss) on investments 13,603  (130) 13,473   (26,179) (3,366) (29,545) 
Other income 26,428    26,428         
Total revenues $4,969,974  $287,995  $5,179,594 (C) $4,432,525  $254,770  $4,607,971 (J)
               
Expenses:              
Loss and loss adjustment expense $2,677,356  $177,112  $2,854,468   $2,499,508  $162,718  $2,662,226  
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 782,328  45,039  827,367   693,283  41,983  735,266  
General and administrative expenses 1,024,574  85,994  1,041,772 (D) 923,921  83,756  938,046 (K)
Interest expense 51,544  9,579  51,544 (E) 51,425  9,693  51,425 (L)
Total expenses $4,535,802  $317,724  $4,775,151 (F) $4,168,137  $298,150  $4,386,963 (M)
               
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $434,172  $(29,729) $404,443   $264,388  $(43,380) $221,008  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 86,103  (9,090) 77,013   57,034  (3,550) 53,484  
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest and dividends on preferred shares 348,069  (20,639) 327,430   207,354  (39,830) 167,524  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   (20,639) (20,639)    (39,830) (39,830) 
Net income before dividends on preferred shares 348,069    348,069   207,354    207,354  
Less: dividends on preferred shares 33,600    33,600   32,492    32,492  
Net income available to common stockholders $314,469  $  $314,469   $174,862  $  $174,862  

Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(68,796), (B) $(9,579), (C) $(78,375), (D) $(68,796), (E) $(9,579), (F) $(78,375), (G) $(1,601), (H) $(69,631), (I) $(9,693), (J) $(79,324), (K) $(69,631), (L) $(9,693) and (M) $(79,324).

Earnings and Per Share Data
$ in thousands, except shares and per share data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income available to common stockholders $98,356  $17,349  $314,469  $174,862 
Basic net income per common share $0.87  $0.16  $2.78  $1.62 
Diluted net income per common share $0.85  $0.16  $2.73  $1.59 
         
Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $83,081  $33,590  $319,174  $231,495 
Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $0.73  $0.31  $2.82  $2.15 
Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $0.72  $0.30  $2.75  $2.09 
         
Dividends declared per common share $0.05  $0.04  $0.18  $0.16 
         
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 113,337,130  109,782,543  113,199,501  107,659,813 
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 115,344,349  112,947,180  116,096,972  110,822,056 
Shares outstanding, end of period 113,368,811  112,940,595     
Fully diluted shares outstanding, end of period 115,376,030  116,105,232     
Book value per share $19.40  $15.68     
Fully diluted book value per share $19.06  $15.25     

Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)(14)
$ in thousands, except per share data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income available to common stockholders $98,356  $17,349  $314,469  $174,862 
Add (subtract):        
Equity in earnings of equity method investments (4,359) (3,144) (2,951) (165)
Net (gain) loss on investments and gain on sale of a business (42,821) 4,689  (40,031) 26,179 
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 13,572  7,926  34,665  31,323 
Arbitration award / Litigation settlement 14,273  10,000  14,273  10,000 
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,060  (3,230) (1,251) (10,704)
Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $83,081  $33,590  $319,174  $231,495 
         
Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1):        
Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $0.73  $0.31  $2.82  $2.15 
Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $0.72  $0.30  $2.75  $2.09 

Balance Sheet
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018 
ASSETS NGHC Reciprocal
Exchanges		 Consolidated  NGHC Reciprocal
Exchanges		 Consolidated 
Total investments (2) $4,632,960  $329,494  $4,854,998 (A) $4,013,699  $314,411  $4,226,806 (H)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 163,480  983  164,463   233,383  200  233,583  
Premiums and other receivables, net 1,373,089  55,859  1,428,948   1,338,485  61,327  1,399,812  
Reinsurance balances (3) 1,745,036  225,019  1,970,055   2,023,911  253,501  2,277,412  
Intangible assets, net 362,598  3,225  365,823   376,532  3,405  379,937  
Goodwill 179,328    179,328   180,183    180,183  
Other (4) 798,675  29,070  792,919 (B) 739,068  27,879  741,547 (I)
Total assets $9,255,166  $643,650  $9,756,534 (C) $8,905,261  $660,723  $9,439,280 (J)
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
               
Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $2,680,628  $205,786  $2,886,414   $2,778,689  $178,470  $2,957,159  
Unearned premiums and other revenue 2,059,688  252,553  2,312,241   2,014,965  265,763  2,280,728  
Reinsurance payable 527,155  35,689  562,844   615,872  40,393  656,265  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5) 306,869  43,323  315,366 (D) 390,338  33,120  398,058 (K)
Debt 686,006  107,456  686,006 (E) 705,795  101,304  705,795 (L)
Other 345,366  30,803  376,169   178,764  61,640  240,404  
Total liabilities $6,605,712  $675,610  $7,139,040 (F) $6,684,423  $680,690  $7,238,409 (M)
Stockholders’ equity:              
Common stock (6) $1,134  $  $1,134   $1,129  $  $1,129  
Preferred stock (7) 450,000    450,000   450,000    450,000  
Additional paid-in capital 1,065,634    1,065,634   1,057,783    1,057,783  
                     
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 74,548    74,548   (52,130)   (52,130) 
Retained earnings 1,058,138    1,058,138   764,056    764,056  
Total National General Holdings Corp. stockholders’ equity 2,649,454    2,649,454   2,220,838    2,220,838  
Noncontrolling interest   (31,960) (31,960)    (19,967) (19,967) 
Total stockholders’ equity $2,649,454  $(31,960) $2,617,494   $2,220,838  $(19,967) $2,200,871  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,255,166  $643,650  $9,756,534 (G) $8,905,261  $660,723  $9,439,280 (N)

Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(107,456), (B) $(34,826), (C) $(142,282), (D) $(34,826), (E) $(107,456), (F) $(142,282), (G) $(142,282), (H) $(101,304), (I) $(25,400), (J) $(126,704), (K) $(25,400), (L) $(101,304), (M) $(126,704) and (N) $(126,704).

Segment Information - Fourth Quarter
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2019  2018
  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges		  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges
Gross written premium $1,045,926  $175,846  $1,221,772   $102,465   $1,012,138  $163,549  $1,175,687   $111,902 
Net written premium 807,574  160,369  967,943   62,012   716,394  140,352  856,746   51,325 
Net earned premium 842,283  166,487  1,008,770   60,826   747,457  151,022  898,479   45,752 
                    
Ceding commission income 35,926  2,159  38,085   13,055   42,281  6,214  48,495   17,226 
Service and fee income 107,474  71,802  179,276   1,284   110,776  51,394  162,170   1,285 
Total underwriting revenues $985,683  $240,448  $1,226,131   $75,165   $900,514  $208,630  $1,109,144   $64,263 
                    
Loss and loss adjustment expense (A) 620,267  68,995  689,262   52,528   595,144  68,981  664,125   36,297 
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 130,238  69,285  199,523   12,710   135,968  48,227  184,195   9,031 
General and administrative expenses (B) 198,077  65,981  264,058   18,352   178,797  53,543  232,340   21,724 
Total underwriting expenses $948,582  $204,261  $1,152,843   $83,590   $909,909  $170,751  $1,080,660   $67,052 
                    
Underwriting income (loss) 37,101  36,187  73,288   (8,425)  (9,395) 37,879  28,484   (2,789)
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 11,766  1,806  13,572   30   5,835  2,091  7,926   111 
Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $48,867  $37,993  $86,860   $(8,395)  $(3,560) $39,970  $36,410   $(2,678)
                    
Underwriting ratios                   
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 73.6% 41.4% 68.3%  86.4%  79.6% 45.7% 73.9%  79.3%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 22.0% 36.8% 24.4%  27.5%  21.6% 29.2% 22.9%  26.8%
Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 95.6% 78.2% 92.7%  113.9%  101.2% 74.9% 96.8%  106.1%
                    
Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment)                   
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 73.6% 41.4% 68.3%  86.4%  79.6% 45.7% 73.9%  79.3%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.6% 35.7% 23.1%  27.4%  20.9% 27.9% 22.0%  26.5%
Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12) 94.2% 77.1% 91.4%  113.8%  100.5% 73.6% 95.9%  105.8%

(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included $26,832 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $7,581 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $8,558 of unfavorable development in the P&C segment, and $6,354 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

(B) General and administrative expenses includes expenses allocated to segments only.

Segment Information - Year to Date
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019  2018
  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges		  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal Exchanges
Gross written premium $4,367,016  $768,617  $5,135,633   $447,447   $4,271,408  $698,109  $4,969,517   $448,923 
Net written premium 3,329,543  660,606  3,990,149   234,472   3,017,609  626,539  3,644,148   183,565 
Net earned premium 3,244,792  663,019  3,907,811   210,231   2,929,028  616,413  3,545,441   186,761 
                    
Ceding commission income 164,013  10,939  174,952   63,501   160,945  7,003  167,948   56,749 
Service and fee income 455,519  249,487  705,006   5,755   439,483  185,980  625,463   5,751 
Total underwriting revenues $3,864,324  $923,445  $4,787,769   $279,487   $3,529,456  $809,396  $4,338,852   $249,261 
                    
Loss and loss adjustment expense (A) 2,366,676  310,680  2,677,356   177,112   2,178,163  321,345  2,499,508   162,718 
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 559,980  222,348  782,328   45,039   508,557  184,726  693,283   41,983 
General and administrative expenses (B) 756,093  254,208  1,010,301   85,994   712,113  201,808  913,921   83,756 
Total underwriting expenses $3,682,749  $787,236  $4,469,985   $308,145   $3,398,833  $707,879  $4,106,712   $288,457 
                    
Underwriting income (loss) 181,575  136,209  317,784   (28,658)  130,623  101,517  232,140   (39,196)
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 27,920  6,745  34,665   71   23,960  7,363  31,323   44 
Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $209,495  $142,954  $352,449   $(28,587)  $154,583  $108,880  $263,463   $(39,152)
                    
Underwriting ratios                   
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 72.9% 46.9% 68.5%  84.2%  74.4% 52.1% 70.5%  87.1%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.5% 32.6% 23.4%  29.4%  21.2% 31.4% 23.0%  33.9%
Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 94.4% 79.5% 91.9%  113.6%  95.6% 83.5% 93.5%  121.0%
                    
Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment)                   
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 72.9% 46.9% 68.5%  84.2%  74.4% 52.1% 70.5%  87.1%
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.6% 31.6% 22.5%  29.4%  20.4% 30.2% 22.1%  33.8%
Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12) 93.5% 78.5% 91.0%  113.6%  94.8% 82.3% 92.6%  120.9%

(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 included $46,623 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $45,356 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $4,760 of favorable development in the P&C segment, and $30,977 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the year ended December 31, 2018.

(B) General and administrative expenses includes expenses allocated to segments only.

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13)
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2019  2018
  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges		  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges
Total underwriting expenses $948,582  $204,261  $1,152,843   $83,590   $909,909  $170,751  $1,080,660   $67,052 
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 620,267  68,995  689,262   52,528   595,144  68,981  664,125   36,297 
Less: Ceding commission income 35,926  2,159  38,085   13,055   42,281  6,214  48,495   17,226 
Less: Service and fee income 107,474  71,802  179,276   1,284   110,776  51,394  162,170   1,285 
Operating expense 184,915  61,305  246,220   16,723   161,708  44,162  205,870   12,244 
Net earned premium $842,283  $166,487  $1,008,770   $60,826   $747,457  $151,022  $898,479   $45,752 
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 22.0% 36.8% 24.4%  27.5%  21.6% 29.2% 22.9%  26.8%
                    
Total underwriting expenses $948,582  $204,261  $1,152,843   $83,590   $909,909  $170,751  $1,080,660   $67,052 
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 620,267  68,995  689,262   52,528   595,144  68,981  664,125   36,297 
Less: Ceding commission income 35,926  2,159  38,085   13,055   42,281  6,214  48,495   17,226 
Less: Service and fee income 107,474  71,802  179,276   1,284   110,776  51,394  162,170   1,285 
Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 11,766  1,806  13,572   30   5,835  2,091  7,926   111 
Operating expense before amortization and impairment 173,149  59,499  232,648   16,693   155,873  42,071  197,944   12,133 
Net earned premium $842,283  $166,487  $1,008,770   $60,826   $747,457  $151,022  $898,479   $45,752 
                            
Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.6% 35.7% 23.1%  27.4%  20.9% 27.9% 22.0%  26.5%

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13)
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019  2018
  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges		  P&C A&H NGHC  Reciprocal
Exchanges
Total underwriting expenses $3,682,749  $787,236  $4,469,985   $308,145   $3,398,833  $707,879  $4,106,712   $288,457 
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 2,366,676  310,680  2,677,356   177,112   2,178,163  321,345  2,499,508   162,718 
Less: Ceding commission income 164,013  10,939  174,952   63,501   160,945  7,003  167,948   56,749 
Less: Service and fee income 455,519  249,487  705,006   5,755   439,483  185,980  625,463   5,751 
Operating expense 696,541  216,130  912,671   61,777   620,242  193,551  813,793   63,239 
Net earned premium $3,244,792  $663,019  $3,907,811   $210,231   $2,929,028  $616,413  $3,545,441   $186,761 
Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.5% 32.6% 23.4%  29.4%  21.2% 31.4% 23.0%  33.9%
                    
Total underwriting expenses $3,682,749  $787,236  $4,469,985   $308,145   $3,398,833  $707,879  $4,106,712   $288,457 
Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 2,366,676  310,680  2,677,356   177,112   2,178,163  321,345  2,499,508   162,718 
Less: Ceding commission income 164,013  10,939  174,952   63,501   160,945  7,003  167,948   56,749 
Less: Service and fee income 455,519  249,487  705,006   5,755   439,483  185,980  625,463   5,751 
Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 27,920  6,745  34,665   71   23,960  7,363  31,323   44 
Operating expense before amortization and impairment 668,621  209,385  878,006   61,706   596,282  186,188  782,470   63,195 
Net earned premium $3,244,792  $663,019  $3,907,811   $210,231   $2,929,028  $616,413  $3,545,441   $186,761 
                            
Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.6% 31.6% 22.5%  29.4%  20.4% 30.2% 22.1%  33.8%

Premiums by Product Line
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31,
 Gross Written Premium  Net Written Premium  Net Earned Premium
 2019 2018 Change  2019 2018 Change  2019 2018 Change
Property & Casualty                   
Personal Auto$637,500  $619,180  3.0%  $529,481  $474,173  11.7%  $569,014  $490,874  15.9%
Homeowners174,763  164,698  6.1%  128,028  75,830  68.8%  132,715  87,689  51.3%
RV/Packaged43,950  43,967  %  36,690  43,806  (16.2)%  44,900  51,347  (12.6)%
Small Business Auto68,875  72,851  (5.5)%  52,846  52,142  1.4%  62,402  59,285  5.3%
Lender-placed insurance110,002  103,061  6.7%  57,308  67,439  (15.0)%  23,636  53,182  (55.6)%
Other10,836  8,381  29.3%  3,221  3,004  7.2%  9,616  5,080  89.3%
Total Premium$1,045,926  $1,012,138  3.3%  $807,574  $716,394  12.7%  $842,283  $747,457  12.7%
                    
Accident & Health                   
Group$75,352  $62,693  20.2%  $60,477  $51,626  17.1%  $60,477  $51,618  17.2%
Individual88,012  76,232  15.5%  87,733  76,181  15.2%  88,129  75,883  16.1%
International12,482  24,624  (49.3)%  12,159  12,545  (3.1)%  17,881  23,521  (24.0)%
Total Premium$175,846  $163,549  7.5%  $160,369  $140,352  14.3%  $166,487  $151,022  10.2%
                    
Total National General$1,221,772  $1,175,687  3.9%  $967,943  $856,746  13.0%  $1,008,770  $898,479  12.3%
                    
Reciprocal Exchanges                   
Personal Auto$32,676  $36,527  (10.5)%  $33,498  $20,899  60.3%  $40,642  $21,111  92.5%
Homeowners68,953  74,421  (7.3)%  29,829  30,049  (0.7)%  19,489  24,228  (19.6)%
Other836  954  (12.4)%  (1,315) 377  nm   695  413  68.3%
Total Premium$102,465  $111,902  (8.4)%  $62,012  $51,325  20.8%  $60,826  $45,752  32.9%
                    
Consolidated Total$1,324,237  $1,287,589  2.8%  $1,029,955  $908,071  13.4%  $1,069,596  $944,231  13.3%

nm - not meaningful

Premiums by Product Line
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

 Year Ended December 31,
 Gross Written Premium  Net Written Premium  Net Earned Premium
 2019 2018 Change  2019 2018 Change  2019 2018 Change
Property & Casualty                   
Personal Auto$2,721,202  $2,637,743  3.2%  $2,260,385  $2,016,858  12.1%  $2,190,748  $1,927,667  13.6%
Homeowners718,819  689,040  4.3%  404,278  331,120  22.1%  405,306  329,850  22.9%
RV/Packaged212,746  208,394  2.1%  198,737  206,740  (3.9)%  195,639  197,258  (0.8)%
Small Business Auto315,569  319,299  (1.2)%  249,067  233,456  6.7%  252,359  237,587  6.2%
Lender-placed insurance342,267  363,056  (5.7)%  198,171  202,069  (1.9)%  182,231  215,811  (15.6)%
Other56,413  53,876  4.7%  18,905  27,366  (30.9)%  18,509  20,855  (11.2)%
Total Premium$4,367,016  $4,271,408  2.2%  $3,329,543  $3,017,609  10.3%  $3,244,792  $2,929,028  10.8%
                    
Accident & Health                   
Group$288,549  $239,729  20.4%  $231,388  $197,386  17.2%  $231,398  $197,406  17.2%
Individual340,731  308,122  10.6%  340,049  308,065  10.4%  340,251  307,952  10.5%
International139,337  150,258  (7.3)%  89,169  121,088  (26.4)%  91,370  111,055  (17.7)%
Total Premium$768,617  $698,109  10.1%  $660,606  $626,539  5.4%  $663,019  $616,413  7.6%
                    
Total National General$5,135,633  $4,969,517  3.3%  $3,990,149  $3,644,148  9.5%  $3,907,811  $3,545,441  10.2%
                    
Reciprocal Exchanges                   
Personal Auto$152,688  $153,129  (0.3)%  $134,958  $61,759  nm   $106,549  $59,923  77.8%
Homeowners290,972  291,907  (0.3)%  98,009  120,875  (18.9)%  101,964  125,806  (19.0)%
Other3,787  3,887  (2.6)%  1,505  931  61.7%  1,718  1,032  66.5%
Total Premium$447,447  $448,923  (0.3)%  $234,472  $183,565  27.7%  $210,231  $186,761  12.6%
                    
Consolidated Total (A)$5,583,080  $5,416,839  3.1%  $4,224,621  $3,827,713  10.4%  $4,118,042  $3,732,202  10.3%

nm - not meaningful

(A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges of $(567) in Personal Auto and $(1,034) in Homeowners Gross Written Premium in the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

Fee Income
$ in thousands
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change
Property & Casualty           
Service and Fee Income$107,474  $110,776  (3.0)% $455,519  $439,483  3.6%
Ceding Commission Income35,926  42,281  (15.0)% 164,013  160,945  1.9%
Property & Casualty$143,400  $153,057  (6.3)% $619,532  $600,428  3.2%
            
Accident & Health           
Service and Fee Income           
Group$36,122  $29,736  21.5% $134,206  $104,504  28.4%
Individual4,144  1,331  nm  9,650  9,304  3.7%
Third Party Fee31,536  20,327  55.1% 105,631  72,172  46.4%
Total Service and Fee Income71,802  51,394  39.7% 249,487  185,980  34.1%
Ceding Commission Income2,159  6,214  (65.3)% 10,939  7,003  56.2%
Accident and Health$73,961  $57,608  28.4% $260,426  $192,983  34.9%
            
Total National General$217,361  $210,665  3.2% $879,958  $793,411  10.9%
            
Reciprocal Exchanges           
Service and Fee Income$1,284  $1,285  (0.1)% $5,755  $5,751  0.1%
Ceding Commission Income13,055  17,226  (24.2)% 63,501  56,749  11.9%
Reciprocal Exchanges$14,339  $18,511  (22.5)% $69,256  $62,500  10.8%
            
Consolidated Total (A)$217,064  $211,991  2.4% $880,418  $786,280  12.0%

nm - not meaningful

(A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges in Service and Fee Income of $(14,636) and $(17,185) in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(68,796) and $(69,631) in the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Additional Disclosures

(1) References to operating earnings and basic and diluted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures defined by the Company as net income/loss and basic and diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax net gain or loss on investments (including foreign exchange gain or loss), other-than-temporary impairment losses, earnings or losses of equity method investments (related parties), deferred tax asset impairment, non-cash impairment of goodwill and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and any significant non-recurring or infrequent items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The Company believes operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS are relevant measures of the Company’s profitability because operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS contain the components of net income upon which the Company’s management has the most influence and excludes factors outside management’s direct control and non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Total investments includes $238,841 and $233,723 in related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(3) Reinsurance balances includes $0 and $7,425 from related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(4) Other includes $2,391 and $2,362 from related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(5) Accounts payable and accrued expenses includes $639 and $69,874 to related parties at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(6) Common stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,368,811 shares - December 31, 2019; authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 112,940,595 shares - December 31, 2018.

(7) Preferred stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2019; authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2018.

(8) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (loss ratio) is calculated by dividing loss and loss adjustment expense by net earned premium.

(9) Operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing operating expense by net earned premium. Operating expense consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income, service and fee income and other general and administrative expenses (arbitration award / litigation settlement expense). The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business.

(10) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio (non-GAAP)(9) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management uses operating expense ratio (non-GAAP) and combined ratio (non-GAAP) to evaluate financial performance against historical results and establish targets. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(11) Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing the operating expense before amortization and impairment by net earned premium. Operating expense before amortization and impairment consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income, service and fee income and other general and administrative expenses (arbitration award / litigation settlement expense) less non-cash amortization of intangible assets and non-cash impairment of goodwill. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business. Management believes that this measure provides a more useful comparison to the operating expense ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions.

(12) Combined ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP)(11) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management believes that this measure of underwriting profitability provides a more useful comparison to the combined ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(13) Combined ratio (non-GAAP), operating expense ratio (non-GAAP), combined ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) and operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules. Other companies may calculate these ratios differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(14) Trailing twelve month operating return on average equity is the ratio of the previous twelve months operating earnings (non-GAAP) to average shareholders’ equity for the same twelve-month period. Average shareholders’ equity is the sum of the shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of the period divided by two. In the opinion of the Company’s management this ratio is an important indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and capital management. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of net income to operating earnings, which is the Non-GAAP component of the operating return on average equity.

(15) Our products in the P&C segment include personal auto, homeowners, RV/Packaged, small business auto, lender-placed insurance and other products. The personal auto product includes policies for standard, preferred and nonstandard automobile insurance. The homeowners product includes multiple-peril policies and personal umbrella coverage to the homeowner. The RV/Packaged product offers policies that include RV automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage and full-time liability coverage. The small business auto product offers policies that include liability and physical damage coverage for light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles. The lender-placed insurance product offers fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. Our products and revenue in the A&H segment include group, individual and third party fees. The group product includes revenue from our small group self-funded product. The individual product line includes revenue from our supplemental products including short-term medical, accident/AD&D, hospital indemnity, cancer/critical illness, dental and term life insurance. Third party fees include commission and general agent fees for selling policies issued by third-party insurance companies, fees generated through selling our technology products to third parties and fees from our international health insurance offerings.

Investor Contact

Paul Anderson
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 212-380-9462
Email: Paul.Anderson@NGIC.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
