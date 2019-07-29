Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National General Holdings Corp    NGHC

NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP

(NGHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP: National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 6, 2015 and August 9, 2017. National General is a specialty personal lines insurance company that provides a variety of insurance products and services.

If you suffered a loss as a result of National General's misconduct, click here.

National General Accused of Participating in Fraudulent Insurance Scheme

According to the complaint, during the relevant period, National General, in coordination with Wells Fargo, forced thousands of Wells Fargo customers to pay for auto insurance known as Collateral Protection Insurance ("CPI") that they did not need or want, defrauding the customers out of millions of dollars. National General concealed its participation in the fraudulent scheme and provided investors with misleading revenues and earnings results that had been artificially inflated due to proceeds from the scheme. Although National General and Wells Fargo knew the CPI scheme harmed its customers, it did not end until September 2016, when Wells Fargo internally recognized that the scheme "could lead to reputational risk and potential legal exposure." However, Wells Fargo still continued to pay tracking fees to National General for the CPI policies that National General had underwritten. Then, on July 27, 2017, The New York Times published an article that revealed the CPI scheme and National General's role in the scheme, leading to regulatory investigations, congressional scrutiny, and civil lawsuits. On this news, National General's stock fell 15% to close at $18.00.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS
09:03pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP: National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) S..
BU
05:55pNATIONAL GENERAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pNATIONAL GENERAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04:12pNATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
04:10pNational General Holdings Corp. Announces 25% Increase on Common Stock Divide..
GL
04:06pNational General Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
01:53pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
07/27Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
07/25ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against National Gene..
BU
07/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 656 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 2 592 M
Chart NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
National General Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,20  $
Last Close Price 22,90  $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry S. Karfunkel Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Karfunkel Co-Chairman & President
Peter A. Rendall Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Weiner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sam Rea Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP-4.21%2 624
ALLIANZ SE21.13%98 415
CHUBB LTD18.42%69 766
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES28.46%52 387
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.90%51 668
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC45.32%49 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group