WeissLaw LLP Reminds NGHC and INWK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

07/24/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Allstate Corporation.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NGHC shareholders will be entitled to receive $32.00 in cash and an anticipated pre-closing dividend of $2.50 for each NGHC common share that they hold.  If you own NGHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/national-general-holding-corp/     

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with HH Global Group Limited.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of INWK that they own.  If you own INWK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/innerworkings-inc/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-nghc-and-inwk-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301099689.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
