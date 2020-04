Financials (GBP) Sales 2020 15 592 M EBIT 2020 3 587 M Net income 2020 2 003 M Debt 2020 28 142 M Yield 2020 5,79% P/E ratio 2020 14,4x P/E ratio 2021 14,2x EV / Sales2020 3,70x EV / Sales2021 3,76x Capitalization 29 533 M Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 1 002,87 GBp Last Close Price 841,80 GBp Spread / Highest target 36,6% Spread / Average Target 19,1% Spread / Lowest Target -4,97% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NATIONAL GRID PLC -8.48% 41 346 ORSTED A/S -6.39% 41 269 SEMPRA ENERGY -24.72% 33 037 E.ON SE -8.15% 27 051 ENGIE -35.58% 24 959 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -25.46% 24 470