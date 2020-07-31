National Grid : 31 Jul 2020 - Niagara Mohawk (NIMO) Rate Review

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 15 135 M 19 842 M 19 842 M Net income 2021 1 786 M 2 341 M 2 341 M Net Debt 2021 31 682 M 41 536 M 41 536 M P/E ratio 2021 17,6x Yield 2021 5,53% Capitalization 31 444 M 41 313 M 41 224 M EV / Sales 2021 4,17x EV / Sales 2022 4,15x Nbr of Employees 23 069 Free-Float 92,5% Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 1 006,25 GBX Last Close Price 895,80 GBX Spread / Highest target 25,8% Spread / Average Target 12,3% Spread / Lowest Target -10,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NATIONAL GRID PLC -5.14% 40 948 ORSTED A/S 30.91% 59 936 SEMPRA ENERGY -18.31% 36 202 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -8.94% 32 995 ENGIE -24.62% 30 853 E.ON SE 5.05% 30 726