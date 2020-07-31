Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : 31 Jul 2020 - Niagara Mohawk (NIMO) Rate Review

07/31/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:06:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 15 135 M 19 842 M 19 842 M
Net income 2021 1 786 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
Net Debt 2021 31 682 M 41 536 M 41 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 5,53%
Capitalization 31 444 M 41 313 M 41 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 23 069
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 006,25 GBX
Last Close Price 895,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.14%40 948
ORSTED A/S30.91%59 936
SEMPRA ENERGY-18.31%36 202
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.94%32 995
ENGIE-24.62%30 853
E.ON SE5.05%30 726
