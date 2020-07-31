|
National Grid : 31 Jul 2020 - Niagara Mohawk (NIMO) Rate Review
07/31/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
|Sales 2021
|
15 135 M
19 842 M
19 842 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 786 M
2 341 M
2 341 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
31 682 M
41 536 M
41 536 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|17,6x
|Yield 2021
|5,53%
|Capitalization
|
31 444 M
41 313 M
41 224 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,17x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|23 069
|Free-Float
|92,5%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Average target price
|
1 006,25 GBX
|Last Close Price
|
895,80 GBX
|Spread / Highest target
|
25,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-10,7%