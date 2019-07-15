National Grid : Acquires Solar and Wind Developer Geronimo Energy

By Dieter Holger

National Grid PLC (NG.LN) said Monday it had completed its $100 million acquisition of North American wind and solar developer Geronimo Energy.

The British utility also said that it entered into a joint agreement with the Washington State Investment Board. National Grid contributed around $125 million for a 51% controlling stake in the venture that bought up 379 megawatts of wind and solar projects from Geronimo Renewable Infrastructure Partners.

"We believe in the long-term growth potential of renewable generation, driven by consumer demand and technological advances," said Badar Khan, president of National Grid Ventures.

