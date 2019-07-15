Log in
National Grid plc

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Acquires Solar and Wind Developer Geronimo Energy

0
07/15/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Dieter Holger

National Grid PLC (NG.LN) said Monday it had completed its $100 million acquisition of North American wind and solar developer Geronimo Energy.

The British utility also said that it entered into a joint agreement with the Washington State Investment Board. National Grid contributed around $125 million for a 51% controlling stake in the venture that bought up 379 megawatts of wind and solar projects from Geronimo Renewable Infrastructure Partners.

"We believe in the long-term growth potential of renewable generation, driven by consumer demand and technological advances," said Badar Khan, president of National Grid Ventures.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 424 M
EBIT 2020 3 569 M
Net income 2020 1 969 M
Debt 2020 27 358 M
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,64x
Capitalization 28 611 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,12  GBP
Last Close Price 8,39  GBP
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.72%36 000
ORSTED AS39.82%38 882
SEMPRA ENERGY29.30%38 521
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.82%38 189
ENGIE10.86%37 524
E.ON SE9.06%23 182
