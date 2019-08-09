Log in
National Grid : Celebrates Hands-On Skills with Trades Summer Camp

08/09/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

Showcase of trades and energy careers, demonstrations for Schenectady youth

Contact: Patrick Stella, 518-433-3838

Schenectady student Damonni Farley shows the solar car built during the National Grid Summer Trades Camp in Schenectady, NY.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - National Grid, in partnership with SEAT (Social Enterprise and Training) Center celebrated the company's first ever local Trades Summer Camp for more than a dozen Schenectady youth, ages 13 - 15.

Throughout the three-day camp, students learned about trades including carpentry, plumbing, and electrical. They also participated in hands-on demonstrations and learned critical safety tips while they explored National Grid vehicles, tools and equipment and tried on safety gear. As a culmination of the three-day program, participants will build their own solar cars that will be raced on the final day.

'National Grid is committed to cultivating local talent as the next generation of the energy workforce,' said Timothy Graham, National Grid vice president - Gas Field Operations NY. 'This partnership with SEAT Center is part of the company's commitment to STEM education and a great example of the type of program we like to support to help high school students consider careers in the trades.'

National Grid employees shared their insights with the students on career opportunities in the fields of gas and electricity delivery. The students also learned about trades careers from Schenectady-area businesses.

'We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with National Grid to encourage young people from our community and to show them that they have a place in the workforce,' said Jennifer Lawrence, SEAT Center executive director. 'Learning by example and seeing that there is a place for them goes a long way to ensuring that they find and stay on a path to ensure future success.'

##

About National Grid

National Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company that supplies the energy for more than 20 million people through its networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming its electricity and natural gas networks to support the 21st century digital economy with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions. Read more about the innovative projects happening across our footprint in The Democratization of Energy, an eBook written by National Grid's US president, Dean Seavers.

For more information please visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 19:10:04 UTC
