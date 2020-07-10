National Grid Crews Making Underground Cable Repairs to Restore Power to 8,000 Customers in North Buffalo Jul 10, 2020 - 2:15 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. - National Grid crews are in the process of locating and repairing damaged underground cables that are causing approximately 8,000 customers to be without electricity service in North Buffalo, most of whom are located along Hertel Avenue, east of Elmwood Avenue in the city. The field force has restored power to 3,000 of the 11,000 customers originally impacted by the outage and will work around the clock to restore power to the remaining customers. Due to the complexities associated with repairing the underground electricity system, it is anticipated that many customers could be without electricity service until Saturday. 'Our crews are focused on restoring service as quickly and safely as possible,' said Ken Kujawa, National Grid's western New York regional executive. 'We know there is never a good time to lose power, especially in the midst of a heatwave, and we understand this can create a hardship.'

National Grid advises customers in the affected areas to switch off or unplug electrical appliances to avoid potential damage to the appliances when power is restored. In addition, the company reminds customers to try to leave the refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep the contents inside cool, and to leave at least one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

The company also provides customers with the following safety reminders:

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

carbon monoxide Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911

With temperatures in the 90s for the eighth consecutive day, National Grid continues to closely monitor its system and customer usage, and recommends some simple customer actions to help reduce demand on utility equipment and maintain system reliability. The company reminds customers that when they and their neighbors perform a few simple actions, they can make a big difference:

During daylight hours, draw blinds, shades, drapes to prevent the sun from making your home too hot.

Control your home's temperature with a smart thermostat - Whether you're on vacation or on the go, a Wi-Fi enabled thermostat allows you to control your home's temperature from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers can use the technology to preset and adjust temperatures remotely, which could help lower energy bills by up to $180 a year.

Whether you're on vacation or on the go, a Wi-Fi enabled thermostat allows you to control your home's temperature from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers can use the technology to preset and adjust temperatures remotely, which could help lower energy bills by up to $180 a year. Slightly increase air conditioner settings, change filters - The lower you set your air conditioner temperatures, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting will cost about 18 percent more than a 78 degree setting. Be sure to choose a temperature that doesn't compromise your comfort. Also, check your window air conditioner filter and replace or clean it if it is clogged. If your home has central air conditioning, check the furnace filter and replace it if it's dirty.

The lower you set your air conditioner temperatures, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting will cost about 18 percent more than a 78 degree setting. Be sure to choose a temperature that doesn't compromise your comfort. Also, check your window air conditioner filter and replace or clean it if it is clogged. If your home has central air conditioning, check the furnace filter and replace it if it's dirty. Temporarily turn off your pool pump - Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers of household energy-second only to the air conditioning unit.

Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers of household energy-second only to the air conditioning unit. Use oscillating fans, which consume less energy than air conditioners.

Delay the use of hot water appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

like dishwashers and washing machines. Turn off lights when they are not needed.

Unplug electronics to reduce phantom load - Phantom load refers to the way electricity is drawn from electronic and electric devices when they are turned off. An advanced power strip on your entertainment system can turn off power to peripheral devices, reducing phantom load all year long, and saving up to $60 annually.

Click herefor more energy savings and bill management tips or visit our Connected Solutions page.

National Grid also reminds customers that prolonged temperatures of 90°F or higher can lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for the elderly, young children, and those with chronic illnesses.



