Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Crews Remain in the Field in Eastern New York As Another Round of Snow and Ice Impacts the Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:33pm EST
National Grid Crews Remain in the Field in Eastern New York As Another Round of Snow and Ice Impacts the Region Feb 10, 2020 - 1:45 PM

CONTACT: Patrick Stella 518-433-3838

National Grid's eastern New York field force remains active in areas north of Saratoga as a new round of sleet and heavy, wet snow impacts the region. The area had previously been pummeled by a severe, ice, snow and wind storm on Friday, and icing from that storm remains on trees and power lines. That residual icing, combined with a new round of up to six inches of heavy, wet snow is bringing additional power outages to the area.

'Our crews were in the final stages of cleanup and restoration after Friday's storm when another round of damaging weather began impacting the same communities,' said Keith McAfee, National Grid's Vice President of New York Electric Operations. 'Our extensive workforce is actively removing new safety hazards, such as downed trees and power lines, and addressing new outages caused by the continued icing and heavy snowfall. We will remain in the field until every customer is returned to service.'

The company's field force of more than 1,200 workers will continue to work 18-hour shifts, around the clock, as the next round of adverse weather hits the region. Areas hardest hit by Friday's storm included Warren and Saratoga counties.

McAfee said the company continues to work closely with local officials to coordinate restoration efforts. 'Safety remains our top priority. We're asking customers to be aware of potential safety hazards such as damaged trees, particularly broken limbs that haven't yet fallen to the ground. We also ask that drivers use extreme caution as they approach work areas, to ensure the safety of utility and other storm-response personnel.'

Electricity & Generator Safety

  • Customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration when a power outage occurs.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Use Caution When Addressing Ice and Snow Buildup

  • Clear snow and ice from gas meters and regulators by gently using a snow brush or broom. Never kick, hit or use sharp objects to remove snow and ice. If a meter and/or regulator is encased in solid ice, call National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.
  • Ensure vents for natural gas appliances are clear of snow and ice. Covered or clogged vents can lead to the build-up of poisonous carbon monoxide. Customers who detect an odor of natural gas or suspect carbon monoxide is present in their home, should go outside immediately and breathe deeply. If CO poisoning symptoms, such as headaches or drowsiness, are severe, call 911 immediately.
  • Customers experiencing gas odors or electricity emergencies should immediately call National Grid's emergency number: 1-800-867-5222.
  • Keep all ladders, shovels, roof rakes and other devices well clear of any lines coming from the street to the structure.
  • Start clearing snow from the opposite end of the roof from the service point where electricity is delivered.
  • If you are unsure of how to go about clearing snow and ice, or if your roof is particularly steep, contact a qualified roofing contractor.
  • As snow is removed from the roof, be aware of what is below that could become buried as snow hits the ground. Be especially mindful of the location of your electricity and gas meters, as they could be damaged by falling snow and ice.
  • Snow removal equipment operators should be aware of the location of electricity and natural gas equipment and avoid coming in contact with meters or piling snow around vents and other equipment mounted on the outside of buildings.

Stay informed and connected:

  • Customers can receive personalized alerts by text, email, and/or phone when an outage is detected at their property by enrolling in the company's outage alert option. To register, text REG to 64743, enter your National Grid electricity account number and select your preferred method(s) of notification. Customers also can text OUT to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 20:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
03:33pNATIONAL GRID : Crews Remain in the Field in Eastern New York As Another Round o..
PU
02/07NATIONAL GRID : Field Force Working to Restore Power As Wind, Ice Impact the Com..
PU
02/07South African miners keen to start generating their own power
RE
02/05NATIONAL GRID : First ever power cable between UK and Belgium celebrates strong ..
AQ
02/04NATIONAL GRID : First ever power cable between UK and Belgium celebrates strong ..
PU
02/04BP Expects Lower Production, Refining Margins -- Energy Comment
DJ
02/04NATIONAL GRID : Drax assessing coal plant plans in lease battle
AQ
02/03UK Energy Regulator Ofgem Outlines Decarbonization Plan
DJ
01/31UK power capacity auction for 2022/23 clears for 6.44 pounds per kilowatt per..
RE
01/30UK's National Grid says Peter Gershon to step down as chairman
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 462 M
EBIT 2020 3 573 M
Net income 2020 1 992 M
Debt 2020 27 827 M
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,12x
EV / Sales2021 4,13x
Capitalization 35 932 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 997,57  GBp
Last Close Price 1 022,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.31%46 701
SEMPRA ENERGY4.69%45 422
ORSTED AS5.37%45 092
ENGIE8.61%41 573
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE15.23%38 227
E.ON SE12.12%29 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group