National Grid : Crews Remain in the Field in Eastern New York As Another Round of Snow and Ice Impacts the Region

National Grid's eastern New York field force remains active in areas north of Saratoga as a new round of sleet and heavy, wet snow impacts the region. The area had previously been pummeled by a severe, ice, snow and wind storm on Friday, and icing from that storm remains on trees and power lines. That residual icing, combined with a new round of up to six inches of heavy, wet snow is bringing additional power outages to the area.

'Our crews were in the final stages of cleanup and restoration after Friday's storm when another round of damaging weather began impacting the same communities,' said Keith McAfee, National Grid's Vice President of New York Electric Operations. 'Our extensive workforce is actively removing new safety hazards, such as downed trees and power lines, and addressing new outages caused by the continued icing and heavy snowfall. We will remain in the field until every customer is returned to service.'

The company's field force of more than 1,200 workers will continue to work 18-hour shifts, around the clock, as the next round of adverse weather hits the region. Areas hardest hit by Friday's storm included Warren and Saratoga counties.

McAfee said the company continues to work closely with local officials to coordinate restoration efforts. 'Safety remains our top priority. We're asking customers to be aware of potential safety hazards such as damaged trees, particularly broken limbs that haven't yet fallen to the ground. We also ask that drivers use extreme caution as they approach work areas, to ensure the safety of utility and other storm-response personnel.'

Electricity & Generator Safety

Customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration when a power outage occurs.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

or by calling 911. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

carbon monoxide Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Use Caution When Addressing Ice and Snow Buildup

Clear snow and ice from gas meters and regulators by gently using a snow brush or broom. Never kick, hit or use sharp objects to remove snow and ice. If a meter and/or regulator is encased in solid ice, call National Grid at 1-800-642-4272 .

. Ensure vents for natural gas appliances are clear of snow and ice. Covered or clogged vents can lead to the build-up of poisonous carbon monoxide. Customers who detect an odor of natural gas or suspect carbon monoxide is present in their home, should go outside immediately and breathe deeply . If CO poisoning symptoms, such as headaches or drowsiness, are severe, call 911 immediately.

If CO poisoning symptoms, such as headaches or drowsiness, are severe, call 911 immediately. Customers experiencing gas odors or electricity emergencies should immediately call National Grid's emergency number: 1-800-867-5222 .

. Keep all ladders, shovels, roof rakes and other devices well clear of any lines coming from the street to the structure.

Start clearing snow from the opposite end of the roof from the service point where electricity is delivered.

If you are unsure of how to go about clearing snow and ice, or if your roof is particularly steep, contact a qualified roofing contractor.

As snow is removed from the roof, be aware of what is below that could become buried as snow hits the ground. Be especially mindful of the location of your electricity and gas meters, as they could be damaged by falling snow and ice.

Snow removal equipment operators should be aware of the location of electricity and natural gas equipment and avoid coming in contact with meters or piling snow around vents and other equipment mounted on the outside of buildings.

