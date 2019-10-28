National Grid Customers in Rhode Island To Benefit From Lower Gas Rates in Upcoming Year Oct 28, 2019

PROVIDENCE, RI - Rhode Islanders should see a decrease in their annual gas bill for the year ahead after the Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC) approved recent rate proposals from National Grid on Friday afternoon. The filings, submitted by the Company in September, impact the Gas Cost Recovery (GCR) charges and the Distribution Adjustment Clause (DAC) charges on customers' natural gas bills and are effective from November 1, 2019, through October 31, 2020.

For the average residential heating customer using 845 therms annually, the combined bill impact from the proposed DAC and GCR charges for a typical residential heating customer represents a decrease of $147.58 or 10.9% per year.

'As the winter season approaches we know our customers will be using more gas to heat their homes and businesses,' said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. 'And while our customers need to prepare for that increased use, it's encouraging to know their overall costs for the year ahead should be less significant than last year.'

The 'Cost of Gas' or supply prices are determined by the market and represent the price at which National Grid purchases natural gas and reserve pipeline capacity on behalf of our customers; National Grid passes this cost along to our customers without profit. The market rates for gas are lower this year than last year. The reduced rate for 'Cost of Gas' can be found under the 'Supply Services' portion of a residential heating customers bill. The new rate will be $0.5302 per therm for residential heating customers.

The new rate for the 'Distribution Adjustment Charge' can be found under the 'Delivery Services' portion of a residential heating customers bill. The new rate will be $0.0007 per therm for residential heating customers.



