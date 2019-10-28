Log in
National Grid : Customers in Rhode Island To Benefit From Lower Gas Rates in Upcoming Year

10/28/2019 | 02:42pm EDT
National Grid Customers in Rhode Island To Benefit From Lower Gas Rates in Upcoming Year Oct 28, 2019

Media Relations 401-784-7730

PROVIDENCE, RI - Rhode Islanders should see a decrease in their annual gas bill for the year ahead after the Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC) approved recent rate proposals from National Grid on Friday afternoon. The filings, submitted by the Company in September, impact the Gas Cost Recovery (GCR) charges and the Distribution Adjustment Clause (DAC) charges on customers' natural gas bills and are effective from November 1, 2019, through October 31, 2020.

For the average residential heating customer using 845 therms annually, the combined bill impact from the proposed DAC and GCR charges for a typical residential heating customer represents a decrease of $147.58 or 10.9% per year.

'As the winter season approaches we know our customers will be using more gas to heat their homes and businesses,' said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. 'And while our customers need to prepare for that increased use, it's encouraging to know their overall costs for the year ahead should be less significant than last year.'

The 'Cost of Gas' or supply prices are determined by the market and represent the price at which National Grid purchases natural gas and reserve pipeline capacity on behalf of our customers; National Grid passes this cost along to our customers without profit. The market rates for gas are lower this year than last year. The reduced rate for 'Cost of Gas' can be found under the 'Supply Services' portion of a residential heating customers bill. The new rate will be $0.5302 per therm for residential heating customers.

The new rate for the 'Distribution Adjustment Charge' can be found under the 'Delivery Services' portion of a residential heating customers bill. The new rate will be $0.0007 per therm for residential heating customers.


What Can Customers Do to Better Manage their Energy Costs?

National Grid also offers many programs to help customers manage their costs:

  • National Grid offers budget plan programs to help customers spread payments out more evenly across the year, which are particularly helpful to those on fixed incomes. This service is available to customers all year long.
  • Billing options and discount rates also are available to help eligible customers who may have difficulty paying their monthly gas or electric bills. Discounted rates are based on certain eligibility requirements.
  • For more information about bill assistance, customers should contact National Grid at 800-322-3223. Customers can also visit www.ngrid.com/billhelp.
About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Read more about our innovative projects in 'The Clean Energy Promise,' an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers. For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:41:05 UTC
