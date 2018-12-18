Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC (NG.)

NATIONAL GRID PLC (NG.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/18 05:30:00 pm
760.55 GBp   -8.95%
05/17NATIONAL GRID : full-year profits rise helped by U.S. business
RE
05/17NATIONAL GRID : Fiscal Year 2018 Profit Rose 24%
DJ
02/09British power capacity auction fails to attract gas projects
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest % Decrease Since Dec 2008 -- Data Talk

12/18/2018 | 09:16pm CET

National Grid plc Sponsored ADR (NGG) is currently at $47.26, down $4.54 or 8.76%

-- Would be lowest close since January 19, 2011 when it closed at $46.93

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since December 1, 2008 when it fell 12.66%

-- National Grid PLC said Tuesday that it was "disappointed" by U.K. regulatory proposals to cut the rate of return for investments in electricity and gas networks. Energy regulator Ofgem said it intends to set baseline returns to shareholders at 4% for the next regulatory period from 2021, about half of the previous limit. This is at the bottom end of previous guidance in March, when the regulator said it would propose a range of between 4% and 6%

-- Down 11.58% month-to-date

-- Down 19.64% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008 when it fell 39.53%

-- Down 49.96% from its all-time closing high of $94.45 on December 10, 2007

-- Down 19.09% from 52 weeks ago (December 19, 2017), when it closed at $58.41

-- Down 20.76% from its 52-week closing high of $59.64 on May 21, 2018

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

All data as of 2:48:40 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
09:16pNATIONAL GRID : Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest % Decrease Since Dec 2008 --..
DJ
07:15pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slide and growth worries smother FTSE 100 while mid-..
RE
09:43aNATIONAL GRID : Hits out at Regulator's Proposed Limit on Shareholder Returns
DJ
08:30aNATIONAL GRID : Ofgem's sector specific consultation
PU
12/17TESLA : pulled out of Tonawanda solar farm; Solar Liberty set to take over
AQ
12/14ENR NEW ENGLAND`S PROJECT OF THE YEA : Phase IV
AQ
12/12NATIONAL GRID : U.K. Electricity-Network Operator National Grid Names CFO -- Upd..
DJ
12/12NATIONAL GRID : and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) L..
PU
12/12NATIONAL GRID : Appoints Andy Agg as Permanent CFO
DJ
12/12NATIONAL GRID : Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 370 M
EBIT 2019 3 365 M
Net income 2019 1 873 M
Debt 2019 26 250 M
Yield 2019 5,68%
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
P/E ratio 2020 14,10
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Capitalization 28 389 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.55%36 079
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE36.28%48 469
ENGIE-10.25%35 535
SEMPRA ENERGY10.82%32 426
ORSTED32.86%28 658
E.ON-1.00%22 974
