National Grid : Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest % Decrease Since Dec 2008 -- Data Talk

National Grid plc Sponsored ADR (NGG) is currently at $47.26, down $4.54 or 8.76%

-- Would be lowest close since January 19, 2011 when it closed at $46.93

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since December 1, 2008 when it fell 12.66%

-- National Grid PLC said Tuesday that it was "disappointed" by U.K. regulatory proposals to cut the rate of return for investments in electricity and gas networks. Energy regulator Ofgem said it intends to set baseline returns to shareholders at 4% for the next regulatory period from 2021, about half of the previous limit. This is at the bottom end of previous guidance in March, when the regulator said it would propose a range of between 4% and 6%

-- Down 11.58% month-to-date

-- Down 19.64% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008 when it fell 39.53%

-- Down 49.96% from its all-time closing high of $94.45 on December 10, 2007

-- Down 19.09% from 52 weeks ago (December 19, 2017), when it closed at $58.41

-- Down 20.76% from its 52-week closing high of $59.64 on May 21, 2018

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

All data as of 2:48:40 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet