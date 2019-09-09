Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Enhances Bill Payment Options for Its Seven Million Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:42am EDT
September 9, 2019 CONTACT: Media Relations - 781-907-3980

WALTHAM, M.A. -National Grid today announces enhanced bill pay options through a vendor relationship with doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay , providing customers with added convenience and security when paying their energy bills. New features include payment via Apple Pay, overdraft protection, paperless billing options, and more.

National Grid customers can pay their energy bills along with other household bills from one convenient location - via desktop or mobile phone. doxo also helps users reduce potential bank overdrafts by monitoring bank balances in real-time, so customers have full visibility into their accounts before making each payment.

'Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at National Grid. We want our customer interactions to be as seamless as possible, which means providing simple, efficient experiences,' said Terry Sobolewski, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid, US. 'These new bill-pay features are another important step in that direction. Whether our customers like to pay their energy bill directly on our site or pay all of their bills in one place through doxo, we offer both experiences that satisfy different preferences.'

National Grid's integration with doxo benefits both consumers and business customers. Many businesses have multiple locations and now they are able to organize all of their National Grid accounts together with a single login in a single app. Businesses can select different payment options or set up auto-pay with limits to ensure they are alerted if they need to review a particular bill. Additionally, once a business customer goes paperless on doxo, all their National Grid bills are organized and archived alongside their payment history in a single place.

'We're excited to add National Grid, one of the most innovative utility providers in the industry, to our direct payment network, enabling secure and convenient payment options for their customers,' said Roger Parks, VP of Provider Engagement, doxo. 'Through doxo, National Grid leverages a customer engagement channel that works alongside their website and provides added convenience for their customers - to help speed payments, reduce care incidents, and make it much easier for people and businesses to track and stay on top of their bills each month.'

National Grid customers can view their current balance and/or make a payment through doxo online here: www.doxo.com/info/nationalgrid., or by downloading the doxo app from Apple App or Google Play stores.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 15:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
11:42aNATIONAL GRID : Enhances Bill Payment Options for Its Seven Million Customers
PU
09/03NATIONAL GRID : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
09/03NATIONAL GRID : NGG Finance plc Announces Tender Offer Results
PU
09/03National Grid PLC NGG Finance plc Announces Tender Offer Results
DJ
08/29NATIONAL GRID : NGG Finance PLC Announces Target Acceptance Amount
PU
08/28S.Africa's Eskom says first power produced at Medupi's last unit
RE
08/21NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem's power cut probe underwhelms UK experts
AQ
08/20Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts
DJ
08/19NATIONAL GRID : Publication of Annual Report - Group Company
PU
08/19NATIONAL GRID : Offers Safety, Energy-Saving Tips As High Temperatures, Summer S..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 726 M
EBIT 2020 3 591 M
Net income 2020 1 971 M
Debt 2020 27 827 M
Yield 2020 5,80%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 29 271 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 917,14  GBp
Last Close Price 841,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.05%36 035
ORSTED AS56.21%42 332
SEMPRA ENERGY31.25%38 986
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.33%37 021
ENGIE9.02%36 384
PPL CORPORATION5.15%21 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group