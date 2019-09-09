National Grid : Enhances Bill Payment Options for Its Seven Million Customers

September 9, 2019 CONTACT: Media Relations - 781-907-3980

WALTHAM, M.A. - National Grid today announces enhanced bill pay options through a vendor relationship with doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay , providing customers with added convenience and security when paying their energy bills. New features include payment via Apple Pay, overdraft protection, paperless billing options, and more.

National Grid customers can pay their energy bills along with other household bills from one convenient location - via desktop or mobile phone. doxo also helps users reduce potential bank overdrafts by monitoring bank balances in real-time, so customers have full visibility into their accounts before making each payment.

'Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at National Grid. We want our customer interactions to be as seamless as possible, which means providing simple, efficient experiences,' said Terry Sobolewski, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid, US. 'These new bill-pay features are another important step in that direction. Whether our customers like to pay their energy bill directly on our site or pay all of their bills in one place through doxo, we offer both experiences that satisfy different preferences.'

National Grid's integration with doxo benefits both consumers and business customers. Many businesses have multiple locations and now they are able to organize all of their National Grid accounts together with a single login in a single app. Businesses can select different payment options or set up auto-pay with limits to ensure they are alerted if they need to review a particular bill. Additionally, once a business customer goes paperless on doxo, all their National Grid bills are organized and archived alongside their payment history in a single place.

'We're excited to add National Grid, one of the most innovative utility providers in the industry, to our direct payment network, enabling secure and convenient payment options for their customers,' said Roger Parks, VP of Provider Engagement, doxo. 'Through doxo, National Grid leverages a customer engagement channel that works alongside their website and provides added convenience for their customers - to help speed payments, reduce care incidents, and make it much easier for people and businesses to track and stay on top of their bills each month.'

National Grid customers can view their current balance and/or make a payment through doxo online here: www.doxo.com/info/nationalgrid., or by downloading the doxo app from Apple App or Google Play stores.