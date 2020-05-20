National Grid : Grain LNG launches second phase of Open Season
20 May 2020
National Grid's Grain LNG importation terminal on Friday 15 May launched the second phase of an on-going Open Season, during which the market is invited to bid for up to 300 GWh/d (7.2 mtpa) of redelivery capacity and 380,000 m3 of associated storage, to be made available from mid-2025.
The capacity on offer is a combination of new build and existing capacity which comes out of contract in 2025. The expansion will increase the size of the Grain LNG terminal, located on the Isle of Grain in Kent, to approximately 1.2 million cubic metres.
Nicola Duffin, Commercial Manager for Grain LNG, said: 'During these unprecedented times, we believe the demand for LNG importation capacity remains strong. The flexibility offered by Grain LNG's large storage tanks, and the benefit of our location in South East England, means our facility continues to be of interest to market participants. We are delighted therefore that we have received the required regulatory approvals to proceed to the next phase. Final and binding bids are required by 15th of June 2020.'
Grain LNG also offers reloads, trans shipments and a multi-bay facility for reloading road tankers, and ISO containers and has plans for a marine breakbulk facility. The Grain LNG terminal is the only terminal in the UK offering small-scale solutions to the market.
UK terminals have seen a considerable increase in utilisation recently as new global supplies have come online and the economics of moving LNG from the Atlantic to the Pacific basin have failed to stack up.
The consultation phase of the Open Season concluded in January 2020. The second bidding phase was initially scheduled for March 2020 but some delays were incurred due to Covid-19.
About National Grid Grain LNG
National Grid Grain LNG, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Grid, owns and operates the UK's first modern LNG importation terminal, playing an important role in securing UK gas supply.
Commissioned in July 2005, the terminal is presently able to provide up to 25% of the UK's gas demand. LNG is essentially the gas used in homes and business, which has been chilled to -161 degrees centigrade into a liquid state.
In addition to regassification Grain LNG offers add-on services including truck loading bays, reloads, cool-downs and trans shipments.
Notes to Editors: National Grid is pivotal to the energy systems in the UK and the north eastern United States. We aim to serve customers well and efficiently, supporting the communities in which we operate and making possible the energy systems of the future.
National Grid in the UK:
We own and operate the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations.
We own and operate the gas National Transmission System in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. Our network comprises approximately 7,660 kilometres (4,760 miles) of high-pressure pipe and 618 above-ground installations.
As Great Britain's System Operator (SO) we make sure gas and electricity is transported safely and efficiently from where it is produced to where it is consumed. From April 2019, Electricity System Operator (ESO) is a new standalone business within National Grid, legally separate from all other parts of the National Grid Group. This will provide the right environment to deliver a balanced and impartial ESO that can realise real benefits for consumers as we transition to a more decentralised, decarbonised electricity system.
Other UK activities mainly relate to businesses operating in competitive markets outside of our core regulated businesses; including interconnectors, gas metering activities and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal - all of which are now part of National Grid Ventures. National Grid Property is responsible for the management, clean-up and disposal of surplus sites in the UK. Most of these are former gas works.