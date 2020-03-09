Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community project

03/09/2020 | 09:03am EDT
Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community project

09 Mar 2020

A team from National Grid has taken time out from managing and delivering new electricity infrastructure projects to support a country park in Coventry.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has been awarded £1.3m from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the Dunsmore Living Landscape Project which includes a project to plant a mile of hedgerow in Warwickshire County Council's Ryton Pools Country Park. On Friday morning (6 March) more than 40 volunteers from National Grid helped plant some of the 6500 trees due to be placed in the park this year.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust protects and enhance wildlife, natural habitats and geology throughout Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull, to encourage a greater awareness, appreciation and participation in all aspects of nature conservation and the environment.

Aaron Hall, Senior Project Manager for Electricity Construction for National Grid said: 'Supporting community projects allows us to meet local people and to do something practical to improve both the wider environment and biodiversity in the park - it's great to build relationships and to give something back'.

Ben Coleman, Countryside Ranger at Ryton Pools Country Park said: 'We really appreciate the support provided by National Grid. We planted 1200 trees during the morning which would have taken the team on site almost a week to do without their support'.

National Grid employees can use 'volunteer days' to allow them to switch from their normal roles in offices or work sites and use their skills and experience to deliver work that benefits the community.

Contact for media information only
Press Officer (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)
Helen Blake
helen.blake@nationalgrid.com
+44 (0)7790 824788
+44 (0)1926 655619
Share this page
Notes for editors

Notes to Editors:
National Grid is pivotal to the energy systems in the UK and the north eastern United States. We aim to serve customers well and efficiently, supporting the communities in which we operate and making possible the energy systems of the future.
National Grid in the UK:
  • We own and operate the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations.
  • We own and operate the gas National Transmission System in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. Our network comprises approximately 7,660 kilometres (4,760 miles) of high-pressure pipe and 618 above-ground installations.
  • As Great Britain's System Operator (SO) we make sure gas and electricity is transported safely and efficiently from where it is produced to where it is consumed. From April 2019, Electricity System Operator (ESO) is a new standalone business within National Grid, legally separate from all other parts of the National Grid Group. This will provide the right environment to deliver a balanced and impartial ESO that can realise real benefits for consumers as we transition to a more decentralised, decarbonised electricity system.
  • Other UK activities mainly relate to businesses operating in competitive markets outside of our core regulated businesses; including interconnectors, gas metering activities and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal - all of which are now part of National Grid Ventures. National Grid Property is responsible for the management, clean-up and disposal of surplus sites in the UK. Most of these are former gas works.
Find out more about the energy challenge and how National Grid is helping find solutions to some of the challenges we face at https://www.nationalgrid.com/group/news
National Grid undertakes no obligation to update any of the information contained in this release, which speaks only as at the date of this release, unless required by law or regulation.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
