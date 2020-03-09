National Grid : Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community project

Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community project
09 Mar 2020
A team from National Grid has taken time out from managing and delivering new electricity infrastructure projects to support a country park in Coventry.
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has been awarded £1.3m from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the Dunsmore Living Landscape Project which includes a project to plant a mile of hedgerow in Warwickshire County Council's Ryton Pools Country Park. On Friday morning (6 March) more than 40 volunteers from National Grid helped plant some of the 6500 trees due to be placed in the park this year.
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust protects and enhance wildlife, natural habitats and geology throughout Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull, to encourage a greater awareness, appreciation and participation in all aspects of nature conservation and the environment.
Aaron Hall, Senior Project Manager for Electricity Construction for National Grid said: 'Supporting community projects allows us to meet local people and to do something practical to improve both the wider environment and biodiversity in the park - it's great to build relationships and to give something back'.
Ben Coleman, Countryside Ranger at Ryton Pools Country Park said: 'We really appreciate the support provided by National Grid. We planted 1200 trees during the morning which would have taken the team on site almost a week to do without their support'.
National Grid employees can use 'volunteer days' to allow them to switch from their normal roles in offices or work sites and use their skills and experience to deliver work that benefits the community.
