National Grid : Has More Than 2,100 Field Workers Ready As Forecasts Call for Gale-Force Winds Through Friday
0
10/31/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
Oct 31, 2019
Patrick Stella - 518-433-3838
David Bertola - 716-831-7136
Virginia Limmiatis - 315-452-7708
Company reminds customers to keep safety a priority before, during and after the storm
In preparation for forecasted gale-force winds moving west to east across portions of upstate New York beginning later tonight, National Grid has increased staffing to more than 2,100 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers, including line contractor support from as far away as South Carolina and Tennessee.Crews are being prepositioned, particularly in western and central New York, where wind gusts off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are forecasted to be in excess of 70 mph.
Calling in extra resources,mobilizing field and tree crews, and increasing staffing in our Customer Contact Center
Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted
Initiating patrols to monitor our gas system for any impact from potential flooding
Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information
Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared
Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared
In anticipation of the storm, the company also provides customers with the following safety reminders:
Electricity & Generator Safety
If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid onlineto expedite restoration.
Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)
Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
Stay informed and connected:
Customers can receivepersonalized alerts by text, email, and/or phonewhen an outage is detected at their property by enrolling in the company's outage alert option. To register, text REG to 64743, enter your National Grid electricity account number and select your preferred method(s) of notification. Customers also can text OUT to 64743 to report an outage.
For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Centralwebsite. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
A Reminder on Estimated Restoration Times
Immediately after a storm, restoration times on National Grid'sOutage Centralsite may be listed as 'assessing conditions.' That's because safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires must be cleared away so that infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed. Thisvideoand the infographic below describe our restoration process.
It's normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can go up and down as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs and restoration. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur that are separate from storm-related outages.
Outage Central Reminder:Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for entire communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that communityto have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into ourReport or Check an Outagepage.
