National Grid : Issues Natural Gas Long-Term Capacity Supplemental Report for Downstate New York

BROOKLYN/HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - National Grid today issued its Natural Gas Long-Term Capacity Supplemental Report for Downstate New York ('Supplemental Report'). The filing of the report meets another critical milestone of the Company's November 2019 agreement with New York State.

The new report supplements the Company's original Natural Gas Long-Term Capacity Report ('Long Term Report'), which was released on February 24 and outlined 10 possible long-term natural gas capacity options for the future.

Following the release of the Long-Term Report, the Company launched a website and held six public meetings in its Downstate service area to gather feedback and comments to inform the findings within the Supplemental Report. These meetings were attended by more than 800 people, who made 258 public comments. Altogether, more than 7,000 public comments were filed with the New York Public Service Commission.

As a result of the extensive feedback from the public and the Company's own further analyses, the Supplemental Report makes two recommendations to the State: a non-pipeline solution, and an infrastructure solution. The Report presents a balanced assessment of each that weighs cost, deliverability and reliability risks, and includes a broad range of criteria, including areas of high customer feedback.

'The Supplemental Report provides these two potential pathways to solve for the capacity constraint issues in Downstate New York,' says National Grid U.S. President Badar Khan. 'We look forward to a continuing dialogue with New York State to ensure a solution is agreed by June 2020, so it can be implemented in time for the winter of 2021/22.'

'The feedback and comments we received, as well as the changing conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, were important factors in revising our evaluations and data points related to the final recommendations in the report,' added John Bruckner, National Grid's President in New York. 'These include a reduction in overall demand, a modest supply increase based on ongoing internal reviews, a new risk impact analysis and updated cost numbers for all the potential solutions that factor in the cost of carbon and customer cost impact.'