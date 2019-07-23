Log in
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
National Grid plc
NG.
GB00BDR05C01
NATIONAL GRID PLC
(NG.)
Report
Real-time CHI-X -
07/23 09:09:25 am
846.8
GBp
+1.60%
08:52a
National Grid Joint Venture Awards EUR1.1 Billion in Contracts
DJ
07:27a
NATIONAL GRID
: Siemens wins work worth 1.1 billion euros on UK-Denmark power link
RE
06:45a
NATIONAL GRID
: and Energinet name suppliers for UK's first ever power cable to Denmark
PU
National Grid Joint Venture Awards EUR1.1 Billion in Contracts
0
07/23/2019 | 08:52am EDT
0
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020
15 459 M
EBIT 2020
3 569 M
Net income 2020
1 970 M
Debt 2020
27 390 M
Yield 2020
5,85%
P/E ratio 2020
14,4x
P/E ratio 2021
13,6x
EV / Sales2020
3,61x
EV / Sales2021
3,63x
Capitalization
28 440 M
More Financials
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
914,14 GBp
Last Close Price
833,50 GBp
Spread / Highest target
23,6%
Spread / Average Target
9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,42%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
John Mark Pettigrew
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon
Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis
Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC
9.07%
35 511
ORSTED AS
45.60%
40 038
SEMPRA ENERGY
29.45%
38 571
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
-20.29%
37 607
ENGIE
10.34%
37 390
E.ON SE
9.66%
22 963
More Results
