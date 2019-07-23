Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid Joint Venture Awards EUR1.1 Billion in Contracts

07/23/2019 | 08:52am EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1.56% 847.3 Delayed Quote.9.07%
NKT A/S -6.02% 106.2 Delayed Quote.25.24%
PRYSMIAN 0.53% 18.8 End-of-day quote.10.85%
SIEMENS AG 1.57% 101.04 Delayed Quote.2.18%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 459 M
EBIT 2020 3 569 M
Net income 2020 1 970 M
Debt 2020 27 390 M
Yield 2020 5,85%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,61x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 28 440 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 914,14  GBp
Last Close Price 833,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.07%35 511
ORSTED AS45.60%40 038
SEMPRA ENERGY29.45%38 571
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.29%37 607
ENGIE10.34%37 390
E.ON SE9.66%22 963
