National Grid Joint Venture Awards EUR1.1 Billion in Contracts

Financials (GBP) Sales 2020 15 459 M EBIT 2020 3 569 M Net income 2020 1 970 M Debt 2020 27 390 M Yield 2020 5,85% P/E ratio 2020 14,4x P/E ratio 2021 13,6x EV / Sales2020 3,61x EV / Sales2021 3,63x Capitalization 28 440 M Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 914,14 GBp Last Close Price 833,50 GBp Spread / Highest target 23,6% Spread / Average Target 9,68% Spread / Lowest Target -6,42% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NATIONAL GRID PLC 9.07% 35 511 ORSTED AS 45.60% 40 038 SEMPRA ENERGY 29.45% 38 571 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -20.29% 37 607 ENGIE 10.34% 37 390 E.ON SE 9.66% 22 963