Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Grid : Keeping gas and electricity flowing throughout the Coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
Keeping gas and electricity flowing throughout the Coronavirus crisis

17 Mar 2020

As the world tackles Coronavirus, National Grid employees are working hard to make sure the lights stay on and the gas keeps flowing. Here Nicola Shaw, Executive Director, UK, explains how we're protecting our staff and why no one should be concerned about their energy supply as more of us stay at home.

Millions of people rely on us every day to keep the lights on and the gas flowing, and we want to reassure everyone that we have plans in place to keep the networks working throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

We have well-developed procedures in place to manage the effects of a pandemic and National Grid Electricity System Operator has analysed the anticipated effects on electricity supply and demand of mass self-isolation of the UK's workforce. In fact, demand across the country is expected to reduce; largely owing to a decrease in energy use from industrial consumers, which is likely to be greater than the increase in domestic demand as people stay at home.

All our operational sites are secure with a wide range of resilience and security measures. Our control centres have fully operational back-up locations and our engineers are trained across multiple roles. These measures have been strengthened further with a range of additional measures to segregate our critical employees. Visitor access to our electricity and gas control rooms has been ceased. We have comprehensive and well-developed procedures in place to manage the effects of a pandemic and do not anticipate any issues in continuing to reliably supply gas and electricity.

The welfare of our employees remains our priority. We have asked all our employees who do not need to be onsite to work from home where possible, in line with government guidance. This measure has been introduced to limit the spread of the virus, protect the health and safety of all our people, and ensure those in operational roles can continue to do their jobs.

We are working closely with all of the energy networks across Great Britain, including the Energy Networks Association (ENA), who is the trade body for network companies. The ENA will publish any new information relating to the energy industry, as well as providing guidance and advice for consumers.

In the meantime, please continue to use energy as you usually would …boil that kettle, tune in to your favourite TV show and enjoy a hot shower… there are teams of people working 24/7 at National Grid, committed to making sure you can do just that.

Contact for media information only
Share this page
Notes for editors

Notes to Editors:
National Grid is pivotal to the energy systems in the UK and the north eastern United States. We aim to serve customers well and efficiently, supporting the communities in which we operate and making possible the energy systems of the future.
National Grid in the UK:
  • We own and operate the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. We also operate, but do not own, the Scottish networks. Our networks comprise approximately 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of overhead line, 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) of underground cable and 342 substations.
  • We own and operate the gas National Transmission System in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing supply and demand. Our network comprises approximately 7,660 kilometres (4,760 miles) of high-pressure pipe and 618 above-ground installations.
  • As Great Britain's System Operator (SO) we make sure gas and electricity is transported safely and efficiently from where it is produced to where it is consumed. From April 2019, Electricity System Operator (ESO) is a new standalone business within National Grid, legally separate from all other parts of the National Grid Group. This will provide the right environment to deliver a balanced and impartial ESO that can realise real benefits for consumers as we transition to a more decentralised, decarbonised electricity system.
  • Other UK activities mainly relate to businesses operating in competitive markets outside of our core regulated businesses; including interconnectors, gas metering activities and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal - all of which are now part of National Grid Ventures. National Grid Property is responsible for the management, clean-up and disposal of surplus sites in the UK. Most of these are former gas works.
Find out more about the energy challenge and how National Grid is helping find solutions to some of the challenges we face at https://www.nationalgrid.com/group/news
National Grid undertakes no obligation to update any of the information contained in this release, which speaks only as at the date of this release, unless required by law or regulation.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 17:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
01:25pNATIONAL GRID : Keeping gas and electricity flowing throughout the Coronavirus c..
PU
03/16NATIONAL GRID : Power industry's integrity must not be compromised
AQ
03/13NATIONAL GRID : Temporarily Suspends Collections-Related Activities to Lessen CO..
PU
03/12NATIONAL GRID : Tonight's Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report Public Meeting s..
PU
03/11NATIONAL GRID : welcomes Budget commitments on EV charging and CCS
PU
03/10NATIONAL GRID : NYSEG/RG&E to Pioneer Use of New Electric Backhoe Loader
PU
03/10NATIONAL GRID : Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community..
AQ
03/09NATIONAL GRID : Green fingered engineering volunteers support Coventry community..
PU
03/05EVERSOURCE : and National Grid Propose Innovative Solutions to Improve Reliabili..
BU
02/27NATIONAL GRID : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Blizzard Conditions ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 554 M
EBIT 2020 3 577 M
Net income 2020 1 997 M
Debt 2020 27 855 M
Yield 2020 5,64%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,77x
Capitalization 30 305 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 999,27  GBp
Last Close Price 863,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.52%37 197
ORSTED AS-15.88%36 323
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.41%28 356
ENGIE-30.71%26 870
SEMPRA ENERGY-41.50%25 901
E.ON SE-11.05%24 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group