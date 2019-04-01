Log in
National Grid : Local Leaders Celebrate Rhode Island's First Net Zero Energy Ready Residential Development

04/01/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

PROVIDENCE - State and local leaders from the City of Warwick, Office of Energy Resources, h.a. Fisher Homes, and National Grid celebrated the start of construction of Rhode Island's first Net Zero Energy residential development today. Built by h.a. Fisher Homes, the new residences will be so energy efficient that a renewable energy system (such as a solar rooftop) can offset all or most of the annual energy consumed by the residents. The event was held at National Grid's Energy Innovation Hub in Providence - just steps away from where the Rhode Island Home Show kicks off later this week.

The concept for the new development was created through h.a. Fisher Home's participation in National Grid's Residential New Construction Program and the Path to Zero Energy Ready Homes programs. The programs, which are part of National Grid's suite of energy efficiency offerings (www.ngrid.com/save), focus on design review, in-field training and home-testing to help building professionals realize the building science that supports energy efficiency.

'We applaud this net zero residential development because it will contribute to the Governor's clean energy goals and help reduce our state's greenhouse gas emissions,' said State Energy Commissioner Carol Grant. 'By combining the latest in energy efficiency technology with solar power, these net zero homes are the future and they serve as a model for others to follow.'

The new development, Wynfield Place, will be located in Warwick, R.I. Construction began a few weeks ago and the first available homes are expected to be completed by Fall of 2019. Through the Path to Zero Energy Ready Homes Program, National Grid and h.a. Fisher Homes will conduct tours of the neighborhood at different stages of development to serve as an educational resource to the building community and homeowners.

'More and more people are realizing that the best way to control their energy costs is to become more energy efficient,' said RI House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi (Warwick, District 23). 'These new homes will be the premier example of how becoming more energy efficient can benefit not only the environment but also your wallet. We're thrilled to have this one-of-a-kind development in our own backyard - right here in Warwick.'

'This is another exciting day for our city,' said Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon. 'Hopefully, these new homes are what entire neighborhoods will offer a decade from now. Becoming more energy efficient isn't something we ought to do - it's what we need to do for our communities and our future. Congratulations to h.a. Fisher Homes and National Grid for their cooperative efforts to bring the project to fruition.'

Rhode Island is ranked 3rd in the country, when it comes to energy efficiency, based on the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE) Scorecard.

'The Residential and Commercial Energy Efficiency programs we manage are reaching thousands of customers ever year to help to reduce energy costs and consumption,' said Brian Schuster, Director of Customer and Community Management for National Grid Rhode Island. 'Just as importantly, these programs are helping to meet Rhode Island's clean energy goals and the vision we have for the Northeast 80×50 Pathway.'

Wynfield Place, will be home to nine single-level condominiums located in the heart of Warwick, and designed to both Woman-Centric standards as well as Net-Zero Energy Ready construction methods.

'Until now, 'Net Zero' has only been done in a few, high-end, test homes that have either been completely retrofitted or custom built, said Hugh Fisher, President of h.a. Fisher Homes. 'We were determined to bring Net Zero Ready homes to everyone. It was not a science problem anymore; it was a math problem! Problem solved.'

h.a. Fisher Homes offered to be a pilot for National Grid to build not only Net-Zero Energy Ready homes that are re-producible and affordable, but a whole Net-Zero Energy Ready neighborhood!

Jeremy Dagold, Project Manager with CLEAResult, a company providing energy efficiency services across North America, noted that Wynfield Place will feature 'some of the healthiest, highest quality and efficient homes available in RI. Custom built quality at production-built cost, built by a Rhode Island homebuilder '

Left to right: Brian Schuster (National Grid), Hugh Fisher (h.a. Fisher Homes), Rep. Joseph Shekarchi (Warwick), Commissioner Carol Grant (Office of Energy Resources), Mayor Joseph Solomon, Chris Porter (National Grid)

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 18:36:12 UTC
