Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC (NG.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : NG reaches agreement with Massachusetts Gas unions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:20am EST

08 January 2019

National Grid plc ('National Grid')

National Grid reaches agreement with Massachusetts Gas unions

National Grid is pleased to announce that a satisfactory agreement has been reached in its contract negotiations with two Massachusetts Gas unions over employment terms and conditions. The agreement is for a five-and-a-half-year contract for 1,250 employees in the company's Massachusetts Gas business.

During the negotiation, National Grid implemented a Work Contingency Plan to ensure that customers continued to receive a safe and reliable service. The company looks forward to welcoming back employees on 21 January 2019.

Investors and Analysts

James Flanagan

+44 (0) 20 7004 3129 (d)

+44 (0) 7970 778 952 (m)

Tom Edwards

+44 (0) 20 7004 3460 (d)

+44 (0) 7976 962 791 (m)

Will Jackson

+44 (0) 20 7004 3166 (d)

+44 (0) 7584 206 578 (m)

Media

Sean Kemp

+44 (0) 7960 012356 (m)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This announcement contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information with respect to National Grid's (the Company) financial condition, its results of operations and businesses, strategy, plans and objectives. Words such as 'aims', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'should', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'outlook', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'targets', 'may', 'will', 'continue', 'project' and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of National Grid's future performance and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions, risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond National Grid's ability to control, predict or estimate precisely, such as changes in laws or regulations, including any arising as a result of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, announcements from and decisions by governmental bodies or regulators, including those relating to the role of the UK electricity system operator; the timing of construction and delivery by third parties of new generation projects requiring connection; breaches of, or changes in, environmental, climate change and health and safety laws or regulations, including breaches or other incidents arising from the potentially harmful nature of its activities; network failure or interruption, the inability to carry out critical non network operations and damage to infrastructure, due to adverse weather conditions including the impact of major storms as well as the results of climate change, due to counterparties being unable to deliver physical commodities, or due to the failure of or unauthorised access to or deliberate breaches of National Grid's IT systems and supporting technology; performance against regulatory targets and standards and against National Grid's peers with the aim of delivering stakeholder expectations regarding costs and efficiency savings, including those related to investment programmes and internal transformation, cost efficiency and remediation plans; and customers and counterparties (including financial institutions) failing to perform their obligations to the Company. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this announcement include fluctuations in exchange rates, interest rates and commodity price indices; restrictions and conditions (including filing requirements) in National Grid's borrowing and debt arrangements, funding costs and access to financing; regulatory requirements for the Company to maintain financial resources in certain parts of its business and restrictions on some subsidiaries' transactions such as paying dividends, lending or levying charges; inflation or deflation; the delayed timing of recoveries and payments in National Grid's regulated businesses and whether aspects of its activities are contestable; the funding requirements and performance of National Grid's pension schemes and other post-retirement benefit schemes; the failure to attract, train or retain employees with the necessary competencies, including leadership skills, and any significant disputes arising with National Grid's employees or the breach of laws or regulations by its employees; the failure to respond to market developments, including competition for onshore transmission, the threats and opportunities presented by emerging technology, development activities relating to changes in the energy mix and the integration of distributed energy resources; and the need to grow the Company's business to deliver its strategy, as well as incorrect or unforeseen assumptions or conclusions (including unanticipated costs and liabilities) relating to business development activity, including assumptions in connection with the Company's sale of the remaining Cadent stake. For further details regarding these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may impact National Grid, please read the Strategic Report section and the 'Risk factors' on pages 193 to 196 of National Grid's most recent Annual Report and Accounts, as updated by National Grid's unaudited half-year financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 published on 8 November 2018. In addition, new factors emerge from time to time and National Grid cannot assess the potential impact of any such factor on its activities or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual future results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Except as may be required by law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:18:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
02:20aNATIONAL GRID : NG reaches agreement with Massachusetts Gas unions
PU
01/07NATIONAL GRID : New Contract Between National Grid and MA Gas Unions Ends Lockou..
PU
01/07NRG ENERGY : Newport council poised to join Middletown in renewable energy plan
AQ
01/05NATIONAL GRID : Premier Inn and E.ON trial UKs first battery-powered hotel
AQ
01/03NATIONAL GRID : unions have tentative agreement after lockout
AQ
01/01NATIONAL GRID : Field Force Assessing Damage, Restoring Power As Powerful Wind S..
PU
01/01NATIONAL GRID : Gas leak spurs evacuation at downtown Syracuse hotel
AQ
2018NATIONAL GRID : Urges Safety As High Winds Are Forecasted Throughout Upstate New..
PU
2018NATIONAL GRID : Extended jobless benefits in store for natural gas workers
AQ
2018LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Finish Lower As Sinking Oil Weighs On FTSE 100
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 476 M
EBIT 2019 3 368 M
Net income 2019 1 871 M
Debt 2019 26 195 M
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
P/E ratio 2020 13,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 26 473 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.92%33 806
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%46 750
ENGIE3.95%35 282
SEMPRA ENERGY2.10%30 229
ORSTED0.60%28 119
E.ON4.10%22 780
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.