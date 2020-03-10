Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : NYSEG/RG&E to Pioneer Use of New Electric Backhoe Loader

03/10/2020
Mar 10, 2020 - 1:30 PM
BUFFALO, NY - March 10, 2020 - National Grid and AVANGRID (NYSE:AGR) companies, New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric (NYSEG/RG&E), are the first utilities in the country to incorporate fully electric backhoe loaders in their fleets. The all-electric backhoe loader was built by CASE Construction Equipment after National Grid and AVANGRID requested zero-emission construction equipment to support their efforts to reduce emissions and create more sustainable communities.

National Grid and NYSEG/RG&E will use the new backhoe loader as part of their gas construction businesses and plan to move the equipment throughout their service areas for a year of field testing.

CASE's traditional 580 diesel-powered backhoe loader was used as the foundation for the project. The company worked with the utilities to electrify the product in conjunction with Moog, an international designer and manufacturer of advance motion control products, and Green Machine, a Buffalo based company known for a variety of battery powered products including mini excavators, which National Grid has been using since 2016.

The power and performance of the zero-emission 580 EV is equivalent to other diesel-powered backhoes in the CASE product line, but with lower daily operating costs. In addition to cost savings and using less diesel fuel throughout their construction fleets, other benefits of using the 580 EV include: bb

Safety
The equipment creates a quiet work zone for employees and customers. The reduced noise leads to improved communication among workers. In addition, the worksite is healthier due to the elimination of fossil fuel exhaust.

Emissions reduction
Using battery-operated equipment helps National Grid reach its companywide emissions target of net zero by 2050, and further supports the company's initiatives to increase the number of electric vehicles across its service area. Likewise, NYSEG and RG&E's parent company - AVANGRID - has committed to aggressive emissions reductions and was the first utility in the nation to announce its pledge to achieve generation-related carbon neutrality by 2035, with plans to further electrify its company fleet to reduce emissions.

Embracing the future
By purchasing and testing battery-powered construction equipment, National Grid and NYSEG/RG&E will lead the way for other energy companies as well as businesses in the construction industry by demonstrating and realizing benefits to the environment, customers, communities and employees.

'The backhoe loader is perfectly suited for electrification as the varied use cycles, from heavy to light work, provide an excellent opportunity to convert wasted diesel engine hours into zero consumption battery time, yet provide the operator with instantaneous torque response when needed,' said Eric Zieser, director, global compact equipment product line, CASE. 'At low idle a diesel engine has reduced torque and requires time for the engine to ramp up to meet the load demands. Electric motors, on the other hand, have instantaneous torque and peak torque available at every operating speed.'

'NYSEG and RG&E have led the effort to electrify the transportation sector and the purchase of our new 580 EV backhoe loader reaffirms our commitment to creating a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve,' said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. 'I'd like to thank CASE, Green Machine and Moog for listening to their customers' feedback and working collaboratively to create a new and innovative product. This industry leading effort will benefit the environment, our employees and our customers -- we are proud to be a part of it.'

'National Grid has been at the forefront of incorporating battery-powered construction equipment into our business, and CASE's new backhoe loader directly supports our corporate goal to eliminate companywide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,' said John Bruckner, National Grid's New York President.

'Electrifying our vehicle fleet is among the many initiatives we're implementing across our business to achieve this target. We are proud to be working with CASE and so many other partners to deliver the clean energy future.'

# # #

About NYSEG: New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR). Established in 1852, NYSEG operates approximately 35,000 miles of electric distribution lines and 4,500 miles of electric transmission lines across more than 40% of upstate New York. It also operates more than 8,150 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines and 20 miles of gas transmission pipelines. It serves approximately 894,000 electricity customers and 266,000 natural gas customers. For more information, visit www.nyseg.com.

About RG&E: Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR). Established in 1848, RG&E operates approximately 8,800 miles of electric distribution lines and 1,100 miles of electric transmission lines. It also operates approximately 10,600 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines and 105 miles of gas transmission pipelines. It serves approximately 378,500 electricity customers and 313,000 natural gas

customers in a nine-county region in New York surrounding the City of Rochester. For more information, visit www.rge.com.
About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $34 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,500 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Media Contacts:

• Michael Jamison (NYSEG/RG&E) Michael.Jamison@avangrid.com 203-997-7906 (cellphone)

• David Bertola (National Grid) David.Bertola@nationalgrid.com 716-831-7136 (business hours)

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 17:48:06 UTC
