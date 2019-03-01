National Grid : Partners Kick Off Red Cross Month With New Regional Disaster Response Vehicle

ALBANY, NY (March 1, 2019) - The American Red Cross Eastern New York Region kicked off Red Cross Month today by unveiling a new disaster response vehicle generously donated by National Grid. Red Cross representatives were joined by local leaders including Assembly members Pat Fahy and John McDonald, and National Grid Regional Director Laurie Poltynski, to discuss how, as partners, they work together to help communities in need during times of disaster.

'National Grid is proud to partner with the American Red Cross year-round but especially today as we kick off Red Cross Month,' said Laurie Poltynski, National Grid Regional Director. 'National Grid and the Red Cross are two of a select group of emergency response organizations that are always first on the ground when one of our neighbors or one of our communities is in trouble. We are proud to support the Red Cross and their relief efforts and are pleased that our annual donation helped purchase a new regional disaster response vehicle.'

Assembly member John T. McDonald III said: ''The partnership between the American Red Cross and National Grid has been incredibly helpful to all of our communities. Now, with the unveiling of their new disaster response vehicle, these organizations can continue to work together to serve those across the region.'

Assembly member Pat Fahy said: 'Kudos to National Grid for donating this much-needed vehicle to the American Red Cross. The addition of the new disaster response vehicle will allow for the transport of life-saving tools such as blankets and cleaning supplies, to people when they need them most. This vehicle will help the Red Cross be at the ready and have the supplies needed for when disaster strikes.'

'From the dedication and volunteerism of its members, to the breadth of resources it provides during emergencies, one would be hard-pressed to find a more committed partner during disasters than the American Red Cross,' said Acting New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy. 'No matter the situation, the Red Cross has always been to support New Yorkers during the toughest of times and we are proud to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with them today to honor the tremendous work they do.'

In closing, Gary Striar, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross, said: 'Red Cross Month gives us a special opportunity to recognize our volunteers and partners for all they do to provide help and hope to families in our community every day. We are especially grateful to be adding a new disaster response vehicle to our fleet today, which will allow volunteers to deliver critical resources to communities in need. We thank National Grid for their generous support, and celebrate all those who stand beside us in the face of emergencies to make a difference.'

The new vehicle - a Dodge Ram 1500 - will be used to transport and tow critical supplies including cots, blankets, cleaning products and comfort kits, to aid families affected by disasters across the region. It will also play a role in the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which aims to prevent needless tragedies by offering education and resources - including free smoke alarms - to families in need.

Every eight minutes in the U.S., the Red Cross responds to support a family who has suffered losses from a home fire or other disaster. During Red Cross Month, the Eastern New York Region urges people to be there for local families in need by volunteering, learning lifesaving skills, giving blood or donating on Red Cross Giving Day - March 27. Learn more about how to help at redcross.org/eny.

MEDIA:Photos that illustrate National Grid's partnership with the Red Cross can be found here.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org.