NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : Prepared For Storm

03/03/2019

WALTHAM, MA - On the heels of a minor snowstorm that hit the region at the start of the weekend, National Grid has additional crews ready for another storm that could bring heavy snow and ice accumulation across Massachusetts and Rhode Island late Sunday into Monday morning.

Current forecasts indicate that heavy snow and ice in some areas could cause damage to the electrical system. Snowfall consistency and totals vary, with forecasters calling for the potential of 6 to 9 inches in Rhode Island and 3 to 9 inches in Massachusetts. National Grid is collaborating with local state agencies and municipalities to ensure that we are well-prepared for the storm and its aftermath.

'As always, we are focused on the safety of our customers and employees, and we will be ready to address any outages,' said Director Bob Brawley, who is leading New England Electric Operations for the storm.

The company is prepared with additional resources staged across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition to our more than 220 internal crews, we have more than 330 external crews and more than 330 forestry crews ready to respond across New England.

We are keeping safety a priority:

We urge customers to watch out for their own wellbeing and the safety of utility crews working during storms. Here are some tips to help keep everyone safe:

  • Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.
  • Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it's an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.
  • People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company's Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.
  • Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

Electric safety

  • If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.
  • If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.
  • Reminder: It's not safe to work in an elevated bucket during periods of increased wind gusts. Our line workers begin restoration work only when conditions are deemed safe.

We are updating our customers:

  • Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.
  • Receive text message alerts and updates when you text the word STORM to NGRID (64743).
  • Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid's mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.
  • Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm and restoration updates.
  • Track outages at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 03 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 21:53:02 UTC
