National Grid Prepared for Storm Activity Across Upstate New York
Oct 16, 2019
CONTACTS:
Patrick Stella 518-433-3838
Virginia Limmiatis 315-452-7708
Dave Bertola 716-831-7136
In preparation for heavy rain and high winds across portions of upstate New York, National Grid has line, service and tree workers ready to respond if the weather impacts electricity service.
The company is providing customers with the following safety reminders:
Electricity & Generator Safety
-
If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid onlineto expedite restoration.
-
Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
-
Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
-
Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)
-
Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
-
Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
-
Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
Stay informed and connected
-
For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Centralwebsite. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
-
Customers also can enroll in outage alerts by texting REG to 64743. Enrolled customers will receive personalized alerts by text, email, and/or phone when we detect an outage on their property. Customers also can text OUT to 64743 to report an outage. Please note that only active electricity account customers can enroll in outage alerts.
-
Please note that only active electric accounts can enroll in outage alerts.
-
Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook.
About National Grid
National Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.
National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80×50 Pathway is an industry leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.
Read more about National Grid's vision to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized economy and rebuild opportunity for America's working families in The Clean Energy Promise, an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers.
For more information please visit our website. You can also follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook, find our photos on Instagram.
Disclaimer
National Grid plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 20:58:06 UTC