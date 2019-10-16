Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Prepared for Storm Activity Across Upstate New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:59pm EDT
National Grid Prepared for Storm Activity Across Upstate New York Oct 16, 2019

CONTACTS:

Patrick Stella 518-433-3838

Virginia Limmiatis 315-452-7708

Dave Bertola 716-831-7136

In preparation for heavy rain and high winds across portions of upstate New York, National Grid has line, service and tree workers ready to respond if the weather impacts electricity service.

The company is providing customers with the following safety reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

  • If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid onlineto expedite restoration.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)
  • Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
  • Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
  • Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Stay informed and connected

  • For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Centralwebsite. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
  • Customers also can enroll in outage alerts by texting REG to 64743. Enrolled customers will receive personalized alerts by text, email, and/or phone when we detect an outage on their property. Customers also can text OUT to 64743 to report an outage. Please note that only active electricity account customers can enroll in outage alerts.
  • Please note that only active electric accounts can enroll in outage alerts.
  • Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook.
About National Grid

National Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80×50 Pathway is an industry leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.

Read more about National Grid's vision to accelerate the transition to a decarbonized economy and rebuild opportunity for America's working families in The Clean Energy Promise, an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers.

For more information please visit our website. You can also follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook, find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 20:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
04:59pNATIONAL GRID : Prepared for Storm Activity Across Upstate New York
PU
03:44aSouth Africa's rand tumbles 1% as Eskom plans nationwide power cuts
RE
02:38aSouth Africa's Eskom to make power cuts on Wednesday
RE
01:21aNATIONAL GRID : Hinkley Point in £80m fund cut
AQ
10/15NATIONAL GRID : Begins to Re-connect Customers in Response to PSC Order
PU
10/15NATIONAL GRID : Humber bids farewell to 'Mary' ahead of world record bid
AQ
10/15NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem Grants GBP80 Million Less Than Requested for Hinkley Point..
DJ
10/15NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem publish updated Hinkley-Seabank consultation
PU
10/14Con Edison Solutions Enrolling Customers in Mass. Community Solar Program
DJ
10/14NATIONAL GRID : Mohmand & Diamer basha leading projects of WAPDA
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 658 M
EBIT 2020 3 586 M
Net income 2020 1 979 M
Debt 2020 28 057 M
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,82x
Capitalization 31 161 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 932,92  GBp
Last Close Price 8,95  GBp
Spread / Highest target 11 405%
Spread / Average Target 10 320%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 836%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.92%39 625
ENGIE20.52%40 172
SEMPRA ENERGY34.02%39 810
ORSTED AS44.73%39 125
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-31.67%31 713
E.ON SE3.49%25 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group