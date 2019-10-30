Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : Prepares for Potentially Damaging Wind Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Upstate New York

10/30/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
National Grid Prepares for Potentially Damaging Wind Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Upstate New York Oct 30, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y - In preparation for forecasted heavy rain and high winds across portions of upstate New York beginning late Thursday evening and continuing into Friday, National Grid is increasing staffing levels and preparing line, service and tree workers to respond if weather impacts electricity service. The company also offers tips for customers to stay connected and safe.

Customers can receive personalized alerts by text, email, and/or phone when an outage is detected at their property by enrolling in the company's outage alert option. To register, text REG to 64743, enter your National Grid electricity account number and select your preferred method(s) of notification. Customers also can text OUT to 64743 to report an outage.

Electricity & Generator Safety

  • If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid onlineto expedite restoration.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)
  • Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
  • Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
  • Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Stay informed and connected

  • For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Centralwebsite. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
  • Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook.
About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Read more about our innovative projects in 'The Clean Energy Promise,' an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers. For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 19:21:02 UTC
