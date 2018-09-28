Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  National Grid plc    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC (NG.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

National Grid : Publication of Annual Report - Group Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'NG')

National Grid USA

National Grid North America Inc.

28 September 2018

Publication of Annual Reports and Accounts - Group Companies With Listed Debt

In June 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, National Grid confirmed it had issued its Annual Report to shareholders and had made them available for public inspection at the UK Listing Authority's document viewing facility - the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) - situated at:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

We confirm that the Annual Reports in respect of the following NG Group subsidiary companies with listed debt have been issued to shareholders.

National Grid USA

National Grid North America Inc.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.3.1, we confirm that copies of the above Annual Reports have also been submitted to and will shortly be available for public inspection at the NSM.

Copies of the all the above documents are also available electronically on the NG website at:

www.nationalgrid.com

Contact: Alice Parker, Senior Assistant Company Secretary (020 7004 3228)

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL GRID PLC
11:27aNATIONAL GRID : Publication of Annual Report - Group Companies
PU
08:31aNATIONAL GRID : Ofgem Rejects National Grid's Bid to Recover GBP123 Million from..
DJ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : The Boston City Council ordered a hearing last week on the c
AQ
09/27COUNCIL : study gas safety Order follows explosions, fires in Merrimack Valley
AQ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : Gas pipeline oversight questioned Selectmen delay vote on reques..
AQ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : This month's dramatic natural gas-fueled explosions that des
AQ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : At Monday's Board of Selectmen meeting, Jim Marioles, vice
AQ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : Gas line vote delayed National Grid union rep asks selectmen to ..
AQ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : Moratorium issued on gas line projects Selectmen concerned follo..
AQ
09/27NATIONAL GRID : In the wake of the recent gas explosions in Lawrence, Andove
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Bert's Recent Stock Buys - Kraft Heinz And National Grid 
09/25NATIONAL GRID : 5.8% Yield - Cheap Valuation - Reasonable Growth 
09/24Lanny's Stock Purchases - September 10th Through September 23rd 
09/13Utilities WallStar Net Gains Of 60%-113% Ignited By Spark, Transportadora, CO.. 
08/30RETIREMENT : The Future-Proof Portfolio For Young Investors Becomes 7 Months Old.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 474 M
EBIT 2019 3 328 M
Net income 2019 1 913 M
Debt 2019 25 377 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 13,84
P/E ratio 2020 13,11
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 26 508 M
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9,34  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Oliver Gershon Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer
Adriana Karaboutis Chief Information & Digital Officer
Paul Golby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.87%34 688
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE45.44%54 943
ENGIE-12.38%34 914
SEMPRA ENERGY7.75%30 756
ORSTED24.39%27 504
E.ON-1.07%22 827
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.