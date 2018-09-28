National Grid : Publication of Annual Report - Group Companies

National Grid plc ('National Grid' or 'NG')
National Grid USA
National Grid North America Inc.
28 September 2018
Publication of Annual Reports and Accounts - Group Companies With Listed Debt
In June 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, National Grid confirmed it had issued its Annual Report to shareholders and had made them available for public inspection at the UK Listing Authority's document viewing facility - the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) - situated at:
www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
We confirm that the Annual Reports in respect of the following NG Group subsidiary companies with listed debt have been issued to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.3.1, we confirm that copies of the above Annual Reports have also been submitted to and will shortly be available for public inspection at the NSM.
Copies of the all the above documents are also available electronically on the NG website at:
www.nationalgrid.com
Contact: Alice Parker, Senior Assistant Company Secretary (020 7004 3228)
Disclaimer
