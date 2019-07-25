Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Grid : Publication of Annual Report - Group Companies

0
07/25/2019 | 10:55am EDT

25 July 2019

National Grid plc ('National Grid')

National Grid Electricity Transmission plc

National Grid Gas plc

Publication of Annual Reports and Accounts - Group Companies with Listed Debt

In June 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, National Grid confirmed it had issued its Annual Report and Accounts 2018/19 to shareholders and had made them available for public inspection at the UK Listing Authority's document viewing facility - the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) - situated at:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

We confirm that the Annual Reports in respect of the following National Grid Group subsidiary companies with listed bonds have been issued to shareholders.

National Grid Electricity Transmission plc

National Grid Gas plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.3.1, we confirm that copies of the above Annual Reports have also been submitted to and will shortly be available for public inspection at the NSM.

Copies of the all the above documents are also available electronically on the National Grid website at: www.nationalgrid.com

Contact:

Megan Barnes, Senior Assistant Company Secretary 0207 004 3325

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 14:54:02 UTC
