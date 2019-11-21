National Grid : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

Log in
11/21/2019 | 12:26pm EST
Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

Released : 21/11/2019 17:04:00

RNS Number : 2810U
National Grid PLC
21 November 2019

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

The Supplementary Prospectus dated 21 November 2019 (the 'SupplementaryProspectus') supplementing the prospectus dated 30 July 2019 (the 'Prospectus') for the National Grid plc and National Grid Electricity Transmission plc Euro 15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

The Supplementary Prospectus should be read and construed in conjunction with the Prospectus.

To view the Supplementary Prospectus, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2810U_1-2019-11-21.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/

For further information, please contact:

Kwok Liu
Global Capital Markets
National Grid plc
1-3 Strand
London WC2N 5EH

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7004 3367

Gemma Stokes
Media Relations
National Grid plc
Warwick House

Warwick Technology Park

Gallows Hill

Warwick

CV34 6DA

Tel: +44 (0) 7974 198333

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PSPBLBDBCUDBGCB

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 17:25:07 UTC
